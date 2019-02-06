BROOKVILLE — Coming down the stretch of the regular season, the Brookville Area High School swimming and diving teams split their meet at home Monday night with Bradford.
The Raiders improved to 2-5 with a 114-50 rout of the Owls while the 0-7 Lady Raiders scored their most points of the year in a 98-81 setback.
Both teams are back in action at Marion Center Wednesday before closing the dual season at home on Senior Night next Monday against DuBois along with a makeup home meet with St. Marys on Feb. 19.
The District 9 Class 2A Championships are March 1 in Clearfield.
Head coach Jaren Ananea liked what he saw Monday night.
“This was the best showing all year for both teams, boys and girls,” he said. “Everyone put forth their best effort, even with missing out on three days of practice last week due to weather.”
The Raiders were anchored by freshman Calvin Doolittle, junior Donavan Hoffman and senior Thad Johnson.
Doolittle and Hoffman were quadruple winners, Doolittle taking firsts in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.64) and 100 butterfly (1:00.75) while swimming legs on the winning 200 medley (1:50.97) and 200 freestyle (1:39.64) relays. Doolittle joined Johnson, Hoffman and Aaron Briggs on both foursomes.
Hoffman added wins in the 50 freestyle (25.09), while Briggs finished second, and 100 breaststroke (season-best 1:09.59). Johnson was runner-up in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.
Also winning was the 400 freestyle relay (4:17.97) of Kaleb Baughman, Luc Doolittle, Blake Saunders and Ethan Brentham. Bay Harper was uncontested in diving.
Also turning in high finishes for the Raiders were Briggs, Baughman and Jacob Sekeres in the 100 freestyle, finishing second through fourth. Luc Doolittle and Shawn Foster were 2-3 in the 500 freestyle, Blake Saunders added thirds in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley, Sekeres was third in the 100 backstroke, Harper and Brenthem were 3-4 in the 100 breaststroke with Brenthem also finishing fourth in the 200 individual medley.
The Lady Raiders won four events with freshman Sadie Shofestall doubling in the 50 freestyle (27.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.37). She also swam on the runner-up 200 medley and 200 fresestyle relays.
Emma Fiscus won the 100 butterfly (1:12.89) with Emma Afton and Sydney Barto finishing 2-3 behind her. Fiscus was also second in the 200 individual medley and swam on the second-place medley and 200 freestyle relays as well.
In diving, it was Mattisen Drake winning with a score of 182, edging Bradford’s Sydney Rodgers (181.4) and teammate Dani MacBeth (181.1) in a close competition.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Julia Bailey was second in the 100 backstroke and Cierra Hoffman added a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke. Chloe Smith picked up a couple thirds in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Brynn Afton was third in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Cheyenne Gotwald was third in the 100 freestyle and swam on both runner-up relays as did Emma Afton.
Other notable time drops, according to Ananea:
— Fiscus, two seconds in the 200 IM; Bailey two seconds in the 100 backstroke for the girls.
— Dakotah Davis, five seconds in 50 freestyle, for the boys.
“The goal of any swimmers season is to improve on times, and get the chance to go to states,” Ananea said. “This season’s ultimate goal is to perform well at the district meet. Personal-best times are what I am looking forward to from each and every one of my swimmers. After our regular reason is over, we will focus on districts and practices will be more individualized with a bigger emphasis on technique instead of yardage.”
