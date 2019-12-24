BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville Area High School swimming teams notched their first wins of the season in last Friday’s sweep of Bellefonte at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium.
The Raiders won 10 of 12 events and won 93.5-44.5 while the Lady Raiders took advantage of superior depth in a 93-77. Both teams are 1-1 heading into the holiday break. Their next meet is Jan. 9 at home against St. Marys.
“The double-win was excellent,” head coach Ray Doolittle said. “I don’t have the stats concerning when the last time that happened, but parents have been pointing out that it’s been quite a while. And the kids have been working hard. Knowing that Christmas break was coming up and there would be some days off here and there, we worked them really hard last week, even leading into the meet. They responded well in the races even with some very challenging practices.”
Against Bellefonte, the Raiders got a four-win effort from Brody Barto and triple-win nights from Calvin and Luc Doolittle, and Donavan Hoffman.
Barto won the 100- and 200-yard freestyles (53.58 and 2:03.55) while swimming legs with the other three on the winning 200 medley (1:53.9) and 400 freestyle (3:46.99) relays.
Calvin Doolittle won the 200 individual medley (2:09.68), Luc Doolittle won the 500 freestyle (6:00.77) and Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.14). Calvin was second in the 100 butterfly while Luc finished second in the 200 freestyle. Hoffman was also second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley.
Also winning for the Raiders were Hunter Rupp in the 50 freestyle (29.23) and Shawn Foster in the backstroke (1:24.85). Foster also was third in the 100 butterfly while Bay Harper tied for second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay consisting of Rupp, Gideon Waterbury, Harper and Christian Ganoe won uncontested in 2:11.94.
“Calvin, Brody and Donavan are all bringing their times down,” Doolittle said. “I hope when their bodies adapt to the hard work that we’ll see some breakthrough performances. Shawn Foster has stepped in to the 100 backstroke, which isn’t his favorite, but he does well and we need those points, so I really appreciate that. And the young guys, too, Hunter Rupp, Christian Ganoe, Gideon Waterbury, some of these guys had virtually no swimming background but they are filling in lanes, scoring points, completing relay lineups. It really helps.”
The Lady Raiders won two events as Sadie Shofestall won the 50 freestyle (27.04) and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay with Emma Fiscus, Julia Bailey and Maddy Golier. Shofestall was also second in the 100 freestyle, getting edged at the board by Bellefonte’s Finley Musser, 59.72 to 59.76 seconds.
“Sadie’s battle in the 100 free was terrific,” Doolittle said. “Her time was great and it would have been nice if she pulled off the win, but she gave it 100 percent and those ‘close seconds’ are the things that fuel athletes to get better. Bellefonte couldn’t fill some lanes with swimmers, which helped on the scoreboard. A lot of times, Brookville is battling the low numbers and giving away points. It was nice to see us benefiting from having the larger team for a change.”
Also for the Lady Raiders, Chloe Smith was runner-up in the 200 freestyle while Fiscus turned in two seconds in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Golier was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 individual medley.
Sydney Barto was third in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. Kendra Himes was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Taryn Hoffman was third in the 50 freestyle as was Grace Park in the 100 butterfly.
“We have so much depth in our girls’ lineup, and which girls can swim which events, that we are still shifting girls around based on their requests or what we (the coaches) want to see,” Doolittle said. “We have girls asking to swim events like the 100 fly, 200 IM, and 500 free, which is unheard of for high school. Most kids avoid those races because they are so brutal. Emma Afton, Grace Park, Emma Reynolds, Maddy Golier, Emma Fiscus, those girls can move to virtually any race in the entire meet and have a strong performance.”
And now it’s off to the holiday break workouts to prepare for the rest of the season.
“Christmas break is traditionally a time to put in some epic workouts,” Doolittle said. “The kids are still talking about workouts from last year under Jaren (Coach Ananea). It’s a challenging but exciting time, so we’ll see what we can come up with for them. Jill (Northey) and I have some interesting ideas.”