BROOKVILLE — Sweeping Bradford for the second time this year, the Brookville Area High School swimming team notched two wins at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium Monday night.
The Raiders improved to 5-4 with a 96-31 win while the Lady Raiders triumphed, 110-58, to hike their record to 3-6.
Two meets remain on their schedule, including Thursday’s Senior Night matchup with Marion Center starting at 6 p.m. Next Monday is the regular-season finale at DuBois.
Against Bradford, the Raiders won 10 events with Calvin Doolittle and Donavan Hoffman each winning four events.
Both teamed up with Luc Doolittle and Brody Barto to win the 200-yard medley (1:55.12) and 400 freestyle (3:59.78) relays. Calvin also won the 200 freestyle (1:57.35) and 100 butterfly (57.88) while Hoffman won 200 individual medley (2:19.35) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.2).
Barto won the 100 freestyle (54.28) and Luc Doolittle won the 500 freestyle unopposed (5:58.73).
Other wins came from Bay Harper in the 50 freestyle (25.69) and Shawn Foster unopposed in the 100 backstroke (1:21.42).
Luc Doolittle was second in the 200 freestyle, Foster was second in the 100 butterfly and Harper finished runner-up in the 100 breaststroke. Barto finished third in the 200 individual medley as did Hunter Rupp in the 50 freestyle and Christian Ganoe in the 100 freestyle.
The Lady Raiders won eight races, getting four wins apiece from Madeline Golier and Sadie Shofestall. The two combined with Grace Park and Emma Fiscus to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:18.52) and Emma Afton and Fiscus in the 200 medley relay (2:15.66). Shofestall won the 50 and 100 freestyles (26.62 and 59.19) and Golier won the 200 individual medley (2:34.55) and 100 butterfly (1:16.97).
Fiscus won the 500 freestyle (5:58.73) and finished second in the 50 freestyle. Taryn Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke (1:27.06).
Other top-three finishes came from Kendra Himes’ second in the 100 backstroke and Chloe Smith’s second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 500 freestyle. Notching third-place finishes were Julia Bailey in the 100 and 200 freestyles, Dani Maring in the 100 backstroke and Emma Afton in the 100 breaststroke.
In last week’s meet:
FRIDAY, Jan. 31
Brookville splits at St. Marys
At St. Marys, the Raiders won 90-42 while the Lady Raiders dropped a 103-79 decision.
For the Raiders, Calvin and Luc Doolittle, Brody Barto and Donavan Hoffman were all triple winners. The four combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:56.21) and 400 freestyle relay (3:52.97) while Calvin won the 200 individual medley (2:12.51), Luc won the 500 freestyle unopposed (6:01.34), Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.85) and Barto won the 200 freestyle (2:04.02).
Calvin Doolittle was second in the 100 butterfly as did Barto finish second in the 100 freestyle, and Luc Doolittle in the 200 freestyle. Other seconds came from Shawn Foster in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Bay Harper in the 100 breaststroke and Hunter Rupp in the 50 freestyle.
Harper finished third in the 100 freestyle.
The Lady Raiders won four races, two of them coming from Sadie Shofestall in the 50 and 100 freestyles (26.82 and 59.56). Emma Fiscus won the 200 individual medley (2:32.96) and Madeline Golier won the 100 backstroke (1:08.53). Golier added a second in the 100 butterfly and Fiscus was third in the 100 butterfly.
Also scoring top-three finishers were Chloe Smith, who was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle. Julia Bailey was runner-up in the 100 freestyle, Taryn Hoffman finished second in the 100 breaststroke and Emma Reynolds was third in the 100 breaststroke.