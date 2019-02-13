DuBOIS — Honoring 11 athletes on Senior Night, the Brookville Area High School Swimming and Diving team was swept by visiting DuBois at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium Monday night.
The Raiders fell to 2-7 while the Lady Raiders, coming off their first win in eight years, dropped to 1-8. Both teams are at home next Tuesday in a makeup meet with St. Marys.
Against DuBois, the Raiders lost 101-75 while the Lady Raiders fell 122-61.
For the Raiders, Calvin Doolittle was the lone winner, taking the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.22, just ahead of DuBois’ runner-up Kolton Gwizdala. Doolittle also was second in the 200 individual medley.
Thad Johnson finished second in the 500 freestyle and third behind runner-up teammate Donavan Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke. Hoffman and Luc Doolittle were 2-3 in thee 200 freestyle.
Aaron Briggs was second in the 100 freestyle. Blake Saunders finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly as did Ethan Brentham in the 100 breaststroke and Jacob Sekeres in the 100 backstroke
Bay Harper was uncontested in diving while placing third in the 50 freestyle with Kaleb Baughman finishing in fourth.
The Lady Raiders got wins from Sadie Shofestall in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.82) and Courtney Ortz in diving (195.55) with teammates Mattisen Drake and Dani MacBeth completing a 1-2-3 sweep.
Shofestall added a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly with Emma Afton finishing fourth.
Emma Fiscus was second in the 200 individual medley along with a fourth in the 100 backstroke. Kara Foster and Cheyenne Gotwald were 2-3 in the 50 freestyle. Julia Bailey finished third in the 100 freestyle and Brynn Afton was fourth in the 200 freestyle as was Cierra Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke.
Both teams honored their seniors during the meet — Johnson, Briggs, Brentham, Sekeres and Baughman for the boys, and Brynn Afton, Gotwald, Ainsley Wolfe, Drake, MacBeth and Hoffman for the girls.
“We will definitely miss them,” head coach Jaren Ananea said. “Especially in meets, where they were able to cover a wide variety of events, so their versatility in the pool alone next year will be missed. Three of them — Thad, Brynn and Cheyenne — are captains and they’ve done a lot to inspire and motivate the others.”
In last week’s meet:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
Brookville sweeps
Marion Center
At Marion Center, by identical 100-70 scores, both Brookville teams won.
For the Lady Raiders, the win was notable considering it ended a 76-meet losing streak that dated back to their last wins in a double-dual sweep of Indian Valley and Lewistown on Jan. 31, 2011. Those schools have since combined to become Mifflin County. Head coach Jaren Ananea was a sophomore on the Raiders at the time while assistant Megan Shaw was a senior.
“It’s a huge deal, a bigger one for the seniors,” Ananea said. “For them to be a senior and it to be their first win, it’s cool to experience. The freshmen have some hope for the coming years.”
The Lady Raiders won eight events — diving was not on the schedule — and swept the 500 freestyle.
Emma Fiscus was a quadruple-winner. She won the 200 individual medley (2:37.51) and 100 butterfly (1:14.62) while swimming legs on the 200 medley relay (2:14.83) with Sadie Shofestall, Chloe Smith and Emma Afton and 200 freestyle relay (1:57.97) with Shofestall, Afton and Cheyenne Gotwald.
Shofestall won the 50 freestyle (27.64) and 100 breaststroke (1:28.18), and Smith led the 500 freestyle sweep with a 6:36.3, followed by Brynn Afton and Kara Foster. Brynn Afton won the 200 freestyle (2:27.33).
Also for the Lady Raiders, Smith was second in the 200 freestyle. Emma Afton was third in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Foster added a third in the 50 freestyle, and Julia Bailey and Cierra Hoffman were both third in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
“It’s a lot of young talent that’s driving the team forward,” Ananea said. “A lot of firsts were from the freshmen and sophomores.”
The Raiders won seven events as Thad Johnson and Calvin Doolittle were quadruple winners. The two combined with Donavan Hoffman and Aaron Briggs to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays (1:50.49 and 1:40.78) while Johnson won the 200 individual medley (2:17.84) and 100 backstroke (1:04.44) and Doolittle won the 200 freestyle (2:03.62) and 100 butterfly (1:00.98).
Also for the Raiders, Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.48) while finishing second in the 50 freestyle ahead of third-place Briggs who also was second in the 100 freestyle.
Luc Doolittle was second in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Blake Saunders and Ethan Brentham were 2-3 behind Johnson in the IM. Saunders was third in the 100 butterfly while Kaleb Baughman was third in the 100 freestyle. Also with thirds were Jacob Sekeres in the 100 backstroke and Bay Harper in the 100 breaststroke.
“I was happy with everybody’s time,” Ananea said. “It’s tough having two meets in three days, but they all swam very well.”
