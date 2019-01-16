BRADFORD — Both Brookville swimming teams traveled to Bradford and came away with a split decision Monday night.
The Raiders won 101-64 while the Lady Raiders dropped a 107-63 decision.
For the boys, they won five races with two relays touching the board first. The 200-yard medley relay of Thad Johnson, Donavan Hoffman, Calvin Doolittle and Aaron Briggs won in 1:52.23 while the same foursome won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:48.27 in a close race that saw them out-touch Bradford by .13 seconds.
Individually, Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.41), Briggs won the 50 freestyle (25.88) and Luc Doolittle won the 500 freestyle (6:05.94).
Runner-up finishes went to Johnson in the 200 freestyle and Doolittle in the 200 individual medley, Blake Saunders in the 100 butterfly, and Bay Harper in the 100 freestyle.
For the Lady Raiders, Sadie Shofestall won the 100 breaststroke (1:21.98) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (2:00.73) with Julie Bailey, Emma Afton and Emma Fiscus.
Individual runner-up finishes went to Brynn Afton in the 200 freestyle, Fiscus in the 200 individual medley and Chloe Smith in the 500 freestyle.
“I was pretty pleased,” head coach Jaren Ananea said. “We had a lot of good time drops. It’s tough to swim a Monday meet with a two-hour bus ride. I was pleas surprised, even with the ones who didn’t place. They had some nice times.”
Both teams host Clearfield Thursday. Next Monday, they travel to DuBois.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, Jan. 10
Brookville
splits at St. Marys
At St. Marys, the Raiders won 98-62 while the Lady Raiders dropped a 112-73 decision.
The Raiders won six events, the 200 medley relay of Thad Johnson, Calvin Doolittle, Donavan Hoffman and Aaron Briggs (1:51.17), Johnson in the 200 individual medley (2:15.85), Bay Harper (uncontested in diving), Luc Doolittle in the 500 freestyle (6:03.26), Johnson in the 100 backstroke (1:02.27) and the 400 freestyle relay of Calvin Doolittle, Briggs, Hoffman and Johnson (uncontested, 3:49.95).
The Lady Raiders won the 400 freestyle relay (4:47.9) with Brynn Afton, Sydney Barto, Julia Bailey and Chloe Smith.
