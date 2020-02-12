DuBOIS — Both Brookville Area High School swimming teams finished their regular-season schedule at DuBois Monday night and lost decisions, the boys 90-66 and the girls 104-66.
The dual season records concluded at 6-5 for the Raiders and 4-7 for the Lady Raiders.
Now it’s time to prepare for the postseason. The District 9 Class 2A Championships are Feb. 28-29 in St. Marys.
“The main goal for districts is to go in healthy, rested, and strong,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “We will have to individualize a lot of workouts between now and then. That happens to a certain extent all year long, but it’s even more so now as we address the kids who are feeling super versus the kids who are battling some soreness and fatigue, and colds and flu.
“We look at who needs specific work on endurance or speed or starts or turns and just try to put all the pieces of the puzzle together for one big race day.”
Against DuBois, the Raiders got three wins, with sophomore Calvin Doolittle having a hand in all three. He won the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.75) and 100 butterfly (58.0) while joining senior brother Luc, Brody Barto and Donavan Hoffman on the winning 200 medley relay, which touched the board in 1:57.21.
Barto added a second in the 500 freestyle with a strong time of 5:35.69 and a third in the 200 freestyle. Hoffman was third in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Bay Harper notched a second in the 100 breaststroke and a third in the 50 freestyle. Shawn Foster was third in the 100 butterfly while Hunter Rupp was third in the 100 breaststroke.
The Lady Raiders won three races, two of them by Sadie Shofestall in the 50 freestyle (26.52) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.27). Maddy Golier won the 100 backstroke (1:10.14) while adding a third in the 100 butterfly.
Emma Afton was second in the 200 freestyle as was Julia Bailey in the 100 freestyle. Finishing third were Chloe Smith in the 200 freestyle, Emma Fiscus in the 200 individual medley, Grace Park in the 100 freestyle and Sydney Barto in the 500 freestyle with a career-best 6:30.47.
“Victories are important, but equally important as team wins or even winning races are individual swimmers improving and hitting their own goals,” Doolittle said. A highlight of the DuBois meet was Sydney in the 500 free. She just started swimming the 500 toward the end of last year, and that time of 6:30 has been a milestone goal for her. There were times that she came close, and times that it seemed out of reach. Those ups and downs made it all the better when she finally hit it last night.
“Her hard work and tenacity speak volumes concerning what swim team is about. Work hard, set goals, be tough, never give up. Sydney and many other swimmers exemplify those traits.”
In last week’s meet against Marion Center:
THURSDAY, Feb. 6
Brookville
sweeps on Senior Night
At the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium on Senior Night, both teams notched wins over visiting Marion Center of District 6.
The Raiders won 87-75 while the girls triumphed, 98-72.
The team honored its seniors Donavan Hoffman, Luc Doolittle, Kara Foster, Sydney Barto, Lakota Dunn, Dani Maring and Jensen Diedrich.
“It was great to get a double-victory on Senior Night against Marion Center,” Coach Doolittle said. “It meant a lot to send our seniors off with a win during their last home meet ever. They are a great group of kids.
“Even though this is my first year as head coach, I’ve been able to watch these kids all the way back to their YMCA days in elementary school. They are incredibly hard workers and will do exactly what their coaches ask of them. Their accomplishments as athletes, and even more as outstanding young men and women, are a testament to the coaches that have poured their heart and soul into these kids over the years, as well as the support that their families have provided.”
The Raiders won nine races as Calvin Doolittle and Brody Barto had quadruple win nights. Doolittle won the 200 individual medley (2:09.89) and 100 butterfly (57.7), Barto won the 100 (53.86) and 200 (2:02.5) freestyles, and the two teamed up with Luc Doolittle and Donavan Hoffman to win the 200 medley (1:53.67) and 400 freestyle (3:40.64) relays.
Hoffman added a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.58) while finishing second in the 200 individual medley while Luc Doolittle won the 500 freestyle (5:56.47).
The Raiders also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.19) with the foursome of Bay Harper, Shawn Foster, Christian Ganoe and Hunter Rupp.
Harper was runner-up in the 50 freestyle while Foster added a third in the 100 backstroke.
The Lady Raiders won seven events with Sadie Shofestall and Emma Fiscus each having a hand in all but one of those wins.
Shofestall won the 50 freestyle (26.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.24), Fiscus won the 200 individual medley (2:36.06) and 500 freestyle (6:14.61), leading a 1-2-3 finish in that race with Sydney Barto and Kara Foster behind her.
Fiscus and Shofestall teamed up with Emma Afton and Maddy Golier to win the 200 medley relay (2:08.83) and Julia Bailey and Golier to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:57.84).
Golier won the 100 butterfly (1:12.03) and finished second in the 100 backstroke.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Afton was second in the 100 butterfly, Bailey was second in the 100 freestyle, and Kendra Himes was third in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Grace Park finished third in the 200 individual medley while Taryn Hoffman placed third in the 100 breaststroke.