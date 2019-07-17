FARGO, N.D. — While heavyweight Colby Whitehill’s charge for two more All-American finishes came to an end because of a shoulder injury, at least one of Brookville’s three entries at this week’s United States Marine Corp/USA Wrestling Freestyle/Greco Roman Nationals reached the podium.
Nathan Taylor, wrestling in the younger Cadet Division at 220 pounds, battled his way to a seventh-place and All-American finish in the freestyle tournament that ended Monday. The Greco Roman tournament began Wednesday at the Fargodome.
Taylor, a junior this fall at Brookville, finished 6-2 over the three-day tournament. And he did it the hard way, dropping his first bout in a 6-6 criteria loss to Florida’s Chase Thompson.
Taylor then pinned Minnesota’s Justin Matson in 1:29, won a 10-0 technical fall over Michigan’s Easton Westfall, pinned Minnesota’s Jade Trelstad, edged Oregon’s Jonathan Lee 11-8 and Washington’s Levi Kovacs 12-9 before losing 10-3 to eventual fourth-placer Lucas Walker of Iowa.
In the seventh-place bout Monday, Taylor won by injury default over Washington’s Gage Cook.
Winning the 220-pound bracket was former DuBois standout Kolby Franklin, who was a PIAA state runner-up at 195 pounds for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy this spring as a freshman.
Taylor and Franklin were two of 12 All-American top-eight finishers for Pennsylvania in the Cadet Division. Pennsylvania won the state team title with 61 points. Minnesota (51), Ohio (50), Georgia (42) and Illinois (40) made up the rest of the top five.
Brookville’s Owen Reinsel also wrestled in the Cadet Division, going 3-2 at 113 pounds. Reinsel opened with a 10-0 tech fall loss to Arizona’s Sergio Romos before notching three straight wins — 8-2 over North Carolina’s Jacob Woodburn, 4-0 over Oklahoma’s Kai Shultz and 8-4 over Indiana’s Kody Glithero. He dropped a 4-3 decision to Kansas’ Grayson Sonntag and was eliminated.
Reinsel, like Taylor, was scheduled to wrestle in the Greco.
Whitehill, a four-time Fargo Nationals All-American with two runner-up finishes last year, had his week ended early due to a shoulder injury in the second round of the Junior heavyweight division.
After opening with a 10-0 technical fall of Ohio’s Thomas Coleman, Whitehill won a 6-6 decision over Minnesota’s Tyler Kim, taking the decision on first points scored criteria.
Whitehill was down 4-1 in the first of the two three-minute periods before answering with five unanswered points for a 5-4 lead early in the second period. Kim scored twice the rest of the way, including near the end of the bout when both fell to the mat with Whitehill’s right shoulder taking the brunt of the action.
Whitehill injury defaulted out of his round of 16 bout against Washington’s Braxton Mikesell, who dropped an 11-0 decision to Luke Luffman of Illinois in the quarterfinals.
The injury obviously knocks Whitehill out of the Greco Roman tournament that was set to start Thursday. His longterm status isn’t known.
Whitehill ran the table this spring for the PIAA Class 2A heavyweight title, going 39-0. The Clarion University commit is 80-8 entering his senior year.