SHARON — It’s usually state sendoff time for District 9 wrestlers this time of year, heading back from Sharon on their way to a trip to Hershey’s Giant Center later this week.
Instead, it’s an ‘Atta boy, good luck at IUP.”
The COVID-induced scheduling change this year that the PIAA is using added a layer of qualifying with a smaller bracket first at Sharon at the traditional regional tournament — eight down from 12 — where the top three finishers at the 13 weight classes now head to the Western Super Region this Saturday at Indiana University of Pa.’s Kovalchick Center.
There, eight wrestlers from Districts 5, 6, 9 and 10 battle for a top-four spot and a trip to Hershey for an eight-man bracket in a one-day tournament at Giant Center on March 12.
Get to Hershey, win a medal, but IUP won’t be easy with that mix of talent.
On the other end of the state, it’s the East Super Regional held at Pottsville High School. The eight wrestlers who head to Hershey will have a guaranteed top-eight medal, basically. So, in essence, states begin at IUP for the D9 six, four of them from the Tri-County Area.
“It’s basically like wrestling the prelims and round of 16 next week,” Brookville head coach Dave Klepfer said. “In a normal year, we get four guys out to Hershey with Cayden Walter and Wyatt Griffin as well, but it’s not a normal year and you feel for those seniors who gave everything they had to the program.”
Those two finished fourth at 106 and 160 pounds while senior heavyweight Nathan Taylor and junior 120-pounder Owen Reinsel qualified for Supers as Taylor won his second straight regional title and Reinsel finished runner-up for the third straight year.
Six D9 wrestlers head to IUP with Johnsonburg’s regional champions Nolan Shaffer and Cole Casilio at 138 and 160, and two runners-up in Port Allegany’s Braeden Johnson and Kane’s Luke Ely at 126 and 152.
For Taylor, the dominating run continued in the early rounds with a technical fall of Zach Nesevich of Greenville and a second-period pin of Reynolds’ Guy Rocco John-Daniello before facing D10 champion Jordan Schell of Girard in the finals.
It was a matchup of the No. 2 Taylor against the No. 3 Schell as per papowerwrestling.com and it wound up looking like a traditional heavyweight postseason tilt as Taylor’s escape from bottom with 1:26 left in the third period set the final at 1-0. It was his first 1-0 decision of his varsity career, but he knows that more may be ahead.
Taylor gave up 32 pounds to the 285-pound Schell, who won his 100th bout earlier in the tournament.
“I was telling Jordan I ate a steak last night for supper and he said he wished he could and it sucks being a big guy,” said Taylor, who improved to 23-1. “I knew with the weight disadvantage I had to wrestle a smart match. When I was at 220, it was easy to double-leg kids and do all the fancy stuff. I was talking to (teammate Bryce) Rafferty this morning about not liking this heavyweight wrestling, because it’s so slow. But when you’re wrestling top kids, you have to adjust to it and wrestle a smart match and win 1-0.”
“He just wrestled a good, solid match,” Klepfer said. “I thought early on we should have scored with the single leg and those are points you have to get moving forward, but outside of that, he just continued to wrestle even off Schell’s attempted headlock. He continued to wrestle when they landed and he could’ve easily given up two points there.
“But that’s Nathan. He’s a hard worker for six minutes. He does all the right things and that’s why he’s got the medal around his neck.”
Reinsel (22-2), ranked No. 4 at 120, followed a familiar path to the regional finals with two pins, then lost again to a familiar foe in Reynolds’ senior two-time champion and No. 2 Gary Steen who majored him 9-0. Last year, the Penn State commit blanked Reinsel 5-0 at 113 and two years ago it was 9-1 in the 106 finals.
“Steen is one of the best kids in the United States, but we have to get our offense going against kids like that,” Klepfer said. “We have to find ways to generate points and playing defense against a kid like that is not the way to do it, but again, the goal was to advance. He finished second here last year and wound up taking fourth in Hershey, so it’s one of those things that we need to just get back in the room and get a little bit better.”
WALTER AND GRIFFIN were part of a rough consolation finals round for District 9 at Sharon where it went a combined 0-10 in bouts deciding the final berth for Super Regionals.
While the top four finishers went to Hershey last year, there were just six in the top three this year with 10 finishing fourth. Last year, 19 D9 wrestlers headed to Sharon, three of them finishing fourth.
The No. 6-ranked Walter, the D9 runner-up, opened with a 4-2 decision over Conneaut’s Hunter Gould. But he then lost a 10-3 decision to eventual champion and No. 2 Hunter Robison, a junior from Saegertown.
Walter got his first win in the consolations with a 9-0 major over Corry’s Lucas Munsee, but in a rematch against Gould for third place, Walter couldn’t hold on to a late lead.
Walter scored the first takedown in the first period and escaped in the second, taking a 3-0 lead into the third. From a neutral start, Gould took down Walter and then added two sets of two-point nearfalls to set a 6-3 come-from-behind win.
Walter fell to 17-7 and he’s standing at 98 wins going into the planned dual meet postseason that’s scheduled for March 20. The Raiders could get at least two matches if they’d win the D9 title, so Walter’s chase for 100 is still alive.
Griffin, who injury defaulted out of the D9 final against Casilio last weekend, bounced back nicely at Sharon. He opened with a 7-6 decision over Commodore Perry’s D10 third-placer Clayton Smith before an 8-5 loss to D10 champion Jalen Wagner of Reynolds dropped him into the consolations.
He needed two wins to advance and got the first one in a 10-3 decision against Sheffield’s Landon Mead, but in a rematch with Smith for third place, Griffin dropped a 5-4 decision. Smith broke a 2-2 tie in the third by tilting Griffin for three back points before Griffin reversed out of it, but came up a point shy.
Griffin fell to 16-11 for the season.
“Cayden and Wyatt gave everything they could have to our program and they were great role modals and leaders,” Klepfer said. “My heart breaks for them. They both deserve to be wrestling next weekend. It’s tough.”
BRYCE RAFFERTY AND JACKSON ZIMMERMAN made their regional debuts at 215 and 172. Rafferty, the D9 champion and ranked 18, opened with a 9-3 decision over D10 fourth-placer and No. 12 Isaac DeVault of Lakeview.
In the semifinals against Eisenhower’s Cael Black, Rafferty dropped a 12-5 decision. Needing two wins to advance, got a D9 finals rematch against Redbank Valley’s Aiden Gardner and dropped a 3-1 decision.
Rafferty fell to 18-6.
The No. 22 Zimmerman also went 1-2 in his first trip to regionals as well. he dropped a 6-4 decision to No. 20 Timmy Church of Fort LeBoeuf before winning his consolation opener with a pin of Abraham Keep of Girard.
In another D9 finals rematch with Brockway’s Noah Bash, who beat Zimmerman 5-4, the two were scoreless late in the second period before Bash got the pin. But Bash came up short as well, losing the third-place bout in a 3-1 decision to Church.
Zimmerman dropped to 17-7.
“Both came out here and got their hand raised in their first trip to Sharon and with Jackson being a sophomore and missing last year, he put together a pretty nice season,” Klepfer said. “Bryce, a first-year starter and a district champion, got out here and got himself a win. We just needed to generate some more offense in the big matches.”