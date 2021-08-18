The black-and-white action picture from yesteryear is just mesmerizing.
A long jumper sailing through the air, high through the air, from short range. It seams closer than any long jump picture I’ve taken as a reporter/photographer.
I love it and so does Brookville Raiders track coach and track historian Dan Murdock, who feels like the jumper in the photo is doing it as good as one could hope for in a big meet.
“He’s at least as technically sound as anybody else would’ve been at that point,” said Murdock. “We don’t have a picture of him landing and breaking the sand, but he’s in the right position.”
The distance of this jump was 22 feet, 4 inches.
“He was talented, but from I can tell, he was very technically sound,” Murdock added. “We’re not talking about running down a modern runway that’s been specifically engineered to bounce back. I’d take that distance today.”
The date of the picture: July 2, 1921. This jump is 100 years old. This picture is 100 years old. Which part is more impressive is debatable.
The jumper: Brookville native H.C. “Chuck” Taylor, then a 19-year-old around 5 feet, 11 inches and 180 pounds coming off his first year of school at Mercersburg Academy, a prep school located in the south-central part of the state. He graduated from Brookville High in 1920.
The jump won the international Amateur Athletic Union’s championship meet held at Stamford Bridge in the London suburbs. While the Brookville American reported the jump as 22 feet, 4 inches, it appears the real distance might have been 22-1.
“This means that ‘Chuck,’ Brookville boy, can jump farther than anyone in England. Though he wore the colors of Mercersburg at the time, he wore, in spirit, the maroon and white of old Brookville High School, the school where he first displayed athletic talent.”
Taylor, a multi-sport star including swimming, went to London with his Mercersburg coach, legendary track and field coach Jimmy Curran. In his recent book about Curran, “Jimmy Curran: Scotland’s greatest athletics coach,” Craig Statham writes that (Curran) had his first AAU champion in 15 years. Taylor finished second in the other event he was entered in, the pole vault.
The trip was funded by Taylor’s father, D.L. Taylor, a bank president here in Brookville.
In mid-June of 1921, just before the trip to London, actually Liverpool first on the White Star ocean liner called the “Cedric,” Curran wrote a letter to the editor of The American praising his athlete’s ability, after highlighting his strong work in the class room.
“The secret of his success lies in the fact that he has led a clean life and willing to listen to instructions. He knows how to keep his head in failure or success and receivers both in the true spirit of the sportsman. As far as I can see his success never spoils his work as in the case of many young athletes,” Curran wrote.
Curran listed his top performances — 10 2/5 seconds in the 100-yard dash (not meter), 22 3/5 in the 200, 11 feet in the pole vault and 5 feet, 8 inches in the high jump.
“He could have bettered many of these marks, but as he was generally in two or three events at the same meet, he was not able to do himself justice in any one of them. I think he can do his best work in the broad jump and vault which I may mike him specialize in next year. If he improves as I think he will, I see no reason why he should not be a member of the American Olympic team in 1924.”
Wait, Curran said Olympics?
Taylor’s son, David, some five decades later, knew his dad had some athletic prowess in his younger years. But not to the extent he found out even after his dad died at age 87 in November of 1988.
“I found a bag full of medals in the late 1970s or early 80s,” Taylor recalled. “I was digging around in his drawers for some reason and then I made a big, framed picture displaying those medals and gave it to him for Christmas. I knew he was a big track star, but he was very modest.”
He was contacted in recent years by the author Statham, who confirmed to Taylor that the picture was Taylor’s winning leap in the London suburbs.
In September, the American reported that Taylor would be a featured guest at the Brookville Fair. “Taylor got his start at Brookville High where he was the greatest individual star that every represented the school, winning events in all meets at Pittsburgh and elsewhere as well as establishing records in various swimming meets. He now holds records for high school boys in the distance breast stroke races of 100 and 220 yards, establishing these at various meets in Western Pennsylvania.”
PRINCETON AND OLYMPICS — From Mercersburg, Taylor moved on to Princeton where he also ran for the track team and yes, as Curran had mentioned three years prior, he made a run to make the U.S. Olympic team in 1924.
On June 7 at just over 1-year-old Yankee Stadium, Taylor, now 23, competed in the Eastern Olympic tryouts and wound up finishing second in the long jump to Wilson Dowding of Georgetown, who won the event with a leap of 22 feet, 8 1/8 inches.
That runner-up finish at regionals qualified him for the Olympic trials finals a weekend later in Cambridge, Mass., on the campus of Harvard University.
There, we’re not sure how Taylor did. He did not make the final six finishers and in the end, the top four finishers qualified for the Games in Paris, which was the destination just a week later. William DeHart Hubbard, Edward Orval Gourdin finished 1-2 in Paris while Albert Edward Rose was ninth. A fourth qualifier, William Comins, did not finish in the top 32.
What happened, or didn’t happen at Harvard that weekend in June?
“Who knows? I wished I would’ve asked him,” Taylor said.
Taylor graduated from Princeton in 1926 with a degree in economics. Taylor’s father, D.L, David’s grandfather, died in 1926. Taylor worked at a rug factory owned by one of his Princeton classmates in Amsterdam, N.Y., then worked in Switzerland a few years before returning to his hometown for good in the early 1930s.
From there, Taylor got married and began working for the W.J. Sandt Co., an oil and gas wholesaler for the rest of his professional life, retiring in the early 1970s. He was a longtime president of the Brookville Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Foundation, a community leader.
He was a 1970 Brookville Sports Hall of Fame inductee with other area greats Bob Shawkey, Charles Elliot “Andy” Hastings, Mrs. Viola Pollum and Dave Lindermuth.