BOSTON — Hot, cold, rainy, windy or anything in between, the weather challenges at the annual Boston Marathon, one of the most prestigious 26.2-mile races in the world, can be assumed by the thousands of runners.
Two Brookville area runners braved the miserable rainy, windy and cold conditions last week and turned in career-best times.
Last week’s story in the Democrat highlighted Jenny Fiscus and her 23rd-place finish in the 40-to-44-year-old age division with a time of 3 hours, 12 minutes and 21 seconds. It was her fifth trip to Boston.
In her third straight trip to Boston, 37-year-old Michelle Hanley-Kimmerle also turned in a personal-best time of 3 hours, 27 minutes and 36 seconds.
The Punxsutawney native and current Oliveburg resident is in her first year teach elementary art. She moved with her husband Brian — he’s teaching math at the high school — back to her native area before this school year after teaching seven years in the Blue Mountain School District.
It was Hanley-Kimmerle’s fifth marathon overall dating back to her first on in May of 2015 where she qualified for Boston right out of the gate at the Pocono Run for the Red. She followed that up with another marathon that fall in Washington D.C at the Marine Corp Marathon.
“I taught cycling classes over the years and after having my daughter (now 6), to help get rid of my baby weight, I picked up running and got into 5Ks,” said Hanley-Kimmerle, who turns 38 Saturday. “Those turned into half-marathons and I said I’d never do a full marathon, but I was starting to get bored with the halves so I figured I’d give it a try.”
Her two marathon runs in 2015 set herself up for an injury-riddled training regimen for her first Boston trip in April of 2016, but she managed to finish in 3:34.23, which got her a second run in 2017 and she went under 3 1/2 hours at 3 hours and 29 minutes.
This time around, the weather was a monstrous challenge, but like Fiscus, she compartmentalized the task at hand by leaning on her training experience.
“It’s a mindset,” she agreed. “We have to be resilient and we train in bad weather around here with the wind and rain. My last track workout was a Wednesday morning a couple of weeks before Boston and it was wicked out with the windstorm we got. I figured I was good as long as it wasn’t lightning.”
But oddly enough it was something she was wearing that gave her the biggest push to grind out a career-best Boston run. She was wearing “a red ugly jacket” she got after finishing the Marine Corp Marathon some 2 1/2 years ago.
“It was a zip-up jacket that I figured I’d throw to the ground around the mid-point, but it reminded me of what it was like to run that race.
“There’s one section of the race where it’s called the Blue Mile and they have all these pictures of soldiers who died in combat. Nobody says a word during that stretch and you see hundreds of pictures. Then after that, you see all of their family members dressed in blue outfits and they’re cheering.
Whenever I was going through the Blue Mile and seeing these faces, I looked ahead of me and saw a double amputee holding a salute the whole way through it. It’s just the images you play through your head.”
Indeed, the motivation and inspiration of watching others and a strong body to deal with the hardships of a long, grueling run.
“This was the healthiest I’ve been for a race” she said. “The previous marathons I ran three days a week and thought I was avoiding injury while doing some cross-training and this time I ran five days a week and switched up my training plan. I had to deal with some Plantar Fasciitis, but North Fork Rehabilitation helped me out with that and I ran pain-free. Usually my feet hurt and they didn’t at all this time.”
She’s going back to D.C. for another Marine Corp run in October, then starting up a 16-week training plan after Christmas to get ready for Boston next April.
