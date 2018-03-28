WILKES-BARRE — Three of Brookville’s five wrestlers came home with top-eight finishes at last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships held at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Jackson Zimmerman, in the 11-and-12-year-old division, finished fourth at 125 pounds while Gavin Hannah, in the 9-and-10 division, turned in a fifth-place finish at 105 pounds.
In the first-ever girls’ state tournament, Palynn Lindermuth finished fourth in the 9-and-10 division at 85 pounds.
Zimmerman, in his second trip to states, finished a busy weekend with a 4-2 record. He won his first three bouts to reach the semifinals. The first two were first-period pins of Muncy’s Jacob Cooley and Frazier’s Domenic Taranto.
In the quarterfinals against Pennridge’s Ryan Gallagher, Zimmerman grinded out a 5-4 decision. He trailed 4-0 going into the closing seconds, but scored a five-point move just before the final buzzer to get the dramatic win.
Zimmerman lost to Girard’s eventual runner-up Abraham Keep, 6-2, in the semifinals, then rallied for a first-period pin of Hickory’s Ty Holland in his first consolation bout to earn at least a top-four finish.
In the consolation final for third place, it was Gallagher who got revenge on Zimmerman with an 8-2 decision.
In his third trip to states, Hannah won his second medal after finishing eighth at 90 pounds in the 8-and-under division two years ago.
This time around, Hannah was busy in earning his medal as well with a 6-2 record. Hannah lost his opening bout, a 2-1 decision to Northeast Bradford’s Mason Higley, but won the next five bouts in the consolation rounds to earn a top-six finish.
Hannah decisioned Northwestern Lehigh’s Connor Smalley (6-2) and West Greene’s Colin Whyte (5-2), pinned Union City’s Steven Klakamp, and blanked Line Mountain’s Kohen Shingara (4-0) and Wyoming Valley’s Deacon Wall (5-0), to clinch at least a top-six medal before getting pinned by Plum’s Danile Macioce.
Then in the fifth-place bout, Hannah blanked Pittsburgh’s Cooper Dietz, 4-0.
Lindermuth finished 2-2 in her run to fourth place in her eight-wrestler bracket. After losing in overtime to Souderton’s MacKenna Atkinson in the quarterfinals, she won two straight bouts to secure a medal. She pinned Juniata’s Katelynn Krepps and blanked East Stroudsburg’s Andi Maria Bibeau 2-0 before getting pinned by Norwin’s Josephine Dollman in the third-place bout.
Two other wrestlers made the trip to states. Cody Householder finished 1-2 in the 8-and-under division at 50 pounds.
In the 9-10 girls’ division at 80 pounds, Mia Cieleski finished 0-2.
Overall, Area 5 — a region comprised of PIAA’s District 9 along with District 6’s West Branch and Marion Center — claimed 17 other medals. Two won state titles with Seth Wilmost of DuBois (8-and-under, 65 pounds) and Brady Collins (9-10, 85 pounds) of Clearfield.
Other medals:
BOYS
11-12-year-old: Landon Bainey, West Branch, 4th at 80; Caleb Joiner, Marion Center, 8th at 85; Brady Smith, Punxsutawney, 3rd at 115; Seth Stewart, Brockway, 5th at 135; Adam Wendel, St. Marys, 8th at 145; Zeldon Fisher, Redbank Valley, 7th at 160; Zack Gallagher, DuBois, 3rd at 200; Christian Jackson, Port Allegany, 5th at 200.
9-10-year-old: Jordan Rutan, Punxsutawney, 8th at 70; Jacob Shilling, Redbank Valley, 7th at 120; Derek Smail, Clarion, 6th at 150.
8-and-under: Mathew Rowles, 6th at 50.
GIRLS
11-and-12: Jael Miller, Punxsutawney, 4th at 120.
8-and-under: Khylee Beers, Marion Center, 4th at 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.