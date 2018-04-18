BROOKVILLE — As bad as the spring has been, it hasn’t wrecked the momentum of the Brookville Area High School track and field teams in the early going.
Already off to a strong start in cold and less-than-conducive weather to turn in May-like performances, last Saturday’s 20-team 20th Annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational went off in ideal conditions.
This week, however, it was back to the new spring normal this year as cold and snowy weather moved Brookville’s home dual meet against Bradford to Wednesday.
Saturday, both teams head to the Hickory Invitational before hosting St. Marys next Tuesday.
The Raiders won five events, the Lady Raiders captured three wins and there was a whole lot of success in between, led by Clint Puller Memorial Award winner Ian Thrush.
Thrush, a sophomore, won the boys’ MVP award, had a hand in two meet records. First, he blasted his way to a win in the 100-meter dash with a meet-record time of 11.2 seconds, besting an 18-year-old record of 11.24 owned by former Clarion-Limestone standout Dan Alderton.
Then Thrush and teammates Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek and John Frank improved on their 4x100 school record they just shattered last Tuesday (44.04), but knocking it down almost a half-second to 43.48. That also broke the meet record of 44.34 established by Canon-MacMillan back in 2005.
Thrush also finished second in the 200 dash and ran a leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay with Frank, Krug and Dillon Olson that lost in a thrilling finish to Grove City, which also broke the meet record with a time of 3:27.82. The Raiders crossed the line in 3:28.45, also faster than Bradford’s 2010 mark of 3:28.94.
“He put the work in this winter,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “When he broke (Ryan Thrush’s) 60-meter record indoors and was close to the 200 record, I knew he would have a good season outdoors. Honestly, he is surprising me a little bit. We haven’t quite done the speed work to be running as fast as they guys are running right now.
“The school record (11.14) is the next goal get through to the state meet. Ian and Bryan both running under the state-qualifying time (11.30) is now their weekly goal also. I look for both of them to advance to the state meet in the 100.”
The 4x100 record run chopped off even more time from the 44.04 time it just ran a few days before last Tuesday against Elk County Catholic.
“The 4x100 is running what I thought their end-of-the-year time would be,” Murdock said. “Every time they break the record will be fantastic. The goal is to run mid-43s consistently and see how close they can get to going 42-point.”
The 43.48 time would’ve placed fifth in the state finals last year, so it’s worth watching as the season hasn’t even hit May yet.
On the girls’ side, Kane’s Trinity Clark uncorked a winning javelin throw of 148 feet, 6 inches to best the meet record by nearly 18 feet as Kane’s Morgan Nicholson threw the previous mark of 130-7 in 2013. Seventh at states last year, Clark beat last year’s state runner-up Skylar Sherry of Johnsonburg. Sherry also went big at 140 feet, 5 inches.
Clark added a second in the discus and third in the shot put to earn the Puller Memorial Award.
The Lady Raiders won three events, the 4x100 and 4x400 relays and Brooke Quairere in the 100 hurdles.
Quairere won the 100s in 16.2 seconds, then ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Morgan and Madison Johnson, and Dani MacBeth. The foursome won in 51.59 seconds, edging Johnsonburg at the line.
The Johnson twin sisters, MacBeth and freshman Rilee Stancliffe came up big in a win in the 4x400 relay, crossing the line with a season-best time of 4:15.28, over four seconds ahead of St. Marys.
“Early on, the 4x400 seems to be one of our strongest events,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “I’m really pleased with where they are at right now. We expected to be very competitive with Dani and the Johnsons back, but Rilee Stancliffe stepping up and filling the leadoff spot has really solidified the relay.
“And I’m equally pleased with the 4x100. They are running very good times for early in the season. It’s likely to be a highly competitive event at districts. Johnsonburg will be right there as well with one of the top seeds.”
MORE FROM RAIDERS — In addition to Thrush’s win in the 100 and the 4x100 record run, the Raiders won three other events, two of them from Olson in the hurdles. He won the 110s (15.76) and 300s (40.7).
“Dillon went from not being a 110 hurdler to being pretty good,” Murdock said. “His motivation for running the 110s was to help his 300s. He is still primarily a 300 hurdler, but he will make the 110 field more competitive at the district meet.”
Dworek, the reigning D9 Class AA champion in the long jump, nearly broke the meet record in the long jump Saturday with a leap of 22 feet, 2 inches, just 1 1/4 inches shy of former Raider Vinny Dougherty’s record set in 2011.
Dworek also finished second behind Thrush in the 100 and fourth in the 200.
“Bryan had a very good day,” Murdock said. “His long jump is improving — he just moved back to a longer approach on Thursday. His sprint times are already better than last year. He is healthier and training better than last year. The sky is the limit for him.”
The 4x400 foursome of Thrush, Krug, Olson and Frank pushed a very good Grove City relay to the meet record and surpassed the mark themselves.
“The 4x4 was a huge break-through also,” Murdock said. “It’s definitely the first team in school history to break 3:30 in April. Doesn’t make sense to lose the state champ in the 400 and be better in the 4x400 but we are. Very proud of those guys. All four of them ran lights-out. Jack was the key. He ran a great second leg to keep us in the race. Being pushed the entire way was pretty cool. That time will break the school record before districts.”
De-Angelo Coffey came close to winning three events. He was second behind Dworek in the long jump by six inches, second to Keystone’s Brody Coleman in the triple jump by seven inches and he was third in the high jump.
“DeLo had a good all-round day in the jumps,” Murdock said. “He provides us with the depth we need to continue those events as a strong spot for the team. He will be in contention for all three jumps at districts.”
Cameron Hooven lost in a playoff jump in the high jump to Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick after both cleared 6 feet, 2 inches. He also finished seventh in the triple jump, eighth in the long jump and seventh in the 110 hurdles.
“Cameron is starting to get consistent at 6 feet, 6-2 in the high jump,” Murdock said. “His goal is to get to the state meet and to jump the state qualifying (6-4). He also ran well in the 110s and was a place-winner in the horizontal jumps. He is still learning some of the technical aspects and will continue to improve, but I really like how far along he is already.”
Addison Singleton was third in the 100 hurdles, Ethan Brentham was third in the 1,600 run and fifth in the 3,200 run, Trenton Gilhousen finished sixth in the javelin and Martin Decker was sixth in the discus.
“Addison had a lifetime best in the 110s and ran well in the 300s,” Murdock said. “Martin Decker did a great job with a two foot improvement in the shot to get himself qualified for districts. ... Coach Bowley has the throwers progressing nicely. We are stronger all-around in the throws than we have been in quite a while.
“Our distance guys trained pretty hard this past week and it seems funny to say the nice weather may have hurt them a bit. Their progress will come in large chunks, so the big break-throughs that were being seen in other events are probably a week or so away for them,” Murdock said. “Regardless, Ethan still ran a season best in the mile and placed third in a competitive field. The rest of the distance guys chopped off some time in their races, so I am very pleased with their efforts.”
MORE ON LADY RAIDERS — MacBeth also finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the long jump while Madison Johnson was second in the long jump and fifth in the 100 dash. Morgan Johnson was third in the 200 dash.
Quairere added an eighth in the triple jump while Morgan Johnson tied for 10th in the high jump. Stancliffe was eighth in the 200 dash.
Mattisen Drake finished second in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 6 inches and finishing behind Port Allegany’s Mauley Fox, who won after going over 10 feet, 3 inches.
In the throws, Sydney Miller got over 100 feet with a district-qualfiying throw of 103 feet, 5 inches.
“Dani, Morgan and Madison had very solid days,” Roseman said. “They are helping us in a lot of different areas. Mattisen is vaulting very well and matched her career-best vault. Sydney Miller had a great throw in the javelin to qualify for districts and place number 10 on the honor roll.”
“Brooke continues to look very good in the hurdles. She is off to a very good start, helping us in the relay and triple jump as well.”
Also for the Lady Raiders, Brynn Afton and Jennifer Kidder were 12th and 14th in the 3,200 run while Elissa McNeil finished 16th in the 1,600 run.
“We had many other girls take advantage of the good weather and show good improvement across the board,” Roseman said.
