The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter, awarded 19 high school student-athletes with $1,000 scholarships at its 23rd annual scholar-athlete awards dinner held back on March 1 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
The 19 winners were selected from 49 high school scholar-athletes nominated by their coaches and Brookville senior Ian Thrush was one of the $1,000 recipients as he won the HRI Inc. Scholarship.
Each scholar-athlete was evaluated by their success on the field, in the classroom and commitment to community service. Jackson Boyer of Bellwood-Antis HS was honored with the prestigious Joe Sarra Award, in honor of the late Penn State football assistant coach. The award is presented to the nominee with the most outstanding community service. Some other area athletes earned scholarships were Ridgway’s Paul Gresco, St. Marys’ Cain Pfoutz, Clarion-Limestone’s Mitch Knepp and DuBois’ Chase Husted.
Since initiating the awards banquet in 1998, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter has awarded a total of $268,000 in scholarship money while honoring 879 scholar-athletes from high schools located in its 25-county coverage area.
The NFF, Central Pennsylvania Chapter is one of 121 chapters nationwide involving over 12,000 members. The wide reach of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter encompasses 25 counties and 101 high schools.
Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The NFF & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit education organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.