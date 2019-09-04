PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s Thursday night football this week and it has nothing to do with the NFL season-opener with the Green Bay Packers traveling to Chicago to play the Bears.
It’s also the Brookville Raiders heading south to face the Punxsutawney Chucks for their annual Route 36 Trophy game. One week after wresting the Route 28 Trophy from Brockway, the Raiders look to avenge last year’s 23-21 loss to the Chucks.
And with the Raiders off to a 2-0 start with a healthy Jack Krug at quarterback facing an 0-2 Chucks team that’s been outscored 119-13 in losses to Clarion and Karns City, the Raiders could be licking their lips for the 7 p.m. kickoff.
It’s the Raiders’ first 2-0 start to the season in six years and they haven’t been 3-0 since starting 4-0 in 2010.
So far, it’s been a strong start to the season for the Raiders’ defense that hasn’t allowed a touchdown — just two field goals and a safety against the Rovers in last week’s 26-8 win — while forcing eight turnovers. Raiders cornerback Kyle MacBeth has four interceptions, two in each game.
The Raiders, who have allowed 170.5 yard per game, haven’t had a touchdown-less streak this long on defense since spinning back-to-back shutouts of Clarion-Limestone and A-C Valley in 2009.
Offensively, the Raiders are averaging 413 yards per game — 221 passing and 192 rushing — with Krug leading the way. He’s passed for 362 yards and four TDs, completing 36 of 63 passes with two interceptions while running for 304 yards on 18 carries with four TDs, two of them over 70 yards.
His top receivers are MacBeth (10-118), Robert Keth (11-123) and Ian Thrush (7-53).
Punxsutawney opened with a 70-6 loss to Clarion then lost 49-7 last week at Karns City. The Chucks have gained most of their yards against both teams’ backups. Junior quarterback Kameron Falgout has completed 14 of 28 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown while senior running back Max London has rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries to lead the running game. London is also the top receiver with seven catches for 116 yards.
Last year, the Chucks turned a late Raiders turnover into game-winning points. Down 21-20 with 1:32 left, the Chucks took the lead for good with Alex Gianvito’s 20-yard field goal. That was the first game the Raiders didn’t have Krug to start the game as he was injured the previous week against Brockway.
The Chucks lead the all-time series, 26-17-1, as the teams have split their last 12 games allowing for a lot of movement of the Route 36 Trophy which stays with the winner each year.
In this week’s other game:
FRIDAY, Sept. 6
Karns City (2-0) at
Clarion (2-0)
It’ll be an interesting matchup at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium as the Bobcats and Gremlins square off for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
While the Bobcats have rolled to a strong start with last week’s 42-8 win over Moniteau and 70-6 season-opening rout of Punxsutawney, the resurgent Gremlins are 2-0 and looking to shake off last year’s 4-6 season that failed to make the playoffs.
Karns City routed the Chucks, 49-7, last week after a 43-14 win at Brockway to start the season. The Gremlins have gotten a strong performance from senior quarterback Anthony Kamenski. The third-year starter has rushed for 260 yards on 18 carries with two TDs while completing 9 of 15 passes for 167 yards and two TDs, both coming last week against the Chucks.
For the Bobcats, senior running back Austin Newcomb has rushed for 272 yards on just 18 carries with six TDs. Two of his three receptions from Cal German have produced TDs as well. German has completed 11 of 16 pass for 381 yards and six TDs. His top target is Ethan Burford, who has caught six balls covering 256 yards with three TDs.
Brookville, Clarion, Karns City and Kane are 2-0 in the Large School Division going into the week, so it’ll be at least three teams presuming the Raiders get by Punxsutawney and Kane wins at Bradford. That’ll set up next week’s Clarion at Brookville matchup.