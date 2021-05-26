BROOKVILLE — Jake Mullins kept the Brookville Raiders off-balance all steamy afternoon and ended their baseball playoff journey almost as fast as it started.
Mullins, the junior right-hander from Curwensville, tossed a three-hitter on just 83 pitches and led his Golden Tide to a 4-2 win over the Raiders Tuesday afternoon at McKinley Field.
That’s it for the Raiders, whose season ended at 12-7. Curwensville advances to Thursday’s semifinals against Kane.
Mullins battled Raiders lefty ace Jace Miner into the fifth inning trailing 2-1, but Miner, who struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced with one reaching on a passed ball for a four-K first, ran out of pitches with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fifth.
Raiders reliever Bryce Rafferty got Jake McCracken to pop out to second, but Mullins delivered a clutch two-run single to put the Tide up 3-2.
The Raiders, meanwhile, did little with Mullins and scored both of their runs in the fourth when Miner reached on an infield error to lead off the inning and scored on Chase Palmer’s triple to right-center. Palmer scored on Rafferty’s groundout to first for the 2-1 lead.
But that was it for the Raiders as Mullins retired 10 straight before the Raiders put two runners on base — a Hunter Roney single and Jamison Rhoades hit by pitch — with two outs in the seventh.
Mullins ended the game by getting Owen Caylor to fly out to center.
“It started with first-pitch strikes. I had to work ahead in the count and that gives me more room to work with my off-speed pitches,” Mullins said. “The defense played great behind me, some great catches in the outfield and Keegan Wilson at first base.”
Curwensville’s first run was unearned, an infield error on a potential double-play ball set up Shane Sunderlin’s two-out double to right-center for the 1-0 lead.
The Raiders, who had just two baserunners through three innings — Miner’s leadoff single in the first, but he was thrown out trying to steal third on a Hunter Geer strikeout and Carson Weaver’s hit by pitch in the third before he was thrown out stealing second on a missed bunt try by Carter Kessler — pushed two runs across in the fourth thanks to Palmer. Not much else, however, as the Raiders’ season came to an end with a thud.
“(Mullins) worked speeds, located and didn’t make many mistakes, that’s for sure,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said. “Behind the dish, they had a catcher (Spencer Hoover) who kept us on our toes and limited.
“Between those two, they earned it and we kind of got outpitched. He had 68 pitches going into the seventh and you can’t ask for a better outing.”
Miner went 4 1/3 innings, giving up just the Sunderlin double while walking five and striking out 10, two of the three runs off him unearned.
The lack of hits and defensive miscues, four errors in all, made for little margin for error and with just three hits off Mullins, it was curtains.
“Jace threw a heck of a game, but they ran the pitch count up and were selective enough to run it up,” Bonfardine said.
Rafferty went the rest of the fifth and Rhoades threw the final two innings, giving up an unearned run on Mullins’ two-out single after McCracken singled and raced to second on an outfield error.
“I’m definitely disappointed. There was a lot of unfinished business we left hanging this year and it’s sad it came down to this game,” Bonfardine said. “They came out and were able to go to work and we kind of left a team like that hang around.”
Curwensville improved to 13-8 and plays a Wolves team that blanked Redbank Valley, 7-0. The Tide and Wolves split their regular-season games.
“It feels great. The kids deserved it and they got hot at the right time,” Tide head coach Tom Harzinski said. “Jake got ahead of a lot of batters and worked some off-speed stuff and kept them off-balance and kept the ball low. Jace threw a great game too and we were able to get his pitch count up and got him out. He’s a great pitcher.
“I don’t want to sound cocky or arrogant, but at no point was I fearing us losing this game. And that’s getting off the bus. We just came off with the right attitude. We’ve had a great last three, four weeks of the season and we have some other things to do.”
RAIDERS WIN NORTHERN ALLEGHENY LARGE SCHOOL TITLE — Due to Punxsutawney’s 12-4 win over St. Marys last Thursday, the Brookville Raiders won their first-ever Large School Division title.
The Raiders, Chucks, St. Marys, DuBois and Bradford make up the division and the Raiders finished 6-2 against those teams. Although they lost twice to the Dutch, St. Marys finished 5-3 with two losses to DuBois and one to the Chucks.
DuBois also finished 5-3, losing twice to the Raiders and once to the Chucks last Friday, 11-8. The Chucks were 4-4 and Bradford 0-8.
In last week’s regular-season finale:
WEDNES., May 19
Brookville 8,
Brockway 6
Needing a win and some help to improve their seeding in the upcoming playoffs, the Raiders squeaked out a win over the scrappy Rovers and did get the help with a Redbank Valley loss to Moniteau and Coudersport loss to Johnsonburg to earn the No. 2 seed.
Another dose of sixth-inning lightning helped the Brookville Raiders baseball team wrap up their regular season schedule with an 8-6 win at McKinley Field.
After scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth in Monday night’s 7-4 win over DuBois Central Catholic, the Raiders trailed the Rovers 6-5 going into the sixth before a three-run rally.
“We didn’t quite match Brockway’s intensity right off the get-go, so after awhile we realized that as you leave a team like that hanging around, it can get very interesting, so we needed to get to work there,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said.
Dylan Bash pitched into the sixth, keeping the Rovers (3-15) in the game and stranding Raiders runners in every inning. But in the sixth, Chase Palmer led off with a single, stole second and came around to score to tie the game at 6-6 when Carson Weaver struck out, but reached on a wild pitch and throwing error to first base.
Jace Miner walked and after Bash struck out Hunter Geer for the first out in his final batter of the game due to pitch count, Daniel Shugarts intentionally walked Hunter Roney. The Rovers got their second out when Bryce Rafferty’s grounder to first wound up forcing out Weaver at the plate.
But with two outs, Jamison Rhoades broke the tie with a line shot single over Bash’s head at third base. Then Roney scored from third on a wild pitch to set what was the final.
Bryce Weaver, the Raiders’ third pitcher who replaced Hunter Geer in the sixth after he hit the first two batters to start the Rovers rally, retired five of the final six batters he faced to get the win. He didn’t allow a hit, striking out one and walking one.
“Hat’s off to Bryce for coming in and closing the door and pitching with the lead there at the end,” Bonfardine said.
The Rovers grabbed the 6-5 lead in the sixth when both Shugarts and Bash, who were hit, came around to score when a would-be double play ball hit to shortstop Hunter Roney was misplayed.
Brockway led 2-0 after one inning as Shugarts singled in two runs with two outs off Raiders starter Bay Harper. The Rovers scored twice in the fifth to tie it at 4-4 when Ben Glasl’s safety squeeze bunt scored a run and Marcus Bennett raced after stealing third and the throw got away from Weaver at third.
But the Raiders went up 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth on Weaver’s two-out bloop single to right field. An inning earlier, another two-out run came home when Miner singled in Owen Caylor with two outs.
Three of the four Rovers hits in the game came in the fifth as Geer wound up going four-plus innings, giving up those three hits while striking out three and walking two with three hit batters. He retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced after replacing Harper in the second inning.