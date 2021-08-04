It’s been a frustrating time difference for me when it comes to watching Summer Olympics coverage from Japan.
The 12-hour difference is a bit of a gap, but if one wants to find great stories and performances, it’s never hard. Ever.
At deadline time, Johnsonburg native Michael Shuey was starting the javelin. It’s an amazing story that any District 9 athlete can claim they’re an Olympian.
He joins Chuck Daly, Amy Rudolph and JoAnn Sevin as D9 natives who represented our nation’s colors at the Games. Daly, of course, is a Kane native who coached the 1992 U.S. men’s basketball “Dream Team” to a gold medal. Rudolph, also of Kane, competed in two Olympics in 1996 and 2000 in the 5,000-meter run.
Sevin of Brockway shot the 10-meter air pistol at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. She’s the source of my lone Olympics experience as I traveled to the Wolf Creek Complex just south of Atlanta to cover her performances. As a 19-year-old, Sevin finished 32nd out of 41 shooters.
As far as Shuey’s chances went, history was against him. The last US javelin thrower to even make the finals after the prelims was 2004. The last American in the top 10 was 1996 and the last one to medal was a bronze by William Schmidt in 1972. The highest finish since then was a fifth in 1976.
Shuey was ranked 20th in the world going into the Games, his longest throw occurring in July at an invitational in East Stroudsburg, 85.67 meters, or just over 281 feet. A toss of almost 274 feet qualified throwers automatically for the finals.
LET AUGUST BEGIN — The PIAA-mandated heat acclimation workouts begin next Monday for area high school football teams with the first official practice the following Monday, Aug. 16.
For area teams, it’s a one-game scrimmage schedule for Aug. 21. Brookville hosts Otto-Eldred while Redbank Valley travels to Central Clarion at the C-L Sports Complex. Union/A-C Valley travels to West Shamokin.
Let’s just call in Week 1 for the regular season on Aug. 27 and that’ll see Brookville hosting Bradford, Redbank Valley visiting Keystone, Union/A-C Valley traveling to Brockway and Central Clarion hosting Punxsutawney.
The fall sports schedule begins with some golf dates. The Brookville girls play at Brockway on Aug. 19 as do the Clarion-Limestone golfers at Wanango Country Club. The Brookville boys host Clearfield Aug. 20.
Volleyball and soccer regular seasons get going after Labor Day.
It’s coming. Get ready.
YOUTH FOOTBALL BEGINNING — The ABC Youth Football League has 11 teams in the fold this year and the nine-week regular season begins Aug. 21.
Brookville visits Redbank Valley for an evening matchup while Clarion-Limestone hosts East Brady and Union hosts A-C Valley. Other teams in the league are Slippery Rock, Karns City, Moniteau, Armstrong and Grove City.
The playoff rounds are Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 with the Super Bowl scheduled for Nov. 6 with Slippery Rock slated as the hosts.
BASEBALL TALK — Former Brookville Raiders standout Jace Miner, headed to Wichita State this fall to play baseball, wrapped up his stint in the Appalachian League with the Elizabethton River Riders and headed up to prepare to head to Kansas this weekend.
Miner, in 10 games, threw seven innings with a 0.90 earned run average while striking out 17, walking four and giving up six hits. He allowed just two runs, one earned.
The River Riders were 25-20 going into Tuesday’s games. The regular season finishes this weekend.
Kersey native and former major leaguer Joe Beimel continues his comeback out of retirement with the San Diego Padres’ Class AA affiliate in San Antonio. He’s 1-1 with the Missions with a 3.65 ERA in 12 1/3 innings over 10 appearances. He’s struck out 11 and walked four. Opposing hitters are batting .163 against him.
TRADE DEADLINE — The fact that the Pittsburgh Pirates traded Adam Frazier, Clay Holmes, Taylor Anderson, Richard Rodriguez, Austin Davis no less and a minor leaguer named Braeden Ogle in six different deals for a combined 11 players is nothing short of amazing.
That many turn out to be helpful, we shall see, but aside of getting value for Frazier, Rodriguez and even Anderson, getting anything else is bonus.
So we shall see. No, it’s still too early to issue any grades for their moves.
For those who shake their head at the Pirates’ selling off of parts from a team headed to 100-plus wins, how about fans of the Chicago Cubs. Now, I’m not feeling too sorry about them, but their team just shipped off Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Trevor Williams, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel and Jake Marisnick in deadline deals.
So if a big-market team is selling off their stars to save money as well, what’s up? Every one of those big names were eligible for free agency after this season. And why would you have all of those guys coming to an end of a contract at the same time?
It’s not as tough to see the Pirates trading away piece as it would be if one was a Cubbies fan who watched some of those guys help them win a World Series five years ago.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.