BROOKVILLE — Appearing to hit his stride when it counts the most, Clarion-Limestone senior Riley Hummell is in the mix to win a district title.
Hummell is the top seed in the javelin for Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships in Brookville.
Hummell broke through on May 1 with a throw of 188 feet against Union. That’s the longest throw by a Lion since the new javelin setup was established in 2002.
And that’s the best in the district so far this year, which drew the top seed for districts. Last Thursday at the Redbank Valley Invitational, he won with a throw of 178 feet, 8 inches, the second-best throw in the district this year.
Otto-Eldred’s Dylan Close, last year’s runner-up, is seeded seocnd at 172-8 while Johnsonburg’s Jake Zimmerman is third at 166-4, the only three throwers above 160. The state-qualifying distance is 176 feet.
After Hummell, the highest seeded Lions is Austin Newcomb in a competitive 110-meter hurdles field. He’s seeded fourth at 15.55 seconds and the state-qualifying mark is 15.5. Newcomb is also No. 5 in the triple jump, and No. 8 in the 300 hurdles.
Newcomb will also run legs on the No. 9-seeded 4x100 and 4x400 relays. He’s with Tre Haines, Kyle Kerle and Nick Cyphert on the 4x100 and Brenden Makray, Kerle and Haines on the 4x400.
Similar to Hummell, Mitch Knepp and Jimmy Gunning have come on strong late in the discus and are seeded Nos. 6 and 7 respectively.
The Lady Lions have two No. 4 seeds — Rachel Greeley in the 300 hurdles and the 4x100 relay of a combination of Greeley, Abby Reed, Anna Kennemuth, Erica Hetrick and Maddy Craig.
Reed is seeded fifth in the pole vault and sixth in the triple jump.
