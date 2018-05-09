HYDE — Both Brookville track and field teams concluded their dual meet season in a three-team meet at Clearfield Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders swept the hosts (82-68) and Tyrone (93-52) while the Lady Raiders had two one-point decisions, beating Clearfield (75-74) and losing to Tyrone (71-70).
The Raiders wound up 8-1 while the Lady Raiders finished 4-5. They both head to Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational starting at 3 p.m. before hosting the District 9 Championships May 18.
The Raiders had eight overall wins, with Ian Thrush turning in a triple-win day.
Thrush won the 100-meter dash (11.51) and 200 dash (23.03) while running a leg on the 4x100 relay (44.39) with Jack Krug, John Frank and Bryan Dworek. Frank, Dillon Olson and Krug were 2-3-4 in the 100 while Dworek, Krug and Frank were 2-3-4 in the 200.
Olson won the 110 (15.78) and 300 (42.8) hurdles while Dworek added a win in the long jump (21 feet, 1 inch).
De-Angelo Coffey won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) while finishing second overall in the long and triple jumps.
Griffen Wolfe qualified for districts for the first time in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, 9 inches.
The Raiders’ 4x800 relay of Bailey Thrush, Bryce Baughman, Tim Steele and Kyle Gotwald won in 10:04.9.
In the throws, Martin Decker was second in both the discus and shot put.
For the Lady Raiders, Madison Johnson was a triple-winner. She won the long jump (17 feet, 1/4 inch) and 100 dash (13.34) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 (51.59) with sister Morgan, Brooke Quairiere and Dani MacBeth.
Quairiere also won the 100 hurdles (16.67). Morgan Johnson won the 200 dash (27.56) with MacBeth finishing second in both the 200 and long jump.
Mattisen Drake won the pole vault (9 feet) while Maggie Mackins won the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) with Rylee Stancliffe finishing second.
Adding other overall seconds were Emma Fiscus in the 400 dash, Jennifer Kidder in the 3,200 run and Sydney Miller in the javelin.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L sweeps Keystone
At the C-L Sports Complex, both C-L squads finished the dual meet schedule with wins. The Lions routed the Panthers, 108-41, to finish the year 6-2 while the Lady Lions won, 83-67, to finish the year at 3-5.
Both teams conclude their regular-season schedule as well at Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational.
For the Lions, Kyle Kerle was a quadruple winner. He won the 200 dash (24.1), 400 dash (55.8) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (45.8) with Tre Haines, Nick Cyphert and Austin Newcomb.
Andrew Forrest and Riley Hummell were triple-winners. Forrest won the 1,600 (4:57) and 3,200 (12:26) runs while joining Hummell on the 4x800 relay (11:29.4) with Brenden Makray and Braden Rankin.
Hummell won the shot put (42 feet, 11 inches) and continued his late-season surge in the javelin with a winning throw of 167 feet, 9 inches.
In last week’s meet against Union, Hummell blasted a career-best throw of 188 feet. That’s the best mark thrown by a Lions since the new javelin, a smaller version, was implemented prior to the 2002 season.
Hummell bested Ron Frances’ throw of 178 feet, 1 inch at districts in 2004 as the longest mark since the new javelin setup.
Makray and Haines added wins in the 800 (2:10.4) and 100 (11.9) respectively.
Also winning was Jimmy Gunning, who qualified for districts in the discus with a throw of 128 feet, 10 inches, and Trenton Keighley in the pole vault (9 feet).
Rachel Greeley and Abby Reed were quadruple winners for the Lady Lions. Greeley and Reed combined with Anna Kennemuth and Eric Hetrick to win the 4x100 (53.8). Greeley, Kennemuth, Keara Henry and Taylor Aites won the 4x400 (4:38.7). Greeley added wins in the 300 hurdles (district-qualifying 52.5) and 200 dash (28.2).
Reed won the triple jump (32 feet, 2 1/2 inches), high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
Hetrick tripled, adding wins in the 100 dash (13.7) and long jump (15 feet, 4 inches).
Henry won the 800 (2:51.8) while Maddy Craig won the javelin (97 feet, 1 inch).
In last week’s event:
SATURDAY, May 5
Raiders win Oil Country Invite;
Lady Raiders second
Winning its second team title in three weeks, the Brookville Raiders track and field team placed in 12 of 18 events, winning six, and racked up 129 points at last Saturday’s 30th Oil Country Invitational.
The Lady Raiders also fared well, placing second with 66 points behind champion Lakeview’s 91.5 points.
For the Raiders, sophomore Ian Thrush continued his strong season by breaking the team record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.01 seconds. It broke the hand-held converted record times of Dave Andrews and Ryan Kesterholt — 11.14 seconds — set in 2000 and 2001 respectively.
Thrush also won the 200 dash in 22.9 seconds and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Bryan Dworek, Jack Krug and Dillon Olson. That foursome turned in its second-fasted time of the year in 43.52 seconds.
“Ian continues to run faster than what we predict,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “We talk quite a bit and after he ran an 11.2, I told him he will break the record. I was guessing 11.1 to 11.13 range. It will be cool to see him get under 11 and given the right circumstances, 10.9 isn’t out of the question.”
The Raiders also got wins from Dworek in the long jump (21 feet, 3/4 inches) and Ethan Brentham in the 1,600 run (career-best 4:36.18) while De-Angelo Coffey won the triple jump (42 feet, 6 1/4 inches).
Thrush, Dworek and Krug finished first, second and fourth in the 100 dash with Olson adding a second and fourth in the 300 and 110 hurdles. Cam Hooven and Coffey were 2-3 in the high jump, Coffey added a third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump, and Hooven was sixth in the triple jump.
The Raiders’ 4x400 of Olson, Kyle MacBeth, Krug and Thrush were second with Brentham adding a third in the 3,200. John Frank finished third in the 400 dash and Addison Singleton was third in the 110 hurdles.
The Raiders beat Grove City in the team standings by 17 points.
“I’m very pleased with the overall effort of the team,” Murdock said. “There’s lots of significant improvement on the track, followed by solid high-placing efforts in the field ... I don’t want to take anythig for granted, so we are going to see what else we can squeeze out. This team hasn’t had any other goal than winning districts, so we are going to do everything possible to make that happen.”
For the Lady Raiders, Madison Johnson won the long jump with a career-best leap of 17 feet, 1 inch and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with sister Morgan, Dani MacBeth and Rylee Stancliffe. The foursome finished with a season-best time of 4:12.47.
Madison Johnson also added a second in the 100 dash while Morgan was fourth in the 200 dash. Both Johnsons, MacBeth and Brooke Quarieire combined for a run in the 4x100 relay and finished second with a season-best time of 51.16 seconds.
“Saturday was the breakout day we were hoping it would be,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “We improved in virtually every area across the board. Madison hitting 17 feet in the long jump is a huge jump and she looked very strong in the 100 and relays, and I thought the hurdlers had a great day as well.
“Both relays moved up on our honor roll and put themselves in position to challenge for district titles.”
MacBeth added a third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the long jump. Quairiere was fifth in the triple jump.
Mattisen Drake tied for second in the pole vault.
