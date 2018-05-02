DuBOIS — Both Brookville track and field teams traveled to DuBois on a perfect day weather-wise Tuesday and came away with a split decision.
The Raiders beat the Beavers, 90-60, while the Lady Raiders fell to the hosts, 79-71. Bellefonte was the third team involved in a tri-meet and the Raiders notched a 103-47 win while the Lady Raiders won, 93-57.
The Raiders (6-1) came away with eight overall wins, led by the duo of Dillon Olson and Ian Thrush.
Olson won both the hurdles events, posting a 15.7 in the 110s and a 40.7 in the 300s. He also was part of Brookville’s winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads.
He teamed up with Thrush, Jack Krug and Bryan Dworek to win the 4x100 in 44.4. Ethan Brentham replaced Dworek in the 4x400 event as the Raiders won in 3:39.0.
Thrush took home the 400 dash in 51.1 seconds, which landed him on the No. 4 spot on the team’s honor roll list, while De-Angelo Coffey took top honors in both the long jump (20 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 8 inches). Tucker Wolfe cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault.
Brookville got overall second-place finishes from Addison Singleton (110 hurdles), Bryce Hooven (triple jump and high jump), Wolfe (javelin) and Tim Park (pole vault).
For the Lady Raiders (3-4), it was led Madison Johnson who finished with four overall victories. Former Lady Beaver Brooke Quairiere, who transferred to Brookville just prior to the spring sports season, had three overall wins.
Johnson won both the 200 dash (27.6) and long jump (16-5) and also was part of the Lady Raiders’ victorious 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads. In the 4x100, she teamed up with twin sister Morgan Johnson, Quairiere and Dani MacBeth to run a time of 51.7.
Rilee Stancliffe replaced Quairiere on the 4x400 team, which crossed the line first in 4:20.8. Quariere added overall individual wins in the 100 hurdles (16.0) and triple jump (33 feet, 4 inches) and was third in the 300 hurdles.
Emma Fiscus won the 1,600 (5:55.9) and Mattisen Drake took home the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
Brookville got overall individual second places from Morgan Johnson (100 & high jump), MacBeth (300 hurdles), Stancliffe (200) and Sydney Miller (javelin).
Both teams head to the Oil City Invitational Saturday. Next week, both teams visit Clearfield Tuesday before heading to the Redbank Valley Invitational on Thursday to close out the regular-season schedule.
