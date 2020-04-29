Travis Devey

Parents: Richard Devey and Stacy Lambert.
While at C-L, Travis competed in football for 4 years, track for 4 years and baseball for 1 year.
Travis also participated in boxing for 2 years, Envirothon for 4 years and Academic Sports League for 1 year.
Travis plans on attending Robert Morris University in the fall to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Homeland Security.
He credits his father for being the most influential person in his life. He had this to say about his dad:
“My dad is the most influential person because he has taught me so many life lessons and to be strong no matter what life throws your way. He has supported me through everything and always has his heart in the right place.”