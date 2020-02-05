HERSHEY — For the Brookville Raiders wrestling team, it’s back for another round of battles at this week’s PIAA Dual Meet Class 2A Championships at Giant Center.
Success has followed the Raiders around the mats there over the years. They’ve won two state titles in 1996 and 2016 and placed fourth three times in the expanded format in 2012, 2017 and last year.
Last year’s run to a fourth-place trophy was an unlikely one. The goal was to make it to Saturday, much like it is this year, but the Raiders overachieved and went 4-2 after reaching the consolation finals before losing to Chestnut Ridge, 46-18.
The Raiders open this year with District 2 champion Tunkhannock Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Brookville is ranked No. 6 in the latest statewide Class 2A poll published by papowerwrestling.com while Tunkhannock is unranked.
So, call the Raiders favorites to win their opener, something they’ve done in all but one of the last six trips. The one time they failed was in 2017 when the Raiders lost to eventual runner-up Northern Lebanon and reeled off four straight wins in the consolations to get back to fourth after a loss to Southern Columbia.
A win over Tunkhannock gets the Raiders a very likely matchup in the quarterfinals against No. 2 Southern Columbia Friday at noon. A loss there would drop the Raiders into a second-round consolation round matchup at 4 p.m. against either Burrell or Montoursville with the winner of that one getting to Saturday for a 9 a.m. third-round consolation match.
The Raiders head into the weekend with six ranked wrestlers, including No. 13 Cayden Walter at 113 pounds, — although he’s going to likely bump down to 106 for the individual postseason — No. 10 Owen Reinsel at 120 — but he will likely do the same to 113 — Brayden Kunselman No. 25 at 126, No. 21 Elliot Park at 182, No. 4 Nathan Taylor at 220 and No. 1 Colby Whitehill at heavyweight.
Tunkhannock has three ranked wrestlers — No. 16 Owen Woods at 106, No. 3 David Evans at 132 and No. 12 Gavin D’Amato at 145. Both Evans and D’Amato have over 120 career wins.
Of course, it’s No. 1 Reynolds as the favorite going into tournament, but the Raiders of District 10 are chasing their fourth straight title and might be seriously challenged out of the gate in the first round against District 11 runner-up Notre Dame-Green Pond which is ranked No. 4 behind No. 3 Saucon Valley.
No. 2 Southern Columbia and No. 5 Chestnut Ridge are also ranked higher than Brookville.
Check piaa.org for complete bracket updates and schedule information as the tournament unfolds.