SHIPPENSBURG — For the fifth straight year, the Brookville Raiders track and field team grabbed a couple medals.
It’s been an impressive run for the team that’s won 21 medals since 2008, winning at least one medal in 10 of 13 trips to the PIAA Class 2A Championships at Shippensburg University.
So two eighth-place medals — Jack Krug in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100 relay of Krug, Jace Miner, Hunter Geer and Kyle MacBeth — came with hint of disappointment among the athletes. But, the standard has been set a bit higher.
Last Friday’s one-day format put together by the PIAA was a great move considering the circumstances and COVID-19 mitigation efforts, so most coaches were more than satisfied with whatever came up after a one-year hiatus.
The two-day format allowed for preliminary races, but instead, it was one race and a timed comparison among heats in all races aside from the sprint hurdles, and 100 and 200 dashes.
And that’s what added to the drama in the 4x100 where the Raiders came in seeded fifth and in the last and fastest heat among the top-eight recorded times from the previous weekend.
Krug to Geer to MacBeth to Miner produced a 44.16-second finish, which was sixth in the third and final heat. The hopes of a sub-44 cast doubt on a medal finish.
“I was thinking they weren’t going to medal when they crossed the line, then they had the same 44.16 as the eighth-place team (Schuylkill Valley, which won the first heat) and I realized we might miss a medal by a couple thousandths of a second. I’m glad how it worked out, but that was not quite the way we drew it up.”
“Basing it off just one heat is definitely not the situation you want, but we expected a faster time, but we’ll deal with an eighth place,” Krug said.
Miner, bound for Wichita State on a baseball scholarship this fall, just missed reaching the finals in the 200 dash by .02, so getting a medal by thousandths in the relay was a nice counter of success.
“It was fun,” said Miner. “This wasn’t my main sport, so I enjoyed the opportunity to be here and the atmosphere with all of these amazing athletes.”
And neither it was for Geer, who played baseball most of the spring, but wound up scoring points at districts in the 100 dash and high jump.
“We got here early enough for me to take in the atmosphere and it felt pretty good on the track, but looking back, maybe, I could have done a little more, but you don’t know in these timed races,” Geer said.
As both Brookville coaching staffs have preached over the past years, work hard to get good enough to medal even on days where you might have your best.
“We didn’t run as well as we could have, but the other way of putting that is, when you go to states and want to medal, you have to be good enough to medal when you’re off,” Murdock said. “If you’re on the bubble and off, you’re out, but if you’re good enough, you can squeak by and that’s where we were.”
It’s the third straight state medal for a Brookville 4x100 relay, a likely record for a D9 Class 2A program.
“It’s tough right now,” MacBeth said. “We’re happy we got the medal, but we could’ve run faster. So be it. You can’t do anything about it.”
Krug and Miner were seeded fifth and 12th respectively in the 200. In the prelims, Krug ran a 22.39 to qualify for the top-eight final and a state medal while Miner was 10th in 22.62, not far off the eight-place finals time of 22.6.
Then in the final, Krug was eighth with a 22.83.
“I was a little disappointed. I was seeded No. 3 in the 100 and No. 5 in the 200, but I knew I’d die out eventually in the finals since I had hamstring problems all year,” Krug said. “But I finished well, so it’s not too bad of a day I guess.”
It was the sixth state medal for Krug, who was on the runner-up 4x100 relay in 2019 and fifth-place 4x100 in 2018 and the seventh-and-eighth place 4x400 relays in 2019 and 2018.
In the 100, Krug and Miner were seeded No. 3 and 9 and wound up missing the finals in 10th and 23rd with times of 11.2 and 11.42 respectively.
“I really thought Jack would get through in the 100 and Jace I thought had a phenomenal start in the 100 and then pressed in the middle of that race,” Murdock said. “But they both ran significantly better than they had run all year in the 200 and it was almost enough for Jace. He dropped almost three-tenths of a second.”
FOR MACBETH, it was a busy day for the James Manners Award winner from the D9 meet for scoring the most points. But his banged-up right elbow limited him to just one throw again in the javelin and he scratched out of the event after a toss of 156 feet.
That distance landed him in the 15th spot. His winning throw from districts of 179 feet, 6 inches had him seeded second. Moniteau’s David Stamm wound up medaling with an eighth-place throw of 168 feet, 5 inches.
No. 3 seed Elijah Cook of Bedford won with a throw of 192 feet, 5 inches, beating top-seeded Thomas Dickinson of Scranton Prep and his runner-up throw of 190 feet, 1 inch.
MacBeth’s 179-6 would’ve put him in fifth place, but it wasn’t meant to be.
“Honestly, I was just happy to throw today because going into districts, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to make it,” said MacBeth, who said his elbow won’t need any major surgery. “I threw a warm-up and after that, I told coach (John) MacBeth, it’s going to be an interesting day. I iced it after that first throw and knew I was done.”
MacBeth made four competitive throws all season, evenly spaced out, but not in back-to-back weeks like the end of the year.
“We have no control over the calendar with districts and states, so he did the best he could with it. It’s nothing to sneeze,” Murdock said. “We weren’t ready to take any risks with him this year and with four throws all season, we were as cautious as we could be.”
MacBeth, a senior, will attend Hillsdale College in Michigan and throw the javelin.
He also ran in the 400 dash, not long after the 4x100 relay final and wound up finishing 11th in the 400 dash with a time of 51.27 seconds.
“With the 400 and not being able run indoors this winter, I came in with my best time in the 400 at 51.17, so 51.27 here, I can’t be mad. This was my second-fastest time ever,” MacBeth said.
IAN PETE, in his first trip to states as a junior, finished 16th in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.32 seconds. He came in seeded 14th with a district time of 15.9.
Pete hit the No. 6 or 7 hurdle hard during his race, which knocked him off stride but he finished.
“That’s not a terrible run for him and a pretty good one, but the fact he hit a hurdle hard is pretty impressive,” Murdock said.
Pete would’ve made the next round with his 16th had it been the traditional two-day format. “And if he’s on and runs well in a semi, he makes the final,” Murdock, noting that similar path taken by Braiden Smith and his fifth in the 110s back in 2014.
“Ian told me he had a lot of work to do before next year because the kid who won ran a 14.1 (junior Jake Rose of Southern Columbia) and he’s back,” Murdock said. “So just getting to states again or getting to the finals is not what he’s looking for, it’s a little bit higher than that so I like that attitude.”
Punxsutawney junior Ty Elliott was fourth in the 110s and third in the 300s, grabbing two state medals.
THE RAIDERS’ 4X800 RELAY of juniors Calvin Doolittle and Garner McMaster, freshman Jack Gill and senior Hayden Kramer came close to matching their district runner-up time of 8:45.48 and wound up with an overall finish of 17th in a time of 8:48.59.
Doolittle’s opening leg of 2:05 was the fastest leg of the foursome. They finished sixth in their heat while D9 champion Punxsutawney was 15th overall in 8:37.94.
“We were pleased with what they did and Doug (Roseman) and I talk about this all time about running the race of your life one week, the next week there’s a backslide,” Murdock said. “Calvin and Jack ran around the best 800 they’ve ever run and Garner was close, so there’s no shame in what they finished and they came in seeded 20th, so they beat their seed. We have three back, so if we can manufacture another 800 runner, I’m kind of excited to see what they can do next year.”