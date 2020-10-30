BROOKVILLE — Two Brookville Raiders football players tested positive for COVID-19, the school district learned earlier today, but the status of tonight’s District 9 Class 2A playoff game against Karns City at Brockway’s Varischetti Field is unchanged.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
However, the Raiders will not be taking some players on tonight’s trip, including ones, who after contact tracing, were determined to be out for the game as well based on other activities. The initial number including the two infected players was nine, but that number rose to 12.
Brookville Athletic Director Dave Osborne said that the two infected players were junior varsity.
“We were contacted by the Department of Health and did our own investigation with the coaches, teachers and administrators and we tried to classify who was ‘close contact,’” Osborne said before the number has risen. “Through those investigations and with the help of the Dept. of Health, we’ve come up with nine players total (seven in addition to two affected).”
Osborne added that the additional players being held out was a move made to “error on the side of caution” rather than a direct mandate from the DOH at this point. The players, Osborne noted, were considered “close contact” subjects not because of anything on a football field, but because of social gatherings involving the infected players and the other seven who won’t be in uniform tonight.
Brookville was notified earlier this week that a Ridgway football player had tested positive for COVID-19 and that through game analysis and feedback from the DOH, no player was exposed enough to force any moves regarding game status or player availability. Osborne said that the administration feels that the latest situation is not connected with the Ridgway incident.
Both Brookville and Karns City Superintendents have agreed to move forward and follow any recommendation of the Dept. of Health.
Thursday night, Karns City’s volleyball team visited Punxsutawney and dropped its first-round District 9 Class 2A playoff game with a smaller roster due to some players, number not known, held out due to COVID-19 concerns.
A School Reach notification message was sent out to families in the Brookville Area School District late Friday afternoon confirming two positive cases in the high school and that if any students are to quarantine because of contact tracing findings, that individual will be notified.