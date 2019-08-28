BROOKVILLE — Led by returning state qualifiers Bryce Baughman and Emma Fiscus, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams start the season Tuesday at Brockway.
Baughman, a senior, and Fiscus, a junior, both earned berths at the PIAA Championships last year with non-team qualifying finishes. Both finished 11th in Class 1A.
They’ll be leaders in both squad’s starting lineups.
“The potential is certainly there, but the goal is to take our top runners and pair them up, turn that into trio,” head coach Doug Roseman said. “We want to move some up in the pack and keep them in touch with the leaders. And I think they’re ready to take control of the team and some ownership. That’s what we’d like to see happen.”
The Raiders were fifth overall in the team standings, returning five of their seven district runners. Sophomore Calvin Doolittle finished just 10 seconds off grabbing the final state berth and placed 22nd.
Those two lead the Raiders, with the rest of the lineup appearing to be fluid, depending on the day. Junior Hayden Kramer, who also plays soccer, senior Luc Doolittle and sophomore Owen Rupp also ran at districts. Sophomore Cameron Moore and freshman Gideon Waterbury will also contribute
“I would think 3-6 would change week to week and we’re kind of hoping for that and the competition between them will push them up,” assistant coach Dan Murdock said. “It doesn’t matter who No. 5 is if they are all pushing each other. That’s good for everybody.”
The Lady Raiders were third in the team standings, just shy of second-place state-qualifying Cranberry by three points.
Along with Fiscus, sophomores Sadie Shofestall (19th), Emily Martz (34th) and Samantha Hetrick (40th) also ran at districts.
Ten girls are on the varsity roster with sophomores Chloe Smith, Emma Afton and Janelle Popson, and freshmen Anna Fiscus, Maddy Golier and Amber McAninch looking to make contributions as well.
“We’re looking for a big leadership role out of Emma this year. We have a lot of young talent,” Roseman said. “It’s similar to the boys’ side. We don’t know who 2 to 7 will be in what order, but those girls, if they push each other, that’ll help. They’ll be fighting for spots and the competition should be a good thing.”
ROSTER
VARSITY
BOYS
Seniors: Bryce Baughman, Luc Doolittle.
Juniors: Hayden Kramer, Owen Rupp.
Sophomores: Calvin Doolittle, Cameron Moore.
Freshmen: Hunter Rupp, Gideon Waterbury.
GIRLS
Junior: Emma Fiscus.
Sophomores: Emma Afton, Samantha Hetrick, Emily Martz, Sadie Shofestall, Chloe Smith, Janelle Popson.
Freshmen: Anna Fiscus, Maddy Golier, Amber McAninch.
JUNIOR HIGH
Boys
Eighth grade: Ian Clowes, Alec Geer, Brady Means, Nick Shaffer.
Seventh grade: Kellan Haines, Kyle Lasher, Luke McKinley, Jacob Murdock, Lance Spencer, Carson Moore.
Girls
Eighth grade: Ella Fiscus, Teran Viglione.
Seventh grade: Autumn Dickey, Erika Doolittle, Winni Zheng.
SCHEDULE
September
3-at Brockway
10-at Elk Co. Catholic
14-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 9 a.m.
17-Punxsutawney
24-DuBois and Ridgway
October
1-at St. Marys
5-at Ridgway Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-at Punxsutawney
12-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 9 a.m.
26-District 9 Championships, Ridgway
November
2-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Meets begin at 4 p.m. with junior high race