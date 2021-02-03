TYRONE — From a cancellation to rescheduled late-morning matchup with powerful Tyrone, the Brookville Raiders went on the road and lost a hard-fought 68-58 decision to the Golden Eagles Tuesday night.
The Raiders (7-1) were originally scheduled to host Penns Valley Monday, but moved it to Tuesday at Penns Valley. Then the District 6 Rams from Centre County canceled the game, leading to the Raiders to match up with Class 4A Tyrone.
The Raiders and Eagles (8-1) were tied 31-31 at halftime and 52-52 going into the fourth quarter. Danny Lauer’s putback gave the Raiders a 54-52 lead just 15 seconds into the fourth, but the Raiders managed just four points the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Tyrone went on an 8-0 run and took the lead for good with a 60-54 advantage with 3:10 remaining.
Griffin Ruhlman’s two free throws cut it to 60-56 with 2:59 left, but the Golden Eagles secured things from there.
Robert Keth and Jace Miner scored 13 and 12 points respectively to lead the Raiders. Miner fouled out of the game with 3:50 left in the fourth when he was whistled for an offensive foul, then a technical foul. That counts as one of five fouls, thus forcing him to the bench.
Danny Lauer and Ian Pete scored nine and eight points apiece.
Tyrone, 21-3 last year with most of its roster intact, was led by Damon Gripp’s 30 points, 19 coming in the second half. Jake Taylor scored 10 points.
The Raiders are back in action Thursday at Clearfield. Saturday, they host Cambridge Springs with a 4 p.m. junior varsity start with varsity to follow.
Next week, the Raiders host Sheffield Monday, travel to Bellefonte Thursday and Brockway Friday.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 29
Brookville 74,
North Clarion 25
At Frills Corners in a late addition to the schedule, the Raiders breezed to a Mercy Rule win over the Wolves, who don’t have enough players to fill a junior varsity roster, thus it was a varsity-only affair.
The Raiders led 43-12 by halftime, enacting the running clock to start the second half and leading by as many as the final margin.
Eleven of the 15 Raiders who got in the game scored points with Jace Miner and Robert Keth each scoring 17 points. Miner finished with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals while Keth was 5-for-6 from the 3-point line.
Griffin Ruhlman scored eight points, Danny Lauer had six points and five assists and Hunter Geer added four assists to go along with four points and two steals. Noah Peterson had five points and five steals.
The Raiders shot it well at 63.3 percent (31-for-49) and forced 27 turnovers, owning a whopping 34-6 advantage on points off turnovers against the Wolves.
Aiden Hartle scored 11 points to lead the Wolves, eight of them coming in the second half.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27
Brookville 69,
Punxsutawney 45
The Raiders routed the visiting Chucks to make it a season sweep of their Route 36 rivals.
The series was commemorated three years ago with the Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy and since it was initiated by the Chuck Daly Foundation during the 2018-19 season, the Raiders have won all six matchups.
After a 66-42 win back on Jan. 8 on the re-start to the season, the Raiders won by the same margin, although they initiated the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock just over two minutes into the second half with a 56-25 lead.
Early on, the Raiders’ defensive tone set things in motion for a lopsided win as they raced to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter along with a 6-0 run to start the second quarter for a 29-8 lead by the 5:25 mark of the second. It was 47-25 halftime and an 11-0 run out of the break in the third settled things.
“Last week’s win over Oil City was physical and we wanted to come out tonight and set the tone and be physical,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “And honestly, Jace (Miner) set the tone with his defense for the whole team and they follow that. When we play together, we’re tough to beat and I think the assist rate tonight would show that to you.”
Four Raiders reached double figures in scoring led by Miner and Hunter Geer with 15 points apiece. They sparked the transition game out of the gate with Miner scoring eight points and Geer six points in the first quarter.
Danny Lauer added 13 points and Griffin Ruhlman finished with 11 points.
The Raiders shot it well again, going over 50 percent (26-for-51) from the field. They dominated the rebounding numbers, outboarding the Chucks 42-25 as Miner finished with 10 rebounds, Robert Keth nine, and Ruhlman and Lauer with seven.
“The last time we played these guys, the 50/50 balls were 70/30 them and I told them I wanted it to be 70-30 us and we did a much better job of going and getting the ball and our turnovers were less (14 Wednesday to 18 in first meeting),” Park said. “Those were two areas that we wanted to clean up and we did a nice job of that.”
The Chucks put two players into double-figure scoring with Noah Weaver and Ryan Heigley each scoring 12 points. Heigley nailed four of his six 3-point shots on a decent night from beyond the arc for the Chucks at 8-for-18, but overall they managed just 28 percent (15-for-53) from the field overall.
The Raiders’ defensive numbers are impressive, allowing just under 40 points per game (39.7) and a hare over 30 percent shooting.
The Daly/McManigle Trophy holds a special part in Park’s career. The 1987 BAHS graduate played for McManigle and is certainly aware of the historical significance of a relationship with a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer between Daly and his former coach many years ago.
“Coach Mac’s daughter told me I was the most similar person to him that she’s ever met and Coach and Daly were very good friends,” Park said. “Chuck went on to bigger things and they both shared the same values. Coach Mac made a family commitment in his career. They were good friends and Daly respected Coach Mac for that.
“The legacy is strong here, Coach Mac coached the leading scorers here and coach Dan Murdock coached me too and he taught me a lot and Coach (Bud) Baughman played for Larry Smith, who played for Coach Mac, so it’s all tied together.”
Brookville won the JV game, 52-19. Noah Peterson scored 14 points to lead the 3-0 Raiders.