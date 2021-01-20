BROOKVILLE — So the 24th Annual Ultimate Duals is scheduled for Saturday. How things will look by then is anyone’s guess.
Due to restrictions in what it was allowed to do with its schedule, Reynolds axed its annual trip to Brookville. Instead those two Raiders matched up back in December.
So what would’ve been a four-team event with some junior high wrestling matchups sprinkled in is now a three-team setup as of Tuesday as Fort LeBoeuf informed Brookville earlier this week that it’s not coming. That leaves the host Raiders, Chestnut Ridge and Burrell in what appears to be a double-dual setup with a new schedule to be announced with likely no junior high wrestling.
In the preseason dual meet rankings published by www.papowerwrestling.com, Brookville was No. 5 with Burrell No. 6, Chestnut Ridge No. 7 and the now-departed Fort LeBoeuf No. 24.
While the Raiders have their three state-ranked wrestlers in Cayden Walter No. 5 at 113, Owen Reinsel No. 4 at 120 and Nathan Taylor No. 2 at heavyweight, Burrell and Chestnut Ridge have four and five state-ranked wrestlers respectively.
Burrell — Niko Ferra No. 4 at 120, Nicholas Salerno No. 8 at 132, returning state runner-up Ian Oswalt No. 3 at 138 and state runner-up A.J. Corrado No. 1 at 160.
Chestnut Ridge — Brock Holderbaum No. 19 at 106, state runner-up Calan Bollman No. 1 at 113, No. 12 Ross Dull at 126, No. 8 Luke Moore at 152 and N. 15 Daniel Moore at 160.
Whatever the schedule is, no fans will be permitted in the gymnasium during the event. Live coverage will be provided by Mega Rock’s facebook page.