WHEN AND WHERE: Brockway’s Varischetti Field, Friday, 7 p.m.
ADMISSION: Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children.
ROSTERS
Head coaches: Scott Park, Brookville (KSAC) and Nick Labella, Otto-Eldred (AML).
KSAC: Logan Minich and Brock Barrett of Redbank Valley; Jeffrey Ginn, Greg Duncan, Nate Redding and Brendon Price of Union/A-C Valley; Brandon Mcgranor of Brookville; Spencer Miller, Colton Rapp, Zak Bauer, Colt Stimmell, Sterling Connor and Jacob Selker of Clarion; Kyle Kerle and Brenden Makray of Clarion-Limestone; Dalton Beham, Blaine Wilson of Karns City; Manny Mclean and Steven Fawcett of Moniteau; Triston Bair, Levi Molinari, Alexander Neal and Carl Medsger of Punxsutawney; and Carter Julian of St. Marys.
AML: John Eakin and Isaac Gralak of Bradford; Alan Weible, Noah Vokes, Pierce Yahner, and Dylan Lecates of Brockway; Devin Palumbo of Cameron County; Jared Green of Coudersport; Nick Stewart and Josh Terry of Curwensville; Brandon Reed of Elk County Catholic; Erik Delong, Reed Williams, Ange Costanzo, Ray Maze, Anthony Smith and Tyler Snyder of Kane; Sawyer Drummond, Dylan Close and Jordan Sherwood of Otto-Eldred; Treyton Stiles and Jacob Kallenborn of Port Allegany; Neil MacDonald, Max Cowan, Jake Zimmerman, Drew Kilhoffer and Johnny Mitchell of Ridgway; Cale Albaugh of Sheffield; Matthew Stratton of Smethport.
Scholarships: The Frank Varischetti Foundation, with support from the Brockway Gridiron Association and the Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School, is hosting the event.
In addition to showcasing the best football talent in District 9, the game will award 10 players, $1,000 scholarships.
