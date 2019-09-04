BROCKWAY — The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team got the season started with a three-set sweep at Brockway Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders, who host DuBois Wednesday night, won in straight sets, 25-11, 25-7, 25-16.
“It was a good win to start the season,” said Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz. “We had 10 aces as a team and our serving kept them from being able to attack the ball.”
Brooke Ganoe served 18 points while Morgan Johnson finished with 17 service points.
At the net, Lauren Hergert had eight kills and five blocks.
In the junior varsity match, the Lady Raiders won in three sets, 14-25, 25-14, 16-14. Autumn Hetrick served 20 points.
After Wednesday, the Lady Raiders travel to A-C Valley next Monday and Curwensville Tuesday before hosting Redbank Valley Thursday.
In Tuesday’s other match:
C-L sweeps Venango Catholic
At Oil City, C-L’s new head coach Kelly Dungan picked up her first career victory as the Lady Lions won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22.
“We definitely have room for improvement after this one,” said Dungan. “But, it’s nice to get the win. We had a lot of jitters I think coming out and in that first game I think half of their points came off of our own errors. The girls kind of settled down a bit after that. In the third game we used some different lineup combinations.”
Venango Catholic led 5-2 early in the first game before the Lady Lions would use a 4-0 run to take a 6-5 lead. C-L (1-0) held their largest lead of the game of eight points at 20-12 before a 9-4 run by the Lady Vikings closed the gap to 24-21. A service error by VC ended the first set with C-L claiming a 25-21 victory.
C-L jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the second game before VC closed to within four at 17-13. The Lady Lions then used an 8-2 run to close out the second game 25-15.
The Lady Vikings led by as many as six points, the last time coming at 17-11 before C-L started to mount a comeback. A 9-3 C-L run tied the game 20-all. After VC gained a sideout and add another point for a 22-20 lead, C-L gained a side out of its own for a 22-21 deficit.
Ruby Smith then served for the final four points of the contest including three of her six aces on the night giving the Lady Loins the 25-22 victory closing out the match.
“Cassidy (Makray) got us back into with her serving and then Ruby served strong at the end,” said Dungan. “Ruby has really improved on her jump serve. She’s been really working on it and it has been paying off for her.”
Cassidy Makray put away five kills, eight assists, and 10 points with six aces. Ruby Smith added 11 points with six aces. Brooke Kessler put away six kills while Regan Husted added four assists.
C-L also claimed a 25-11, 25-18 victory in the junior varsity contest.
Celia Shaffer put away three kills while Sarah Bottaro served for 18 points with four aces and Kendall Dunn added seven points with three aces.
C-L is scheduled to play at Keystone Thursday.
Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.