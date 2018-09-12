BROOKVILLE — Improving to 3-1 going into a measuring stick game on Thursday at Redbank Valley, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team put away visiting Curwensville in a quick three-setter Tuesday, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15.
The Lady Raiders banged out 23 service aces with Morgan Johnson and Madison Johnson leading the way with 11 and eight respectively.
It was an improved effort for sure for head coach Joyce Reitz’s team, which swept Clearfield Monday after getting swept at DuBois last Thursday.
“Our serving was really good and the kids were working really hard on that and we need that. We have to work on our offense to kill,” said Reitz, whose team plays last year’s D9 Class 2A runner-up Thursday.
And for the Lady Raiders to move up the district ladder, they’ll need to shore up their offensive attack.
“We didn’t hit real well yesterday and they were tossing it over the net, so we worked harder on our defense, but our hitting was better tonight,” Reitz said. “We have to finish and that’s our struggle. We can pass and our serving is getting better, but we have to finish and our off needs to improve. We have to hit for kills, not just send it over.”
The Lady Raiders never trailed against Curwensville, jumping out to leads of 6-0, 9-2 and 15-5 in the opening set. Madison Johnson served five aces in the team’s 6-0 start and finished with eight in the set.
It was a 7-1 start in the second set as the Lady Raiders spread things out more. Mikayla Aikins, who led the team nine kills along with an ace of her own, had four kills in the second.
And it was more of the same in the third. Aikins had five kills and Morgan Johnson had three aces.
Cheyanne Gotwald finished with three kills while Leah Kammerdeiner, Brooke Ganoe, Lexis Hatzinikolas and Lauren Hergert each had two kills.
For Curwensville, Emma Caldwell served two aces with four assists and two diggs. Tarah Jacobson finished with three kills.
Brookville won the JV match, 17-25, 25-19, 15-10.
After Thursday’s trip to New Bethlehem, the Lady Raiders play at Saturday’s Brockway Invitational. Next Tuesday and Thursday’s they’re on the road at Punxsutawney and DuBois Central Catholic.
C-L visits Cranberry
At Seneca, the Lady Lions lost in straight sets as Cranberry won 25-12, 25-14, 25-22.
Cranberry served for 18 aces. Madi Cornelius and Maliah Schreck each served for four aces. Schreck added four kills and Abby Adams put away three. Hailey Bruce served for eight points with three aces. Allie Young added nine service points.
Maddy Craig led C-L with two kills and three digs. Rachel Greeley added three blocks and a kill. Cassidy Makray added two kills with a block while Keara Henry served for eight points, handed out nine assists, and picked up three digs, and Sadie Mahler picked up 10 digs while serving for five points with two aces.
Cranberry jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first set and steadily pulled away for their 25-12 victory.
The Berries would also jump out to a 10-3 lead in the second set and the Lady Lions would have trouble getting back into the set as Cranberry once again steadily pulled away for a 25-14 victory.
The Lady Lions began the third set as Henry served for six of her total points as C-L jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Cranberry would pull things together and eventually tie the score at 14-all. C-L would build an 18-15 lead before the Berries once again tied things up at 18. After a 20-19 C-L lead, the Berries would finish the set and the match on a 6-2 run.
Cranberry also won the junior varsity contest 25-17, 25-22.
Brianna Bailey put away two kills with six points and one ace. Megan Husted served for five points with two aces, and Janelle Pezzuti added three points with two aces. Brooke Kessler put away one kill.
The Lady Lions take a 1-2 record into Thursday’s trip to Union. Next Tuesday, they host Clarion.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 10
Brookville sweeps
Clearfield
The Lady Raiders needed three sets to beat the hosts, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18.
The junior varsity squad lost in three sets as it won the first set, 25-16, but dropped the final two, 21-25, 10-15.
SATURDAY, Sept. 8
Lady Raiders at
JV Tourney
At Kane, the Lady Raiders junior varsity squad had a 5-3 pool play record with a sweep of Kane B and C-L, split with Smethport and getting swept by Kane A.
In the quarterfinals, Brookville beat Brockway before falling to eventual champion Redbank Valley in the semifinals.
THURSDAY, Sept. 7
DuBois sweeps
Lady Raiders
At DuBois, the visiting Lady Raiders fell to the hosts in three sets, 25-9, 25-16, 25-21.
DuBois (2-0) had at least three runs of six points or more, including two that hit double digits.
Junior Sydney Kaschalk had both of those as she put together runs of 12 and 13 points in the first and second sets, respectively, including six aces.
Part of the reason for that success at the line came with a little help from the Lady Beavers’ outside hitting where senior Kelli Hoffer finished with 15 of DuBois’ 35 kills in the match.
Kaschalk, senior Lexi Smith and sophomore Taylor Smith basically split the rest.
However, Brookville still managed to give DuBois all it could handle for much of the remaining time, taking leads in all three sets, including a four-point advantage midway through the second.
Keystone
sweeps C-L
At Knox, the Lady Lions dropped a 25-16, 29-27, 25-16 decision.
Rachel Greeley picked up five blocks and three kills to lead C-L at the net. Cassidy Makray also notched three kills with three blocks. Keara Henry handed out eight assists. Maddison Craig and Sadie Mahle each picked up six digs while Craig and Makray each served for a pair of aces.
The first set was tightly contested with the Lady Panthers holding a 12-11 lead before breaking away with a 13-5 run to close out the first with the 25-16 victory. Keystone seemed poised to run away with the second game by building an eight point lead at 13-5 before the Lady Lions roared back to take a 20-18 lead. Once the game was tied 25-all, C-L had a couple chances to close out the game but each time Keystone would tie things up before eventually putting the Lady Lions away 29-27.
The hard fought loss in set two took its toll on the Lady Lions as they would fall behind quickly 12-3 in set three. The hole would prove too steep as the Lady Lions could get no closer than seven points the rest of the way as Keystone once again took a 25-16 decision closing out the match.
McKenna Kay handed out 12 assists, five kills, seven digs, and four aces. Mandy Wingard picked up 17 digs, and McKenzie Hovis added five kills and four digs.
Keystone also won the junior varsity contest 25-22, 25-20. Brooke Kessler collected six kills for the Lady Lions while Lauren Jamison added five. Janelle Pezzuti served for five points with two aces while Brinna Bailey added six points with two aces.
