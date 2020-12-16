The announcement came late last Thursday afternoon. Governor Tom Wolf put high school sports on hold for three weeks.
The quickest date to get back to practices? Jan. 4. Four days of practice, added the PIAA later, and a schedule for programs that have their mandated 15 preseason practices could resume as early as Jan. 8.
At Brookville, the one day before the midnight deadline on Friday allowed for a rush of rescheduling that led to both varsity basketball teams playing two games, a boys’ junior varsity game also getting played and then the varsity and junior high wrestling matches at Reynolds Friday night.
It all ended with a rush and now there’s a big wait.
“I think the biggest thing was we wanted to get the kids something, not knowing what’s coming down the road,” Brookville Athletic Director Dave Osborne said. “And they’ve worked hard for three weeks now so we thought that was important.”
Usually, it’s two varsity tip-off basketball tournaments at home, but teams had already backed out of both even before Saturday was wiped out with the governor’s ruling. Neither Penns Manor nor St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy were in the original four teams — Union, Brockway and Warren were the others — and the original four girls’ teams were North Clarion, Clarion-Limestone and Clearfield. Then Youngsville was going to fill a single game slot for the Lady Raiders at home Friday night.
Then Youngsville canceled Friday, forcing a scramble that led the Lady Raiders taking two games in Penns Manor.
“I’m proud of our administration and our athletic department. for getting Brookville to where we were,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We were one of only three schools in District 9 to play on the girls’ side. Hats off to them to give those girls an opportunity. None of those decisions were easy, but they made it happen.”
So it’s time to reschedule, plan some more and wait, hoping that things get revved up again after New Years. The Brookville wrestlers have their trip to the Greenville Duals rescheduled for Jan. 9 with the Ultimate Duals set two weeks later on Jan. 23.
Other rescheduling is under way.
“We’re assuming our first play date is going to be Jan. 8, so we’re rebuilding the schedule, assuming that’s going to be it,” Osborne said. “We have to do that and then adjust from there.”
Or maybe blowing it up is a more appropriate phrase with the scheduling.
“It is,” Osborne agreed. “The other issue we’re running into is that many of the schools we’ve scheduled, the first two weeks of January, they’re not going to be available yet.”
The PIAA mandates that programs must have 15 preseason practices before it can start its schedule. Brookville started on the originally planned preseason startup date on Nov. 20 and never missed a date.
However, many other schools were unable to do that as per their school board decisions. Redbank Valley, for instance, hasn’t had any preseason practices and 15 practice dates pushes its season calendar to … well, late into January.
At Clarion-Limestone, it’s a little less bleaker with the delayed startup. Although the school is entirely remote, the board allowed for practices to start Dec. 7. So both basketball teams have five practices under their belt when the re-start begins.
“It’s going to be a competitive league this year and there was a frustration on my end that we weren’t getting to practice when other teams were along with our kids not getting to have any normalcy at C-L,” said Lions head coach Joe Ferguson, who enters his 15th season with a 13- or 14-man varsity/JV roster. “That was the negative part, but the positive part, not that misery loves company, but being shut down totally for everyone, we just have to get in 10 more days of practice and everyone else is going to be out of shape like we are.
“That’s where we left it with the kids. The bottom line is that it’s leveling the playing field a little bit, but I did tell them that it’s up to them to try keep in a little bit of shape, to shoot the ball on their home court and do whatever you can, but I can’t recommend that anyone gets together on any of this. I can’t.”
Lady Lions head coach Gus Simpson got five practices in as well. He’s in his fourth season of his second term and has 14 on his varsity/JV roster.
“We got a week in the gym and everybody realizes that maybe they need to get in shape a little bit, so they need to take this time to go for a run,” Simpson said. “When we got into the gym, we got the ball in our hand and got a lot of shooting in and learned how to get through a practice wearing a mask, let along trying to play a game in one. So we did all of those things.
“You try to spin that in a positive, knowing that when we come back in three weeks or whatever it may be, we’re on the same even playing field as everybody else.”
How things might get adjusted even more down the road is anyone’s guess. The PIAA state brackets are reduced to district champions only, so the basketball window of regular-season games is longer and like in the fall, teams may continue to play while the state playoffs are going. So all involved, coaches and players, hope that this is not a repeat of the spring season last year.
So from the government down to the PIAA and school administrators, coaches hope that a repeat canceled season does not happen again.
“I hope that they understand the regrets that the kids have because they didn’t have things,” Brookville Raiders basketball coach Dalton Park said. “I know there are some baseball kids last year, they have a lot of regrets with a lot of woulda, coulda shouldas. Let’s not do this to them. They’re young, they’re healthy. They’re not the ones being affected by this.
“Now, they go around others who are and I understand all of that, but if we play it smart, I think we can work something out.”