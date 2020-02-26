HYDE — Three Raiders, three different paths to a first-ever District 9 title last Saturday at Clearfield Area High School.
FOR JUNIOR CAYDEN WALTER, it was a matter of dropping down to a weight he could dominate in the postseason. Freshman Brayden Kunselman had to keep his wits as time was running out and junior Nathan Taylor cashed in on a hard-working and successful offseason.
Walter didn’t make his decision to drop to 106 pounds until late January and since the drop, he’s 7-0 at that weight with four pins, three of them last weekend as he decked No. 2 seed Wyatt Shaffer in just 64 seconds in the final.
“It seemed like I was wrestling younger kids, younger ages, but at the end of the day, they’re the same age and it’s just who puts in the most work at the end of the year,” Walter said.
He was one of two juniors in the eight-man bracket. He pinned the other junior, Oswayo Valley’s Jake Rhinehart, in the quarterfinals before decking Kane’s Alex Bechakas in the semifinals to set up his third pin to win the title.
Walter was indeed stronger than the field and the decision to move down looks to have been the right move.
“I started the year at 113 and figured I could do well and be top 15 in the state and then (Reinsel) wanted to drop (to 113) and coach talked to me about dropping and how I’d have a chance at being a district and regional champ while placing at states,” Walter said.
He was convinced and the rankings reflect it. Walter, 28-5, is ranked No. 8 in the state in the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings. His lone loss since his drop is an 8-6 decision to No. 7 Evan Maag at the PIAA Duals. Earlier in the year when at 113, he lost 7-3 to Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman, and 7-6 to Muncy’s Scott Johnson at the King of the Mountain.
At the Ultimate Duals, he lost 8-0 to Chestnut Ridge’s Kai Burkett and was edged 4-3 by Reynolds’ Gary Steen.
That’s an impressive “quality loss” resume. Bollman is No. 4 at 106 while Steen, Burkett and Johnson are Nos. 2, 5 and 8 at 113.
“Once Cayden really understood where he was at the state level, and then realized getting down (to 106 class) was the right move, he’s just a whole different animal down there,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “A junior wrestling a freshman was part of it, but Cayden is ready to go. He’s got something on his mind and we have two more weeks to get it done and he’s got some big goals, so I’m very proud of him winning his first district title. Last year, he got the regionals, but his first district title is a good way for him to springboard into regionals.”
THE TOP-SEEDED KUNSELMAN was running out of time in his 120-pound bout against No. 3 seed, but returning state qualifier Mark Palmer of Brockway.
Palmer, a sophomore, was just 12-5 going into the weekend with an injury-filled season, so it wasn’t a shock that points were scarce and Kunselman hadn’t had a takedown as he trailed 6-3 after Palmer reversed him with 1:16 left in the third period.
Then came the unlikely comeback. Palmer was hit with a penalty point because of an illegal body scissors hold with 51 seconds left. With a stall warning on Palmer already called, Kunselman got within 6-5 when the stall point was awarded with six seconds left, moments before he was able to escape and tie the bout at 6-6.
“Coach told me to stand up and see if we could get an stalling point called and once I got the call, I was able to get the escape and get it into overtime,” said Kunselman.
And then in overtime, he took Palmer down for the first time in the bout with 35 seconds left in the one-minute takedown period.
“I knew that he was going to keep coming after me and I knew he was kind of getting tired and momentum was huge, hearing my crowd cheer,” Kunselman said. “He took a shot and I kind of got his arm around me and was able to get through and around him for the takedown.
“(Palmer) was in good position for most of the match and really put me in tough situations that I wasn’t sure how to react to. When he put the bear hug on me (first period takedown), I knew I was in big trouble, so I gave up the takedown instead of getting taken to my back.”
“We just didn’t really fire off too many shots that were good, maybe none actually, but then we lost a couple positions where we got upper body with him and he got two take downs that way,” Klepfer said. “We just kept pressing on hard and he scored the big (escape) point at the end of the second period. It was on a 10-second restart and he got out and that really kept them in the match.”
Kunselman became the seventh Raiders freshman to win a district title, joining current Clarion University head coach Keith Ferraro (1996), Jason Gilligan (1996), Eli Morres (2004), cousin and current Urbana University coach Brett Smith (2008), Zach Vroman (2011) and Taylor Ortz (2013).
“It feels good to be able to get my name on the wall in the wrestling room,” Kunselman said.
“Brayden is not your typical freshman,” Klepfer said. “He is a gamer and I don’t think there’s too many spots that are too big for him, which is very untypical for a for a ninth grader.
“He works extremely hard. You know he’s a kid that we joke that you can’t get him away from Owen (Reinsel) in the practice room. He seeks out the best kid in the room and he works extremely hard and I knew that we had a better gas tank in that situation, and if we could get into overtime, I felt pretty good.”
NATHAN TAYLOR took an 18-15 career record into the season. He went 1-2 and didn’t advance out of districts last year at 195 pounds.
Taylor’s off-season work changed everything, considering he’s ranked No. 5 in the state at 220 pounds going into this weekend’s regional tournament with a 32-5 record.
The top-seeded Taylor went 3-0 at districts, notching a 9-2 decision over Port Allegany’s No. 17-ranked Justin Young in the finals. He had to hold off Redbank Valley’s Ray Shreckengost’s upset bid in the semifinals, scoring an escape in the closing seconds for a 7-6 win.
So it’s high praise from some observers who call Taylor the most improved wrestler in the district, let alone a legitimate state medal contender.
“I put in a lot of hours, from lifting to freestyle. I went every freestyle and Greco-Roman tournament and I went to Fargo and became an All-American,” said Taylor, reviewing his offseason. “I knew last year once I lost at districts what my goal was and it was to win districts, regionals and hopefully a regional title.”
Taylor took Shreckengost down twice in the first period and gave up two escapes, but was reversed by Shreckengost in the second period. Taylor went up 6-4 with a reversal to start the third, but Shreckengost tied it with one of his own before Taylor escaped with four seconds remaining.
Then in the finals, Taylor scored a four-point move in the first period and traded reversals in the second before three nearfall points in the third put the title match away.
“I should’ve gone out and been more aggressive (against Shreckengost) and tried to keep it safe against him and should’ve pinned him in the first period,” Taylor said. “But Coach K always says that with the work I put in, I could win any match, so I’m excited to get to regionals. There’s still a lot of work to do.”
“There are only two words that really come to mind and that is ‘hard work,’” Klepfer said of Taylor. “The kid busted his tail, since last year when he left this gymnasium, both in the weight room, both in the wrestling room and he’s getting rewarded. It’s very simple. I don’t care if you’re playing basketball or pickleball or whatever, if you put the work and you’re going to improve and he has the privilege to practice with a state champ (Whitehill) every day so it’s you get better pr you go home.
“Nathan continues to fight through situations and just believe in what he’s been told to him and this was phase one. It’s like I told him. He didn’t have a great match in the semis/ I don’t feel like he was ever in any danger of losing, but he didn’t have a great match and he bounced back and put together another good match against the state-ranked kid. Like we tell the whole team. The goal is to advance.”