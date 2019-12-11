BROOKVILLE — For the second straight year, Warren denied the tournament host Brookville Raiders a title in another tight struggle.
Last year, it was a second-half rally started by a buzzer-beating half-court shot before halftime. This year, it was a buzzer-beating shot from the left wing near the 3-point line from Thomas Boblak that sent the Dragons home a 62-61 winner.
The Raiders went up 61-60 on Jack Krug’s first of two free throws with 5.2 seconds left on the clock. His second was missed and Warren was able to get the rebound on a ball that went out of bounds with just 2.6 seconds on the clock.
Needing to go the length of the court and coming out of a timeout, the Dragons executed the game-winning play that started with the inbounds pass to Mitchell Grosch, who dribbled twice then fired a pass to the left wing where Boblak drilled the shot with his feet just on the 3-point line.
A look at the replay on film later indicated it was a very close call with perhaps Boblak not getting it out of his hands in time to beat the horn.
“We wanted to make them dribble the ball up the floor at a high pace and make them make a bad decision,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “We had two guys at halfcourt, one was to stop the ball and the other go ball side and the other was to stay down low in case they threw deep. They only sent a guy to the 3-point line and we were late getting there and both middle guys covered ball. It was miscommunication. As a coach, I have to remind them we’re playing a zone situation and I didn’t and assumed they would think of and left the passing lane open.”
The Raiders had a foul to give, meaning they could foul and not put the Dragons on the line ... if it wasn’t on a shot.
“Only if he’s moving slow or sideways,” Park said of the discussion in the timeout huddle. “If he was moving forward where he might make it look like a shot, we didn’t want to foul. We didn’t want to put it in the referee’s hand on judgment, just like the end-of-game shot and whether it left his hand in time, which is questionable. You never want to put that in the ref’s hands.”
Either way, Boblak’s shot was good enough for the win as he garnered the tournament MVP award, finishing with 13 points while Ben Berdine also joined him on the team after scoring 16 points and leading the Dragons for the weekend with 40 overall. Payton Barnes scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
Warren liked the nets at Brookville, making 30 of 49 shots in Friday’s 67-41 win over Brockway, then starting out shooting 61 percent (14-for-23) in the first half against the Raiders, who actually jumped out strong with a 10-2 lead. The Dragons wound up 24-for-49 from the field.
“We lost the game, but we didn’t lose because we learned a lot from it and looked at film,” Park said Monday night. “There were a lot of things we could’ve done that would’ve made the game easier for us. It took a team shooting 50 percent (to beat us) and we had only 14 turnovers. Offensively, we just rushed shots and we could’ve gotten better chances at rebounds.”
The Raiders (1-1) had a non-league game at District 10’s Cambridge Springs Wednesday before hosting Elk County Catholic for their District 9 League opener Friday. Next week, the Raiders visit Ridgway Tuesday and St. Marys Friday.
Last Saturday, Warren got it back to within 18-15 by the end of the first quarter then led by as many as seven at 37-30 late in the second quarter before David Cable’s three set the halftime margin at 37-33.
Another Cable three to start the second half set up a hard-fought second half. The Raiders broke a 49-49 tie when Jace Miner’s 3-pointer from the corner gave them their first lead since the first half with three seconds left in the third.
Cable’s three-point play put the Raiders up 60-54 with 5:19 left in the game and from there, they managed just one more point on Krug’s free throw with 5.2 seconds remaining.
Robert Keth scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first half and joined Cable on the all-tournament team for the Raiders. Cable, who scored 16 points in the opening win against St. Joe’s, finished 13 points. Jack Krug scored nine points and Miner scored eight points. Aaron Park had seven points and seven rebounds.
The Raiders were 23-for-51 from the field, not quite the same effort overall that Coach Park saw Friday in the blowout win over St. Joseph’s Academy.
“Two different teams,” Park said. “It shows the inconsistency of the early season. The first night we shared the ball, moved it around and made an extra pass here and there and took the right shot and didn’t force stuff up. The second night, we hit a couple of shots early and felt we needed to start shooting threes on the first or second pass. The defense is set then and you’ll only get one shot. We didn’t share the ball like we did Friday night and got in a rut with that and followed that path all night.”
In Saturday’s consolation game, Jon Wood’s two free throws with the score knotted at 62-62 with 1.5 seconds left on the clock was the difference in the game as Brockway won 64-62 despite blowing a 14-0 lead to start the game and 41-25 halftime advantage.
Freemer poured in 27 points for the Rovers while the impressive Scanlon lit it up for 37 points to lead St. Joe’s. Both were all-tournament selections. Freemer scored 20 of his points in the first half, including 13 in the first quarter that saw him hit three straight 3-pointers to start the game’s scoring in the first 95 seconds.
Also for the Rovers, Jared Marchiori scored 10 points and junior Lewis Painter came off the bench to score seven points and grab 12 rebounds. Painter is the son of former Raider standout Gene Painter.
In Friday’s games:
Brookville 86, St. Joseph’s 39
In their first game of the season, the Raiders put 11 players in the scoring column and it was David Cable who was the only one to reach double figures with 16 points.
Aaron Park and Logan Byerly each scored nine points with Park grabbing nine rebounds and Byerly finishing with eight. Jack Krug, Jace Miner and Hunter Geer each scored eight points. Robert Keth, Bryce Baughman and Griffin Ruhlman all scored seven points.
The Raiders shot 56 percent (33-for-59) from the field and drilled 7 of 16 3-pointers with four coming in the first quarter with Cable making two and one each from Keth and Miner. They outrebounded St. Joe’s 43-12 and didn’t give up an offensive rebound.
The Raiders led 28-9 after one quarter and built a 51-19 lead by halftime, getting to the PIAA’s Mercy Rule’s 40-point margin by the 6:19 mark of the fourth quarter when they led 73-33.
Brendan Scanlon led St. Joe’s with 23 points.
Also Friday, Warren used a 21-3 second-quarter surge to rally from an early 19-11 deficit for a 67-41 win over Brockway.
Ben Berdine scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter and wound up draining 11 of 12 shots from the floor. Thomas Bablak scored 13 points of 6-of-8 shooting. Payton Barnes scored 12 points.