BROOKVILLE — Seven teams make up this year’s field for the Eighth Annual Tim Weaver Memorial Tournament.
The schedule starts with a single game on Thursday, followed by three on Friday and nine on Saturday with every team getting three games in pool play, followed by a single-elimination bracket to complete the tournament.
It’s an under-8 pitching machine tournament with rules focusing on the development of the young players.
Zwick Law is the sponsor for the Brookville squad, which is joined by two St. Marys teams, and one each from Punxsutawney, Clarion, DuBois and Armstrong.
SCHEDULE
Weather-permitting
Thursday: Brookville-Zwick Law vs. St. Marys Pounders, Zufall Field, 6 p.m.
Friday: St. Marys Homers vs. Clarion, Zufall Field, 6 p.m.; St. Marys Pounders vs. DuBois, Kirby Field, 6 p.m.; Brookville-Zwick Law vs. Punxsutawney, Zufall Field, 8 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m.: St. Marys Homers vs. Armstrong, Zufall Field; DuBois vs. Punxsutawney, Kirby Field.
11 a.m.: Clarion vs. Armstrong, Kirby Field; Playoff Game, Zufall Field.
1 p.m.: Playoff Game, Zufall Field; Playoff Game, Kirby Field.
3 p.m.: Playoff Game, Zufall Field; Playoff Game, Kirby Field.
5 p.m.: Championship Game, Zufall Field.
