With no time to rest on a big win, the Brookville Raiders face another strong opponent when they host Karns City Friday night.
Coming off a 49-30 win at Central Clarion County last week, the 2-0 Raiders take on another 2-0 team in the Gremlins. If last year’s matchup is any indication, look for another thriller.
Meanwhile, Central Clarion looks to rebound with a trip to West Sunbury to take on another 1-1 team in the Moniteau Warriors.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Karns City (2-0) at Brookville (2-0)
Last year in Karns City, it all came down to a two-point conversion in which the Gremlins came up inches, apparently, short in converting in the second overtime period in what turned out to be a 42-41 Raiders win.
While the Raiders, led by Robert Keth’s 345 yards passing filling in for the injured Jack Krug at quarterback and Ian Thrush’s four touchdowns and game-saving tackle on the game’s last play, did most of their damage through the air, Karns City ripped the Raiders defense for 349 yards on the ground.
“Karns City is tough with hard-nosed kids. They always have been and always will be,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “We have to be ready to go. We have to put the first two wins behind us and prepare for Karns City. Hopefully, it’s not a high scoring affair like last year, but you never know.”
Park hopes the defense deals with Karns City’s running game better than last year in what was an overall better season defensively. But the Gremlins had the Raiders off-balance in the shootout.
“They didn’t show the Veer (offense) in the games we saw them play and they came out and did it very well and we didn’t adapt very well to it,” Park said. “We won’t be caught off-guard this time, but we have to be tough up the middle on the run.”
But perhaps even more important is getting stops when it’s needed. Central Clarion scored its touchdowns on third-and-eight, third-and-10, third-and-17 and fourth-and-three plays, a frustrating trend for Park.
“We just couldn’t get off the field,” Park lamented.
The Gremlins, who beat Moniteau 31-8 in the opener, won’t challenge the Raiders nearly as much through the air as Clarion or even DuBois. In two games, they’ve rushed for 429 yards and thrown just 16 passes. Of that total, 308 yards and three pass attempts came in last week’s rout of DuBois. Ten different runners touched the ball and sophomore quarterback Eric Booher completed one pass.
Junior Luke Garing ran for 571 yards last year, but junior Jayce Anderson ran for 95 yards on six carries last week and has 120 in the first two games with Garing touching the ball just seven times.
Senior Kaden Scherer is the Gremlins’ top receiving target and dangerous return man along with sophomore receiver Micah Rupp. Tight end Nathan Waltman appears to be more of a run-oriented blocking end, and he’s the defensive’s leading tackler at linebacker.
The Raiders, meanwhile, have their short passing game working effectively out of the gate as Krug has thrown for 642 yards and eight TDs. He’s three yards shy of tying Smethport’s Mike DeFilippi (6,638, 1999) for sixth place on the District 9 all-time passing yardage list and two TD passes behind tying DuBois’ Gabe French for No. 3 on that list.
His receiver targets are varied with six different receivers — Kyle MacBeth (13-159, 1 TD), Brayden Kunselman (13-175, 3 TDs), Robert Keth (9-137, 1 TD), Braiden Davis (6-61, 3 TDs) and Ryan Daisley (8-110).
The biggest key last week was the Raiders getting a 100-yard rusher in Davis, who ran for 107 yards on 15 carries and scored a third TD on the ground. Keth also added two more running TDs and has a team-high four on the ground. The last time a running back ran for 100 yards in a game? Brandon McGranor in 2017. Krug has run for five over that span as well.
The added dimension of a running game only makes the Raiders more dangerous.
“We have Jack back there and then we’re running the ball, that’s tough to stop,” Park said. “It’s going to be tough to shut us down and that’s what we need with Braiden stepping up and getting the job done.”
Kickoff, like the DuBois opener, is set for 7:30 p.m. after the pre-game band concert at 6 p.m.
It’s the 38th meeting between the Raiders and Gremlins, who lead the series 24-11-2. The Raiders have won the past three meetings, including back-to-back wins at home in 2017 (40-28) and 2018 (35-28) before last year’s showdown in Karns City.
Central Clarion (1-1)
at Moniteau (1-1)
While Central Clarion was outscored 19-0 by Brookville in its 49-30 loss last week, the Moniteau Warriors rallied from a 14-7 deficit to score the final two touchdowns in a 21-14 win at Punxsutawney.
The Warriors racked up 343 yards rushing against the Chucks as Mason Mershimer ran for 175 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. J.D. Dessicino ran for 72 yards on 14 carries. Quarterback David Stamm threw one pass, an incompletion.
For the year, the Warriors have thrown just 21 passes for 131 yards with quarterback Brady Thompson accounting for most of that. Mershimer has rushed for 225 yards on 28 carries.
The Wildcats, who beat the Warriors 42-8 last year, are off to a strong start offensively, the fourth quarter against Brookville notwithstanding. Quarterback Cal German has thrown for 532 yards, completing 34 of 58 passes with eight TDs and two interceptions.
Cutter Boggess (13 catches, 179 yards, 2 TDs) and Ethan Burford (9-222, 3 TDs) are his top receivers with Breckin Rex leading the running game with 119 yards on 15 carries.