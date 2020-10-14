BROOKVILLE 49, PUNXSUTAWNEY 14

Score By Quarters

Punxsy;0;7;0;7;—;14

Brookville;14;28;7;0;—;49

First Quarter

B - Robert Keth 4 run (Hayden Kramer kick), 5:15.

B - Kyle MacBeth 63 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :28.8.

Second Quarter

B - Charlie Krug 23 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), 8:24.

B - Kyle MacBeth 49 interception return (Kramer kick), 8:08.

P - Kameron Falgout 12 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 4:58.

B - Ryan Daisley 20 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :48.9.

B - Robert Keth 5 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :17.1.

Third Quarter

B - Nathan Taylor 1 run (Kramer kick), 1:24.

Fourth Quarter

P - Alex Phillips 4 pass from Seth Moore (Hetrick kick), 3:46.

;P;B

First downs;7;14

Rushes-yards;31-77;20-141

Comp-Att-Int;8-15-2;15-23-1

Passing Yards;49;251

Total Plays-Yards;46-126;43-395

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;2-1

Punts;2-31.5;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-40;5-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Brookville: Creed Knepp 5-63, Braiden Davis 4-21, Tate Lindermuth 2-20, Jack Krug 3-18, Robert Keth 2-9, Kyle MacBeth 1-7, Cam Moore 2-2, Nathan Taylor 1-1. Punxsutawney: Zeke Bennett 13-45, Colin Hoover 3-24, Kameron Falgout 13-15, Seth Moore 2-(-7).

PASSING — Brookville: Jack Krug 15-for-23, 251 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int. Punxsutawney: Seth Moore 7-for-11, 45 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.; Kameron Falgout 1-for-4, 4 yards.

RECEIVING — Brookville: Kyle MacBeth 4-108, Robert Keth 4-49, Ryan Daisley 4-42, Charlie Krug 2-37, Tate Lindermuth 1-15. Punxsutawney: Alex Phillips 4-26, Zeke Bennett 2-14, Gabe Kengersky 2-9.

INTERCEPTIONS — Brookville: Kyle MacBeth 2.

CENTRAL CLARION 43, KARNS CITY 41

Score by Quarter

Central Clarion;7;8;0;28;—;43

Karns City;14;14;7;—;41

First Quarter

KC - Kaden Scherer 40 run (Owen Colwell kick), 9:36.

KC - Eric Booher 24 run (Colwell kick), 5:27.

CC - Cutter Boggess 24 pass from Cal German (Beau Verdill kick), 2:31.

Second Quarter

KC - Jayce Anderson 8 run (Colwell kick), 11:54.

CC - Christian Simko 4 pass from German (Simko pass to Breckin Rex), 8:14.

KC - Anderson 32 pass from Booher (Colwell kick), 1:00.

Third Quarter

KC - Anderson 16 run (Colwell kick), 3:44.

Fourth Quarter

CC - Simko 12 pass from German (Verdill kick), 10:33.

CC - Ethan Burford 23 pass from German (Verdill kick), 9:04.

CC - Breckin Rex 36 run (Verdill kick), 6:05.

CC- Burford 50 interception return (Verdill kick), 1:28.

KC- Nathan Waltman 15 pass from Booher (run failed), :00.

;CC;KC

First Downs;19;27

Rushes-Yards;23-57;49-266

Passing Yards;330;210

Comp.-Att.-Int.;18-39-1;13-23-1

Total Plays-Yards;62-387;72-476

Punts-Average;4-37.2;3-25

Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;13-109;5-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Central Clarion: Breckin Rex 10-44, Cutter Boggess 6-2, Cal German 4-6, Cooper Shall 1-8, Team 2-(-3). Karns City: Luke Garing 5-14, Eric Booher 17-85, Zach Blair 4-21, Kaden Scherer 4-57, Cole Coon 5-85, Jayce Anderson 9-38, Gage Cowoski 1-(-4). Team 4-(-29).

PASSING — Central Clarion: Cal German 18-for-39, 330 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int. Karns City: Eric Booher 13-for-23, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.

RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Cutter Boggess 7-88, Ethan Burford 3-50, Christian Simko 6-161, Jason Ganoe 3-31. Karns City: Kaden Scherer 3-64, Jayce Anderson 1-32, Micah Rupp 5-51, Gage Cowoski 1-20, Nathan Waltman 3-43.

INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Ethan Burford. Karns City: Micah Rupp.

