BROOKVILLE 49, PUNXSUTAWNEY 14
Score By Quarters
Punxsy;0;7;0;7;—;14
Brookville;14;28;7;0;—;49
First Quarter
B - Robert Keth 4 run (Hayden Kramer kick), 5:15.
B - Kyle MacBeth 63 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :28.8.
Second Quarter
B - Charlie Krug 23 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), 8:24.
B - Kyle MacBeth 49 interception return (Kramer kick), 8:08.
P - Kameron Falgout 12 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 4:58.
B - Ryan Daisley 20 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :48.9.
B - Robert Keth 5 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :17.1.
Third Quarter
B - Nathan Taylor 1 run (Kramer kick), 1:24.
Fourth Quarter
P - Alex Phillips 4 pass from Seth Moore (Hetrick kick), 3:46.
;P;B
First downs;7;14
Rushes-yards;31-77;20-141
Comp-Att-Int;8-15-2;15-23-1
Passing Yards;49;251
Total Plays-Yards;46-126;43-395
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;2-1
Punts;2-31.5;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-40;5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brookville: Creed Knepp 5-63, Braiden Davis 4-21, Tate Lindermuth 2-20, Jack Krug 3-18, Robert Keth 2-9, Kyle MacBeth 1-7, Cam Moore 2-2, Nathan Taylor 1-1. Punxsutawney: Zeke Bennett 13-45, Colin Hoover 3-24, Kameron Falgout 13-15, Seth Moore 2-(-7).
PASSING — Brookville: Jack Krug 15-for-23, 251 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int. Punxsutawney: Seth Moore 7-for-11, 45 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.; Kameron Falgout 1-for-4, 4 yards.
RECEIVING — Brookville: Kyle MacBeth 4-108, Robert Keth 4-49, Ryan Daisley 4-42, Charlie Krug 2-37, Tate Lindermuth 1-15. Punxsutawney: Alex Phillips 4-26, Zeke Bennett 2-14, Gabe Kengersky 2-9.
INTERCEPTIONS — Brookville: Kyle MacBeth 2.
CENTRAL CLARION 43, KARNS CITY 41
Score by Quarter
Central Clarion;7;8;0;28;—;43
Karns City;14;14;7;—;41
First Quarter
KC - Kaden Scherer 40 run (Owen Colwell kick), 9:36.
KC - Eric Booher 24 run (Colwell kick), 5:27.
CC - Cutter Boggess 24 pass from Cal German (Beau Verdill kick), 2:31.
Second Quarter
KC - Jayce Anderson 8 run (Colwell kick), 11:54.
CC - Christian Simko 4 pass from German (Simko pass to Breckin Rex), 8:14.
KC - Anderson 32 pass from Booher (Colwell kick), 1:00.
Third Quarter
KC - Anderson 16 run (Colwell kick), 3:44.
Fourth Quarter
CC - Simko 12 pass from German (Verdill kick), 10:33.
CC - Ethan Burford 23 pass from German (Verdill kick), 9:04.
CC - Breckin Rex 36 run (Verdill kick), 6:05.
CC- Burford 50 interception return (Verdill kick), 1:28.
KC- Nathan Waltman 15 pass from Booher (run failed), :00.
;CC;KC
First Downs;19;27
Rushes-Yards;23-57;49-266
Passing Yards;330;210
Comp.-Att.-Int.;18-39-1;13-23-1
Total Plays-Yards;62-387;72-476
Punts-Average;4-37.2;3-25
Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;13-109;5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Clarion: Breckin Rex 10-44, Cutter Boggess 6-2, Cal German 4-6, Cooper Shall 1-8, Team 2-(-3). Karns City: Luke Garing 5-14, Eric Booher 17-85, Zach Blair 4-21, Kaden Scherer 4-57, Cole Coon 5-85, Jayce Anderson 9-38, Gage Cowoski 1-(-4). Team 4-(-29).
PASSING — Central Clarion: Cal German 18-for-39, 330 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int. Karns City: Eric Booher 13-for-23, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Cutter Boggess 7-88, Ethan Burford 3-50, Christian Simko 6-161, Jason Ganoe 3-31. Karns City: Kaden Scherer 3-64, Jayce Anderson 1-32, Micah Rupp 5-51, Gage Cowoski 1-20, Nathan Waltman 3-43.
INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Ethan Burford. Karns City: Micah Rupp.