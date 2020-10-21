BROOKVILLE 35,
DuBOIS 13
Score by Quarters
Brookville;7;21;0;7;—;35
DuBois;7;0;0;6;—;13
First Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 3 run (Hayden Kramer kick), 8:45.
D—Dale Kot 12 pass from Austin Mitchell (Nick Graeca kick), 0:16.
Second Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 3 run (Hayden Kramer kick), 8:22.
BV—Ryan Daisley 37 pass from Jack Krug (Hayden Kramer kick), 5:15.
BV—Robert Keth 21 pass from Jack Krug (Hayden Kramer kick), 0:51.
Fourth Quarter
BV—Creed Knepp 9 pass from Jack Krug (Rodney Waggoner kick), 9:25
D—Austin Mitchell 8 run (kick blocked), 8:10.
;BV;D
First downs;19;13
Rushes-yards;27-80;25-162
Comp-Att-Int;25-30-0;12-20-2
Passing Yards;329;67
Total Plays-Yards;57-409;46-229
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Punts;4-38.3;3-30.0
Penalties-Yards;6-76;3-17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brookville: Braiden Davis 9-57, Kyle MacBeth 6-35, Robert Keth 2-6, Jack Krug 5-(-15), Creed Knepp 3-2, Cameron Moore 2-(-5). DuBois: Zach Henery 11-80, Ruben Estrada 3-17, Austin Mitchell 6-58, Austin Henery 3-17, De'Andre Vogt 1-1, Mick Dowling 1-1, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Brookville: Jack Krug 24-for-29, 321 yards, 3 TDs; Charlie Krug 1-for-1, 8 yards. DuBois: Austin Mitchell 12-for-20, 67 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING — Brookville: Robert Keth 6-109, Kyle MacBeth 3-64, Ryan Daisley 8-71, Braiden Davis 4-46, Tate Lindermuth 1-16, Truman Sharp 1-8, Creed Knepp 1-9, Coyha Brown 1-6. DuBois: Dale Kot 2-20, Chandler Ho 2-13, Braxton Adams 1-0, Derraick Burkett 3-22, Brycen Dinkfelt 1-12, Dalton Yale 1-3, Ruben Estrada 1-(-3).
INTERCEPTIONS — Brookville: Truman Sharp, Wyatt Thrush.
CENTRAL CLARION 49, PUNXSUTAWNEY 14
Score by Quarter
Central Clarion;14;7;21;7;—;49
Punxsutawney;0;0;0;14;—;14
First Quarter
CC—Cutter Boggess 1 run (Beau Verdill kick), 4:32.
CC—Cutter Boggess 1 run (Beau Verdill kick), :51.
Second Quarter
CC—Ethan Burford 22 pass from Cal German (Beau Verdill kick), 6:52.
Third Quarter
CC—Ethan Burford 31 pass from Cal German (Beau Verdill kick), 10:42.
CC—Ethan Burford 5 pass from Cal German (Beau Verdill kick), 7:09.
CC—Kyle Bottaro 30 fumble return (Beau Verdill kick), 6:36.
Fourth Quarter
CC—Christian Simko 6 run (Beau Verdill kick), 10:49.
P—Zeke Bennett 2 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 6:50.
P—Alex Phillips 9 pass from Kameron Falgout (Peyton Hetrick kick), 0:13.
;CC;P
First Downs;11;12
Rushes-Yards;21-77;38-111
Passing Yards;192;36
Comp.-Att.-Int.;12-21-1;5-9-0
Plays-Total Yards;42-269;47-147
Punts-Average;0-0;3-17.3
Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-3
Penalties-Yards;3-25;3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Clarion: Breckin Rex 8-72, Cutter Boggess 5-1, Cal German 3-(-3), Cooper Shall 1-(-3), Kyle Bottaro 1-(-3), Christian Simko 1-6, Ashton Rex 1-8, Team 1-(-1). Punxsutawney: Zeke Bennett 19-65, Kameron Falgout 14-28, Colin Hoover 4-12, Gabe Kengersky 1-6, Team 5-(-60).
PASSING — Central Clarion: Cal German 12-for-21, 192 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int. Punxsutawney: Kameron Falgout 5-for-9, 36 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Cutter Boggess 5-96, Ethan Burford 4-73, Christian Simko 1-7, Breckin Rex 1-6, Hunter Craddock 1-10. Punxsutawney: Noah Weaver 2-20, Justin Miller 1-1, Gabe Kengersky 1-6, Alex Phillips 1-9.
INTERCEPTIONS — Punxsutawney: Kameron Falgout.