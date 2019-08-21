The Brookville Raiders travel to Bradford for the first time in four years while the Clarion/C-L/North Clarion Co-Op takes the field for the first time ... ever with a trip to Punxsutawney.
It’s Week 0 folks and the season starts Friday night across District 9.
For the Raiders, it’ll be a new year and hopefully a healthy one. The Raiders have Jack Krug back in the saddle as he missed most of last year with an injury. However, he did start the year last year with a stat-filling performance in last year’s 69-60 slugfest at home against the Owls.
The Raiders and Owls tangled in the highest scoring game in Raiders history, combining for 1,374 yards. The Raiders led 40-38 at halftime and thanks to a shutout fourth quarter, finally pulled away for the crazy win.
Krug’s numbers: 30-for-50 with 555 yards and eight TDs, both of those totals team records. He also ran for 138 yards on 14 carries with touchdown.
So no doubt, the Owls, 6-5 last year, know what they’re facing with the junior left-hander.
But it won’t be much of the same lineup for the Owls, who are young. They have a younger roster with just six seniors, including the lone returning starters in quarterback/defensive back Caleb Nuzzo and running back/linebacker Derek Sunafrank.
Nuzzo threw just 60 passes last year in 11 starts, completing 22 for 299 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. It’s likely that it’ll be another run-heavy attack for the Owls, as tradition has shown.
Sunafrank (374 yards, 3 TDs) was the team’s second-leading rusher behind graduate Donny Pattison’s 1,496 yards. Sunafrank ran for nearly half that amount against the Raiders, going for 167 yards on 14 carries with two TDs.
The Owls have 13 juniors, 14 sophomores and 13 freshmen on the roster.
For the Raiders, last Saturday’s scrimmage on a hot and muggy day got them what head coach Scott Park wanted — plenty of reps.
“I was pleased,” he said. “I think the first 20 plays on offense and defense, we were caught off-guard by the speed. Once we settled down, we adjusted and played a lot tougher the rest of day. It definitely gave us things to work on for Friday, which is what we wanted. We got a lot of reps. Mercyhurst Prep couldn’t have been any better. Anytime you get 40 offensive plays and 40 defensive plays and then go down and distance, that’s a good scrimmage, and 30 plays each way on JV, I was pleased with way it turned out.
“Overall, I feel good with where we’re at. Prep is good, they’ve won 10 games last two years. That’s the test I was looking for.”
This is the 20th meeting between the Raiders and Owls, who beat the Raiders in Bradford 34-7 back in 2015. The Raiders are 10-9 lifetime against the Owls and 4-4 at Bradford.
Bobcats at
Punxsutawney
Clarion heads to Punxsutawney, loaded up and ready for a new-look season with head coach Larry Wiser, who enters his 31st season. He’ll have former Clarion-Limestone coach Dave Eggleton on his staff as offensive coordinator.
The Chucks were 2-8 last year and have seven starters back on both sides of the ball. However, they lost some key skill players in quarterback Dylan Ishman and two of his top playmakers in Alex Gianvito and Carter Newcome.
Senior Max London will likely be the Chucks’ go-to player offensively. He’s the top returning pass-catcher with 23 receptions for 335 yards and five TDs, and rusher as well despite just 22 carries for 94 yards and two scores.
LARGE SCHOOL OUTLOOK — The rest of the District 9 League’s Large School schedule has Kane at Moniteau, St. Marys at Ridgway and Karns City at Brockway.
The preseason coaches poll had the top-three ranking in the Large School Division as Clarion, Ridgway and Brookville.
Ridgway won the division title last year with its lone loss coming at the hands of the Raiders. The Elkers, 11-2 last year, have their quarterback returning in senior Paul Gresco (1379 yards, 11 TDs) and their top two running backs in senior Jake Wickett (534 yards, 9 TDs) and junior Gabe Watts (747 yards, 10 TDs).
Brockway, 10-3 last year and the Raiders’ foe next week at home, has former Raiders assistant Tom Weaver back on the sideline for his second year. The Rovers have running back Jon Wood back as much of the team’s key players were lost to graduation.
Karns City, 4-6, miss the playoffs for the first time since 2010, so don’t be shocked that the Gremlins are improved with a solid sophomore class along with third-year starting quarterback Anthony Kamenski back. The Gremlins lost four games by seven or less points a year ago.
St. Marys, of course, has a coaching change as former longtime Raiders head coach and recent assistant Chris Dworek takes over the Flying Dutchmen with former Raiders offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti on the staff with him.
The Dutch, 0-10 last year, carry a 21-game losing streak into the season.
Kane was 2-8 last year while Moniteau was 7-5. The Warriors bring back Nick Martino as their top returning rusher. They’ll try to replace graduated quarterback Chance Nagy, who accounted for a majority of the team’s yards from scrimmage.
SMALL SCHOOL OUTLOOK — In division games, it’s Curwensville at Elk County Catholic and Keystone at Redbank Valley while Union/A-C Valley heads out of the division with a game at Coudersport.
The coaches poll had Curwensville, Elk County Catholic and Redbank Valley picked in that order. However, it’s curious that the Tide got the nod considering they lost so much to graduation.
The Golden Tide (7-5) lost longtime coach Andy Evanko, who died in the offseason after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Jim Thompson takes over the Tide, who have just nine starters back and three on offense. Senior Jake McCracken caught 25 passes for 330 yards.
Elk County Catholic (7-3), the defending division champion, has a combined seven returning starters back with quarterback Mason McAllister and running back Stephen Bobby leading the way.
Keystone (3-7) has senior Isaak Jones back at quarterback after he threw for 1,354 yards and 12 TDs. Nick Weaver led the Panthers in rushing with 371 yards.
Redbank Valley (7-4) has new coach Blane Gold on the sideline. He’ll have a new quarterback in sophomore Gunner Mangiantini with senior Ethan Hetrick (32 catches, 551 yards) the top returning receiver. The Bulldogs will feature former quarterback Kobe Bonanno and Ray Shreckgengost out of the backfield in their running game.
Union/ACV (4-7) has senior quarterback Luke Bowser back. The Falcon Knights head north to face the defending Class 1A champion Coudersport Falcons (8-5), who have their quarterback returning in junior Hayden Keck. He threw for 709 yards and ran for 565 yards.
The Small School North coaches poll had the Falcons at No. 1 followed by Smethport and Otto-Eldred.
The Hubbers, who host Sheffield, lost their main playmakers from last year’s 11-2 team that split their games with Coudersport. Otto-Eldred (5-6) travels to Port Allegany also on Friday night. The Terrors could be dangerous with junior quarterback Cole Sebastian coming off a 1,957-yard passing season. He and fellow senior Colton Gietler were the top two rushers with 395 and 319 yards respectively.
The Gators (2-7), Cameron County (1-8, 18 points scored) and Sheffield (0-9, 38 points scored) all have work to do.
Cameron County is off this week, opening its season net week at Curwensville.
DISTRICT RANKINGS — D9Sports.Com released its first overall district football rankings in conjunction with the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg:
1. Clearfield, 2. Clarion, 3. Ridgway, 4. Brookville, 5, Redbank Valley, 6. Brockway, 7. Coudersport, 8. DuBois, 9. Elk Co. Catholic, 10. Curwensville.
Expect movement throughout the season.