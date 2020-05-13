BROOKVILLE — Believe it or not, this would’ve been the week for the District 9 Track and Field Championships at Brookville Area High School.
Obviously, we have nothing to preview. There was no season thanks to the coronovirus pandemic that led to the PIAA canceling the spring season.
The weather was awful, by the way, and there’s no doubt that the ridiculously cold and wet climate we’ve suffered through — ironically, it was bad since it didn’t matter right? Mother Nature owes us next year — would have affected performances during the regular season.
So how would’ve this Friday gone? We don’t know for sure, but we have some hints, as peering into last year’s results and using top performers returning as a gauge to how event winners might have gone.
Here’s a looking at the Class 2A breakdown for the boys and girls:
BOYS
Sprints: Brookville senior Ian Thrush would’ve been the athlete to watch. He would’ve headed into the postseason looking to improve on his total of eight D9 titles. He’s the reigning 100- and 200-meter dash champion while also running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Thrush’s junior teammate Jack Krug was a state qualifier in the 200 dash after finishing third while Elk County Catholic’s Jacob Koss finished fourth in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Middle Distance: Krug is the highest returning finisher in the 400 dash, placing second behind graduated Hunter Jones of Karns City. Gremlins junior Kaden Scherer and another Raider, junior Kyle MacBeth, was fourth. In the 800 run, DuBois Central Catholic’s Linkin Nichols and ECC’s Isaac Wortman are back after finishing second and fourth respectively.
Long Distance: Two seniors, Cranberry’s Daniel Fisher and Coudersport’s Daniel Frame, were third and fourth in the 1,600 run. ECC senior Ben Hoffman is the reigning 3,200 champion. Clarion senior Nathaniel Lerch finished third while Cranberry sophomore Matt Woolcock, Coudersport junior Dalton Keglovits and Brookville senior Bryce Baughman were third through sixth on the podium.
Hurdles: The top four finishers in the 110s graduated and just C-L senior Austin Newcomb made the finals and finished fifth. In the 300s, Moniteau senior Ethan McDeavitt was the highest returning finisher in third with Newcomb fourth and ECC junior John Wittman finished sixth.
Relays: With Thrush and Krug back on both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays and MacBeth on the 4x400 relay, the Raiders were off to a good start toward a favorite’s label in both races. ECC and Smethport finished 1-2 in the 4x800 and were 16 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack, so it would’ve been interesting to see if any other relay had enough talent to make up for that gap.
Jumps: Redbank Valley senior Sam Hetrick was chasing for his third D9 title and second state medal after grabbing a podium spot as a sophomore in Shippensburg. His senior teammate Declan Fricko was fourth. This could’ve been a fun event to watch. Johnsonburg junior R.J. Miller was third while Moniteau’s McDeavitt and Brookville senior Cam Hooven tied for sixth.
Coudersport senior Dempsey Glover and Hooven were the top returning finishers at fourth and fifth in the long jump while Redbank Valley sophomore Joe Mansfield finished just out of the pedestal spots in eighth.
Cranberry junior Cameron Russell, Mansfield, Glover and Hooven finished second through fifth in the triple jump, which could’ve been a tight contest as well.
In the pole vault, Kane’s Teddy Race was the top returning placewinner in second place. Coudersport’s Keglovits was fourth while a trio of Raiders — junior Tim Park, senior Griffen Wolfe and senior Wyatt Kulik — were fifth, tied for sixth and tied for eighth. Redbank Valley junior Trenten Rupp tied for sixth.
Throws: All three champions graduated. Coudersport junior Cale Ayers and Redbank Valley senior Anthony Baileys finished third and sixth in the discus and were two of just three top-16 finishers in the discus.
Only two of the top 12 finishers in the javelin graduated, including D9 champion Ian Callen of C-L. Kane senior Aaron Hottel was the runner-up while ECC junior Raivis Bobby and Brookville’s MacBeth were third and fourth. Johnsonburg’s Tyler Watts was sixth while Coudersport senior Logan Rogers and Redbank Valley senior Austin Rupp were seventh and eighth.
In the shot put, Coudersport’s Ayers, Moniteau senior Nick Martino and C-L senior Ben Smith were the top returning finishes at third through fifth place.
Team race: The Raiders were the favorites going into the season. After that, who knew. Perhaps Elk County Catholic.
GIRLS
Sprints: Both champions return with Brookville sophomore Morgan Monnoyer in the 100 dash and ECC senior Olivia Sorg in the 200 dash. Five of the sixth placewinners are back from the 100 dash as well with Morgan and Madison Johnson finishing fifth and sixth. DuBois Central Catholic’s Mariah Alanskas was second with Sorg finishing third.
In the 200 behind Sorg was Morgan Johnson and Monnoyer in third and fourth, and Clarion sophomore Evelyn Lerch in fifth. Redbank Valley senior Carley Shick was ninth.
Middle Distance: Clarion’s Lerch was the defending 400 dash champion with Clearfield senior Avry Grumblatt finishing second. Redbank Valley’s Shick was fifth. In the 800 run, the top four finishers graduated with Kane senior Emily Peterson finishing fifth. Redbank Valley freshman Ryleigh Smathers and junior Emma Huffman were eighth and ninth.
Long Distance: Northern Potter’s Amanda Ford won both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, but graduated. Kane senior Peterson was second in the 1,600 run with Cranberry junior Kalynne Ziegler and Johnsonburg sophomore Adria Magnusson finishing third and fourth. North Clarion junior Rachel Bauer was sixth while Redbank Valley sophomore Quinn Fricko was eighth. Two sophomores from C-L, Jessica McCracken and Morgan McNaughton, were ninth and 10th.
In the 3,200, Cranberry’s Ziegler, Smethport sophomore Jenna Gregory, Northern Potter sophomore Courtney Martin, Johnsonburg’s Magnusson and Brookville junior Emma Fiscus finished second through sixth. Brookville junior Sadie Shofestall was eighth.
Hurdles: Both champs are back with state medalist in senior Brooke Emery of Brookville in the 100s and Johnsonburg junior Chloe Trumbull in the 300s. Moniteau senior Tayinna Johnson and Clearfield sophomore Lydia Brown were second and third in the 100 hurdles.
Brookville senior Madison McAninch, Karns City junior Shavon McCanna and Clearfield junior Amanda Hazel were third through fifth in the 300s.
Relays: Brookville, the returning champs in the 4x100 and 4x400, had three legs back on each one — Madison and Morgan Johnson, and Monnoyer in the 4x100 and the Johnsons and Emily Martz in the 4x400. Kane was the defending 4x800 relay with Redbank Valley’s runner-up foursome of Fricko, Huffman, Shick and Smathers all back.
Jumps: Reigning state champion in senior Taylor Newton of ECC was back in the high jump along with another state medalist (fifth) and D9 runner-up in senior Laken Lewis of Clarion. Kane junior Audri Marconi finished third, Otto-Eldred junior Reilly Raught was fourth and Brookville junior Laynee Sorbin tied for sixth.
A-C Valley sophomore Baylee Blauser was runner-up in the long jump where she medaled at states with an eighth-place finish. Lewis, Newton and Madison Johnson finished third through fifth.
Lewis was the triple jump champion with Brookville’s Emery finishing third and A-C Valley’s Blauser placing fifth. Lewis also won the pole vault with fellow medalist Kendall Grossman, a senior from Moniteau, finishing second. Those two were third and sixth at states.
Throws: The only champion back was Karns City senior Sara Knox in the discus. Coudersport junior Rosalyn Page was second while Redbank Valley’s senior Lindsay Evans finished fourth and senior Taylor King was sixth. In the javelin, the top returners were Kane senior Sierra Hillman and Johnsonburg senior Haylee Cherry were second and third.
In the shot put, Brookville senior Kira Powell was the top returner in third place. Clarion sophomore Rebekah Ketner and Johnsonburg sophomore Kelsey Heindl were fourth and fifth.
Team race: It was likely a Brookville vs. Elk County Catholic race.