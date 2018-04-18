BOSTON — In some of the worst running conditions you could conjure up on an April day at the Boston Marathon, Brookville Jenny Fiscus couldn’t have run it any faster.
Fiscus, in her fifth trip to the prestigious 26.2-mile race that drew nearly 26,000 runners from over 100 countries, turned in a career-best time of 3 hours, 12 minutes and 21 seconds.
That beat her first run at Boston of 3 hours, 14 minutes and 58 seconds by over two minutes.
Another runner with Brookville connections, Hickory Grove Elementary School art teacher Michelle Hanley-Kimmerle, a Punxsutawney native, turned in a strong performance as well at 3 hours, 27 minutes and 36 seconds.
Hanley-Kimmerle, 37, hit the halfway point at 1:39.49, averaging a 7:56 pace. She was the 1,564th female to finish.
But clearly, those solid times are just of the story as Fiscus, Hanley-Kimmerle and the rest of the field had to deal with driving rain in 20 to 30 mph wind with temperatures in the 30s with wind chill issues as well.
“I’m really totally shocked,” said Fiscus Tuesday. “I really just ran so happy and embraced the weather, which made all the difference. I think I smiled the entire way.”
But Seriously?
“Like anything, mindset is everything,” Fiscus said. “I knew the conditions were going to be punishing, so the mindset was to embrace it. And I did. There was a head-wind with rain and freezing cold the whole time, the worst I’ve ever raced or run in, but I was so grateful to be there.”
Fiscus, 40, was at 1:35.51 at the halfway point and stayed strong the rest of the way. She averaged a 7:21 pace and wound up 23rd overall (18th among U.S. runners) in her 40-to-44 age division — top 40-44 female runner from Pennsylvania — and 353rd overall among female runners.
“I took pressure off myself to PR and adjusted my pace to keep it between 7:15 and 7:30 and then if I was able, pick it up in the second half,” Fiscus said. “My feet and legs were numb and tight, so picking it up proved difficult. I was thankful I ran smart and was able to finish strong on such a tough day.”
Fiscus came close to her overall marathon PR of 3:09.07 last December in a race near Washington D.C.
Fiscus’ other Boston runs came in 2014 (3:16.15), where she was the 23rd female from Pennsylvania and 667th female to finish. She ran a 3:23.51 in 2013, the year of the bombing, and her best time came in her first trip in 2011 where she finished in 3:14.58.
It was her first trip to the Marathon since Fiscus’ 2016 run that saw her fail to finish due to an injury right around the mid-point.
But this one all came back to willing her way through weather issues, which is something that comes fairly easy considering her Western Pennsylvania residence.
“You just had to laugh through it or you’d be crying,” Fiscus said. “I feel like I always try to run, regardless of the weather, rather than schedule my runs around the weather. I think that was helpful Monday.”
