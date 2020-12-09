BROOKVILLE — The bizarro days of 2020 wind to a close as another Brookville Raiders wrestling season begins this Saturday at the Greenville Duals.
On the Raiders’ slate are Chartiers Valley (9 a.m.), Sheffield (10 a.m.), Greenville (11 a.m.), Eisenhower (12:30 p.m.) and Trinity (1:30 p.m.).
Two more dates make up the rest of the December schedule with a trip to Reynolds for the first time ever on Dec. 19 — Reynolds won’t be wrestling at the Duals in January for the first time ever as well — and a rare matchup at Clearfield on Dec. 29.
And masks? Yep, somehow that too. While the Raiders are not required by their safety plan to wear masks, school districts that mandate it will refuse to wrestle teams that don’t have to. Thus, you have to wear them if you want to wrestle them, home or away. And with home events, there will be no visiting crowd, just two tickets for each Raiders wrestler to stay under and within the state-mandated gymnasium capacity limit.
Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, in his 17th season, is well aware of the COVID-19 atmosphere and precautions and concerns. While they’re following protocol, they’re also trying to focus on what teams usually do in the preseason — getting better.
“They’ve heard that stuff all day long, all week long, all year long at this point,” said Klepfer, who runs two shifts of workouts with his 21-man roster to ease up on a crowded practice. “I’m focused on wrestling. We’re very careful about how we do things, we’re staying on top of cleaning. I run an ozone generator in the wrestling room to kill everything off. The kids are doing everything they need to do, we’re masking up all the time. We’re taking it one day at a time. Things could change tomorrow and that’s what I keep preaching to them. Be grateful for the opportunity that we’re even practicing because there are a lot of schools that are not.”
The Raiders were 24-4 last year, won their seventh straight District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet title and after a one-year hiatus, won the individual tournament team title for the sixth time in seven years.
— Three of their five state qualifiers are back and all of them medaled with fourth placers in senior Nathan Taylor and junior Owen Reinsel, and sixth-placer in senior Cayden Walter. Those three are also returning D9 champions as Reinsel seeks his third with Taylor and Walter gunning for their second this year.
— Five of their 10 regional qualifiers return. In addition to the state medal trio back are junior Josh Popson and senior Wyatt Griffin.
— Missing from the returning list are two injured wrestlers in senior Elliot Park and sophomore Brayden Kunselman. Both reached regionals with Kunselman winning a D9 title, however each suffered injuries during football season and will miss the season.
And then there are the other big numbers. The Raiders stand at 696 program wins going into Saturday while Klepfer stands at 266 career wins, three shy of long-time Raiders Hall of Fame coach Les Turner. Win number four, whenever it comes, will put the program at an even 700 and break a tie in wins between Klepfer and his former high school coach.
The four wins are inevitable, so it’ll be the typical Klepfer focus with his team with daily improvement and preparation for the end of the season.
“I found out the first day of practice that I don’t have two of my best five kids, but you have two options, either get to work or feel sorry for yourself and obviously I really hurt for Elliot and Brayden because of the type of work they both put in and especially Elliot since he’s a senior, but we have 21 kids to get ready for Saturday,” Klepfer said.
“I told the team like I always do, we may lose a few matches on experience or maybe conditioning and may lose a dual meet because of it, but I’m more focused with where we’re at come January and February than December and right now, we’re trying to plug the pieces in and see how it plays out,” he continued. “It’s going to be one of those years, especially with COVID, where you just have to take it one day at a time and try to get a little bit better each day.”
Taylor, fourth at 220 pounds last year and finishing 38-7, doesn’t have that option this year since the weight class was scratched with the reduction from 14 to 13 weights during the offseason. He was heading to heavyweight anyway and will sit around 255 pounds, about the same place graduated state champion Colby Whitehill was last year.
“This will be five years in a row with a big, athletic heavyweight and you really don’t have that too often,” Klepfer said. “He just creates problems for other heavyweights because of that. He wants to win and prove a lot of people wrong.”
Reinsel, 37-7 last year and fourth at 113 in Hershey, has a 70-13 career mark with two seasons remaining. He’ll likely start at 126, but possibly back to 113 by the postseason.
“He works as much or more than anyone in our program and he can taste it,” Klepfer said. “He knows he got there last year and made the semis at states and the three kids who placed ahead of him are nationally ranked. He’s got one goal in mind and that’s to be a state champion.”
Walter, 33-8 last year and 78-25 overall going into his final year, reached the 106-pound semis as did Reinsel and Taylor in their weights before losing his next two bouts to finish sixth. Nonetheless, the medal was won.
“He had a breakthrough year last year and he again put in a tremendous amount of work the past three or four years,” Klepfer said. “He’s just another one of those kids that knows what it takes and he’s not a fun kid to wrestle.”
And if Walter lands back at 106 for the postseason, as Klepfer figures, a senior at that weight will be indeed a brutal foe.
Popson (18-20) and Griffin (19-11) were at 126 and 152 in the postseason last year. Popson will probably be at 138 with at Griffin 160 or 172. Junior Bryce Rafferty (9-8) wrestled at 195 last year but didn’t make the postseason lineup. He’ll likely be at 215 pounds.
Others who saw some varsity action who will be in the mix this year for a starting spot are senior Hayden Kramer (3-12), junior Logan Oakes (9-9), and sophomores Jackson Zimmerman (10-5), Coyha Brown (6-18) and Brecken Cieleski (1-1).
Kramer will slot in at 172 as will Zimmerman. Oakes should see time at 126 with Brown at 152 and Cieleski looking for time at 132.
Newcomer Kris Shaffer, a junior transfer from Redbank Valley, was 30-11 in his two years with the Bulldogs and 12-2 last year, will be at 145.
Freshman Jared Popson will start at 106 this weekend. Two other freshmen are on the varsity roster with Antonio Thornton and Burke Fleming. Thornton is a 113-pounder while Fleming will compete for time at 126 or 132.
Another junior Tate Lindermuth vies for time at 189 with sophomore varsity newcomers Caden Marshall and Ganen Cyphert. Junior Porter Kahle (1-3 last year) backs up Taylor at heavyweight.
Cieleski will be at 132 while other sophomore varsity newcomers Hunter Greeley (215) and Baily Miller (heavyweight) give the Raiders depth at the upper weights.
Mick Stormer, Eli Morres, Garrett Hurd and Trey Constable make up Klepfer’s varsity staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Cayden Walter, Nathan Taylor, Wyatt Griffin, Hayden Kramer.
Juniors: Porter Kahle, Owen Reinsel, Josh Popson, Bryce Rafferty, Logan Oakes, Kris Shaffer, Tate Lindermuth.
Sophomores: Jackson Zimmerman, Coyha Brown, Baily Miller, Caden Marshall, Ganen Cyphert, Brecken Cieleski, Hunter Greeley.
Freshmen: Antonio Thornton, Burke Fleming, Jared Popson.
SCHEDULE
December
12-at Greenville Duals
19-at Reynolds, 2 p.m.
29-at Clearfield, 4 .m.
January
7-at Curwensville
9-Host Ultimate Duals (Burrell, Chestnut Ridge, Fort LeBoeuf), 9 a.m.
21-Brockway
26-Punxsutawney
28-at DuBois
29-at Williamsport Duals, 5:30 p.m.
February
2-Saegertown
6-District 9 Duals, at DuBois
16-at Redbank Valley
19-District 9 Tournament, at Clearfield
27-Regionals, at Sharon
March
6-at Super Regionals, TBA
12-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Regular dual matches begin at 7 p.m. following junior high unless otherwise noted