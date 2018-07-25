FARGO, N.D. — That’s two tournaments and two All-American finishes for Brookville’s Colby Whitehill.
Just a few days after a runner-up finish at heavyweight at the United States Marine Corp/USA Wrestling Cadet Freestyle Nationals, landed in last Thursday’s finals of the Greco-Roman tournament and turned in another second-place medal finish.
So that’s four All-American medals in two years for Whitehill, who heads into his junior season for the Raiders. Last year, he finished seventh in both divisions and gained invaluable experience for this year’s run.
“I just knew what the atmosphere was like and what to expect, but I knew it was going to be tough winning it because there were pretty solid kids at my weight,” said Whitehill, who went 14-0 in both national dual tournaments earlier this summer in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling for Pennsylvania.
Overall, he went 22-2 in the dual tournaments and both individual events last week.
“I saw a lot of the same kids, but there were a lot of good kids who came out of the woodwork that I didn’t expect to be there. It helped a lot, seeing my competition.”
Whitehill was one of four Pennsylvania finalists as DuBois native and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Kolby Franklin won the 195-pound title while Troy’s Carson Seymour and Carson Manville of Wyoming Seminary took the 152-pound title.
Pennsylvania, which won the Cadet team title in freestyle on Tuesday, finished third in the team race in Greco-Roman. The four finalists were the most the state has had since 2011.
Greco-Roman wrestling is based on upper-body competition, or throws mainly, with holds below the waist prohibited. Freestyle resembles the “folkstyle” style that high school wrestling uses.
Wednesday, Whitehill opened the 34-man Greco-Roman bracket with a 5-0 win in 38 seconds over California’s Tave Avila. In the round of 16 bout, Whitehill notched a 10-0 technical fall in 28 seconds against Ohio’s Brodie Stevens.
“If you don’t have good hips, you’re not going to be good in Greco,” said Whitehill, now going at 6-foot, 255 pounds. “You have to have a lot of power. Greco helps me a lot because in freestyle, if you can’t get your shots, you can always go upper body.”
Whitehill’s high school coach Dave Klepfer didn’t make the trip to North Dakota, but watched intently on-line and liked what he saw.
“I think he just separates himself because of his athleticism and he was one of the bigger ones in his class as well,” Klepfer said. “He’s out there to score points and that’s what we’re stressing. He’s very comfortable with Greco, but he’s a big athlete and he’s confident in getting in there and looking to throw.
“His work in the weight room and wrestling room are the big reasons he’s having the success he’s having.”
Another quick pin over Oklahoma’s John Wiese put Whitehill in the semifinals against another Oklahoman in Steven Culberson and Whitehill won by the same score.
Then in the finals, Whitehill was pinned in a 14-second bout against Ohio’s Alex Coleman.
In the freestyle tournament, Whitehill faced Culberson in the quarterfinals and won a 10-0 technical fall.
“Greco went good until the finals,” Whitehill said. “I felt confident there, but he bull-rushed me and I used an arm spin. As soon as I got up, he bull-rushed again and I tried to throw him, but he completely stopped my throw and put me to my back.”
Earlier in the freestyle tournament, Whitehill was dominant with three technical falls until a 13-8 win over fellow Pennsylvanian Jalen Stephens in the semifinals. He nearly teched him twice, but settled for the five-point win and a berth in the finals against Hayden Copass of Illinois. There, he was teched 10-0 in 4:56.
“He had an early takedown and I couldn’t get to any of my offense,” Whitehill said. “He must have watched some film, because he knew everything I was going to do. I knew stuff he was going to do, but I couldn’t get to any of my attacks or counter off of his stuff.”
Brookville’s Elliot Park, a junior as well this upcoming year with the Raiders, went 2-2 in Greco Roman at 182 pounds. He was pinned in the “blood round” in the consolation bracket, meaning the winner secured a top-eight All-American finish.
Park went 0-2 in freestyle, drawing the top seed Michael Tal-sharar of Florida in the first round and then Pennsylvania champion Chase Mielnik in the consolations after Mielnik was upset in his first bout.
“It was his first full season of freestyle and Greco and he committed to pretty much everything Colby did and put the work in,” Klepfer said. “Getting out there and that deep into tourney was pretty important. Now he knows he can wrestle with some of the best wrestlers in the country and their style. It was good for him to get his feet wet.”
