FARGO, N.D. — Reaching the finals and grabbing a silver medal runner-up finish at Monday’s United States Marine Corp/USA Wrestling Cadet Freestyle Nationals, Brookville’s Colby Whitehill earned his third All-American finish and helped Pennsylvania win the team title.
Whitehill, a junior-to-be this fall, reached the finals at heavyweight with three dominant wins, three straight 10-0 technical falls of Cutter Sandstrom of Oregon, Edgar Vazquez of Illinois, Steven Culberson of Oklahoma, and a 13-8 win over fellow Pennsylvanian Jalen Stephens in the semifinals.
Then in the finals, Whitehill fell to Hayden Copass of Illinois, a 10-0 technical fall in 4:56.
“Colby was an All-American out here last year, so you definitely saw a little bit of a difference in his mentality,” Team Pennsylvania coach Bryan Pearsall told www.papowerwrestling.com. “He knew he’d been here and was an All-American. I think his goal was to win it. I’m sure he’s hurting right now, falling short of his goal, but I do believe he’s going to be wrestling Greco as well.”
Whitehill finished seventh in both the freestyle and Greco Roman tournaments last year. Wednesday and Thursday, he’ll try to win another medal in the Greco Roman tournament.
Pennsylvania’s other Cadet freestyle finalist was DuBois’ Colby Franklin, who finished second at 195 pounds after dropping a 12-7 loss to Georgia’s Noah Pettigrew. He’ll be attending St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy near State College this fall as a freshman.
Whitehill and Franklin helped Pennsylvania score 71 points, 21 ahead of runner-up Ohio. It ended a five-year title run by Illinois.
Twelve other PA wrestlers earned top-eight medal finishes in freestyle, led by champions Carson Manville of Wyoming Seminary at 145 pounds and Luke Stout of Mount Lebanon at 170 pounds.
Brookville’s Elliot Park also participated in the Cadet division and finished 0-2 at 182 pounds. He dropped to 10-0 technical falls to Michael Tal-sharar of Florida and Pennsylvania’s Chase Mielnik.
