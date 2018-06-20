SPOKANE, Wash. — Brookville rising junior Colby Whitehill made quite an impression at last week’s USA Wrestling Freestyle and Greco-Roman Duals.
Wrestling for Pennsylvania at 285 pounds, Whitehill went undefeated in both competitions as Pennsylvania went 7-0 and won the freestyle team title. In Greco-Roman, Pennsylvania wound up fifth overall with a 4-3 record while Whitehill again went 7-0.
Whitehill wiped up. Starting last Wednesday and Thursday in the Greco Roman tournament where the style mostly focuses on upper body wrestling and throwing, Whitehill notched five pins, one technical fall and one forfeit win. In pool play, Pennsylvania beat California (54-23) and Washington-Blue (63-17), but lost to Georgia (39-34).
Then in the medal round, Pennsylvania went 2-2, starting with losses to Minnesota Storm Red (54-20) and eventual champion Illinois (47-28) before climbing back to finish fifth with wins over Iowa (52-22) and Oklahoma (40-38) in the fifth-place match. In that one, Whitehill pinned Steven Culberson in 42 seconds.
Friday and Saturday, Pennsylvania won the freestyle title, concluding with a 45-29 win over Minnesota Storm Red in the championship. Whitehill’s only non pin or technical fall came in that match when he decisioned Tommy Johnson, 10-8.
Overall, Whitehill had four technical falls, one pin and a forfeit to go along with the decision as Pennsylvania rolled to the title unbeaten. In pool play, it beat Colorado 2 (74-7), Taxas (71-8) and Iowa (52-7). In the medal round, it beat Oklahoma (55-20), Illinois (48-25) and Washington (46-32) to set up the final against Minnesota Storm Red.
Next up for Whitehill is the United States Marine Corp/USA Wrestling Cadet Nationals in Fargo, N.D., in July. He finished seventh in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.
Whitehill won his first PIAA medal this spring, finishing eighth at heavyweight after going 40-7. He’s 53-13 with two years to go with the Raiders.
