MILL HALL — Led by Colby Whitehill’s run to the heavyweight title and a career milestone along the way, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished sixth and the 32-team King of the Mountain Tournament Saturday at Central Mountain High School.
Whitehill, the top seed in a 28-man bracket, went 4-0 through the 285-pound bracket, notching three pins. He went into the weekend with 98 career wins. He’s now 102-13 for his career and the 19th Raider to hit the 100-win milestone. (See accompanying story).
In the final, he needed 54 seconds to pin Mifflin County’s Blaine Davie, but his semifinal bout was the closest as he decisioned Canon McMillan junior Giomar Ramos 2-0. Whitehill escaped in the second period, then got a penalty point for stalling.
“The kid in the semis was a pretty solid wrestler,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “He didn’t do a lot in terms of initiating points or moves, but just wrestled a solid defensive match and gave himself a chance to win. When you’re wrestling the returning state champion that’s all you can really do. Give yourself a chance to win in the third period and the kid did that.
“Colby got a little frustrated there, at one point, but you know that’s what the kid was coached to do.”
Whitehill, the defending Class 2A champion at heavyweight, is the 11th Raider in the past six seasons to reach the milestone. He’s now won 49 straight bouts with 33 pins since the beginning of last year. He’s 10-0 with seven pins this year already.
The Raiders placed three wrestlers in the top eight — Nathan Taylor’s fourth at 220 pounds, and Elliot Park and Owen Reinsel each finishing fifth at 195 and 120 respectively.
Taylor, unseeded in a 28-man bracket, was 5-2 with two losses to the same wrestler. He lost 3-2 to Canon Mac’s Evan Miller in the quarterfinals and then met him again in the consolation finals where Miller pinned him.
“He had a great tournament,” Klepfer said. “To go in on that tournament and come out 5-2 with four pins, he beat some great kids. He had a good weekend so I told him there’s no more secret people will know about Nathan Taylor, so he’s not going to sneak up on anyone.”
Park, also 5-2, also reached the quarterfinals before dropping into the consolation bracket. He beat Mifflin County’s Jacob Krepps 3-1 in the fifth-place bout.
Reinsel was 4-2, pinning State College’s Eric Weaver in the fifth-place bout.
The Raiders scored 116.5 team points, placing behind team champion Canon McMillan (189), Mifflin County (181), Chestnut Ridge (163.5), Bellefonte (129) and General McLane (125).
Cayden Walter (2-2), Brayden Kunselman (3-2), Wyatt Kulik (2-2) and Jackson Zimmerman (3-2) were all one win shy of a top-eight finish at 113, 120, 152 and 170 respectively.
Also wrestling were Logan Ochs (0-2) at 113, Josh Popson (1-2) at 132, Parker Fleming (1-2) at 138, Wyatt Griffin (0-2) at 160 and Bryce Rafferty (2-2) at 195.
“It goes back to what I’ve been saying the first couple dual meets even as I’m looking to see how hard they’re competing this time of the year and not necessarily looking at wins and losses and as long as they’re competing for points and competing for wins,” Klepfer said. “That’s what’s important right now to me, and for the most part we had that.
Some young guys got their first real test of some real good competition and had some of our veterans go out and have some nice wins and they got beat too for the most part, everyone but Colby. It was good tournament for us. I thought we wrestled hard and we were out there working on the things we’ve been doing and have the right approach. We’re just making young mistakes.”