CLARION — Cutter Boggess scored a pair of touchdowns while Beau Verdill added a field goal to help the Central Clarion Wildcats claim a hard-fought 15-7 victory over DuBois in a combination Senior Night and Homecoming at Clarion University Memorial Stadium last Friday night.
Central Clarion had several opportunities to score, but its was turned away either being stopped on downs or by a lost fumble. The Wildcats defense also stopped the Beavers on a pair of drives inside the 20 with interceptions.
“I thought we moved the ball well enough offensively,” said Central Clarion assistant coach Davey Eggleton. “We just had some miscues and what not on a couple of plays. A couple of plays I wish we would have called differently but that’s how it goes.”
The first half turned into a defensive battle with Central Clarion (3-1 overall) scoring the only touchdown of the half on a 40-yard pass from Cal German to Boggess on the opening drive of the game. The score capped a seven-play 70-yard drive.
The Wildcats entered Beavers territory three other times in the first half but failed to score. On one possession, Central Clarion was stopped on downs at the Beavers’ 21. In the second quarter, the Wildcats faced a fourth-and-six from their own 36 and lined up to punt. An offsides call on DuBois moved the ball to the 41 for a fourth-and-inches. The Wildcats then decided to go for it and Boggess reeled off a 52-yard run to the Beavers’ 7. However, four plays plus a penalty netted a loss of six yards which turned the ball back to the Beavers at their own 13.
After a Beavers punt, Central Clarion again moved from its own 23 to the DuBois 37 before being stopped on downs again.
Ten straight rushes by Zach Henery moved the ball from their own 37 to the Central Clarion 19. A pair of incomplete passes with another one that netted a loss of three yards. But the Wildcats were whistled for a late hit personal foul penalty on that play, moving the ball to the 11. Another penalty on the next play moved the ball to the six. Boggess then intercepted a pass and Central Clarion kneeled out the half.
“Defensively our guys stepped up,” said Eggleton. “We bent but we didn’t break. We were able to keep them off the board until that touchdown late in the game. They have a big O-line and some strong backs running behind them. I think tonight our defense gets the credit for this win. Coach (Larry) Wiser and Dave Louder did a great job preparing our guys for tonight.”
DuBois took the opening kickoff and moved the ball from their own 40 to the Central Clarion 35 in 11 plays before turning the ball over on downs.
The Wildcats moved from their own 35 to the Beavers’ 6 before Beau Verdill connected on a 23-yard field goal to extend the lead to 9-0 with 3:21 to play in the third. Breckin Rex, who ran for 114 yards on 13 carries, had the big play with a 46-yard run during the drive.
Central Clarion finished with a balanced offensive stat line with 184 yards on the ground while throwing for 183 yards. Defensively, the Wildcats allowed 168 rushing yards and 92 passing yards.
The Beavers were stopped on downs while DuBois intercepted German on the Wildcats’ next possession, leaving the score 9-0 after three.
Central Clarion drove from its own 18 to the DuBois 8 before a fumble was recovered by the Beavers early in the fourth.
The Wildcats then got the ball back four plays later when Ryan Hummell intercepted a pass at the DuBois 35.
A five-yard run with a 15-yard penalty moved the ball to the Beavers’ 15. Rex added a 6-yard carry to put the ball at the nine. Boggess then took a handoff and bulled his way for a 9-yard touchdown run. The point-after kick was blocked, leaving the score 15-0 with 4:17 to play.
Another Hummell interception stopped the Beavers with just over a minute to go, but the Wildcats punted the way. The Beavers took over at the Clarion 42 after the punt. Four plays later, quarterback Cam-Ron Hays connected with Austin Mitchell for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds to play. Nick Graeca made the point-after kick to cut the lead to 15-7.
Central Clarion’s Dawson Smail recovered the onside kick, and the Wildcats were able to run out the clock to end the game.
Cal German completed 10 of 22 passes for 183 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Ethan Burford caught five passes for 110 yards including a 42-yard reception in the fourth quarter putting him over 2,000 receiving yards for his career. Burford needed 91 yards to eclipse the mark.
Boggess finished with 74 yards rushing on eight attempts with a score while also catching four passes for 59 yards with a TD.
Henery finished the game with 114 yards rushing on 27 carries. Hays completed 11 of 24 passes for 92 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Dale Kot caught five passes for 43 yards.
Central Clarion travels to Karns City Friday.