WEST SUNBURY — Sometimes in football you have to break away from your normal to achieve success. Last Friday, the Central Clarion Wildcats, normally a balanced run/pass attack, went primarily through the air to pick up a 46-14 victory over Moniteau.
German finished the game completing 17 of 34 passes for 430 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed three of the touchdown passes to Ethan Burford, who finished with six catches for 219 yards. Cutter Boggess caught six passes for 96 yards and a score. Hunter Craddock caught two passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
“You guys will make fun of me because we’ve probably never thrown the ball that many times in a game,” said Wildcats head coach Larry Wiser, whose team improved to 2-1 after breaking open a 26-14 lead with 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
Central Clarion only attempted 13 rushing attempts for the game for 56 yards. Boggess led the Wildcats’ ground game with 45 yards on four carries with a pair of TDs.
“Defensively they were really stacking the box so it was opening things up for the passing game,” said Wiser. “In the second half, they backed off a bit and that’s when Cutter was able to break one run for a touchdown. I think we would have had another touchdown on the ground earlier in the game, but we fumbled on that play.”
Defensively, the Wildcats handled the Warriors better than they did Brookville last week. Moniteau rushed for 168 yards on 51 attempts while two quarterbacks completed 7 of 19 passes for 72 yards.
“The kids really responded this week especially on defense,” said Wiser. “We were much more physical than we were last week. Our line of Kaoz Baker, Jordan Wolbert, Logan Lerch, and Cole Wrhen did a nice job controlling the line. We put in a lot of hard work in practice and we also spent a lot of time looking at film. Of course, offensively Cal just keeps building on what he was already doing.”
Central Clarion took the opening kickoff, using eight plays to travel 77 yards with German completing 4 of 7 passes for 72 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Burford to open the scoring at the 9:58 mark.
Central Clarion then stopped Moniteau on three downs forcing a 41-yard punt, pinning the Wildcats at their own 15.
That hole didn’t prove much of a problem as on the first play, German found Burford for an 85-yard scoring pass. A bad snap on the point-after kick kept the score 13-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Moniteau used a 13-play drive, moving from its own 26 to the Wildcats’ 24 before Burford intercepted a David Stamm pass in the end zone on fourth down.
Neither team generated much offense throughout much of the second quarter as Clarion punted twice on each of its two possessions. Moniteau punted on its first opportunity of the quarter.
After the second Central Clarion punt, the Warriors started at their own 37. Eight plays later, all of them running, J.D. Dessicino scored on a 13-yard run. Stamm added the point-after kick to cut the lead to 13-7 with 3:27 left in the first half.
Dessicino finished with 70 rushing yards on 15 carries while Mershimer added 51 yards on 18 attempts.
Central Clarion appeared to be heading for another score as German connected with Craddock on a 38-yard pass play moving the ball from their own 45 to the Moniteau 17. A fumble on the next play, however, gave the ball back to the Warriors.
Central Clarion used two of its timeouts while Moniteau used one and the Warriors ended up punting the ball back to the Wildcats.
After the punt, the Wildcats took over at the Moniteau 47. Three plays later, German connected with Boggess on a 26-yard touchdown pass. The two-point pass failed, and Central Clarion led 19-7 at halftime.
After stopping Moniteau on three plays forcing another punt, the Wildcats took over at their own 37 and two plays later German connected with Burford on a 60-yard TD pass. Verdill tacked on the point-after kick for a 26-7 lead with 9:02 to play in the third.
Moniteau would take six-plus minutes off the clock in marching 12 plays and 61 yards with Mason Mershimer scoring from eight yards out. Stamm made the point-after to cut the lead to 26-14 with 2:39 to play in the third.
Central Clarion responded with a 10-play drive which took the rest of the third quarter and first 22 seconds of the fourth. Boggess capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone. Verdill added another point-after kick for a 33-14 lead.
After another punt, Central Clarion appeared on its way to score again, but another fumble deep in Warriors territory ended that scoring threat.
However, the Wildcats scored on their final two possessions of the game to set the final score.
German connected with Craddock on a 37-yard pass for a score while Boggess closed the scoring on a 36-yard run for the 46-14 final score.
“I was pleased with how these kids responded after last week to come in and get this win,” said Wiser.
Moniteau (1-2) hosts Brookville this Friday.