At midweek, it appears that the “Pause” mandated by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and his administration might actually play out the way it was intended.
That means, no extension of the “Pause.”
If the “Pause” does end as planned, the re-starting or starting practices begins Jan. 4, or next Monday if you don’t have a calendar near you.
And for some schools, where it goes from there depends on what’s been achieved to date. So if that indeed is the case — and the Wolf administration appears to be taking credit for the downturn in recent numbers, here is what looks to be the January setup out of the gate:
— At Brookville, all preseason practice totals (15 traditionally) were reached before the “Pause,” with three of the school’s four varsity teams already having events played on the only night of the season so far. The boys’ basketball team went 2-0 on Dec. 11 with a doubleheader sweep at home against Penns Manor and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. The girls’ basketball team lost two games at Penns Manor, to the hosts and Berlin Brothersvalley. The wrestlers lost at Reynolds.
With all teams required to at least have four practices before resuming a schedule, boys’ basketball team plays at Punxsutawney Jan. 8. The girls open the following Tuesday, Jan. 12, at DuBois.
The Raiders wrestlers re-open their schedule at the previously scheduled Greenville Duals on Jan. 9. The swimming team appears to be starting Jan. 14 at St. Marys, although that schedule could be altered somewhat.
— At Clarion-Limestone, both basketball teams need five practices, so the earliest play date for them would be Saturday, Jan. 9. Figure on a Jan. 12 or 13 start to those schedules. Nothing has been announced officially.
— Redbank Valley benefited greatly from the updated mandate from the PIAA that dropped the amount of required preseason practices from 15 to 10. No team has practiced one day as of yet, so they’ll need until at least Jan. 14 to get 10 practices in. That means a possible Jan. 15 start. Athletic director Roddy Hartle threw out these tentative openers:
Girls’ basketball: Jan. 16 at Westminster College against Laurel starting at 2 p.m. If that date cannot be fulfilled, it’ll likely be an opener at A-C Valley on Jan. 19.
Boys’ basketball: Jan. 16 at home against Karns City with a 1 p.m. JV start.
Wrestling: Jan. 20 at DuBois with a 6 p.m. JV start.
— Union needs six days of preseason practices for its basketball teams, so it appears that the openers at this point will be the boys at Moniteau on Jan. 12 and the girls hosting Moniteau on Jan. 13.
PIRATES WHEELING AND DEALING — It’s hard to spell things out more better than columnist Dejan Kovacevic did in a recent story on his dkpittsburghsports.com site (highly recommend), but I’ll try to hit the obvious points.
— It’s very true. The Pirates continuing to trade and rebuild is beyond getting old. Josh Bell, two years removed from being an All-Star, was the latest player dealt away by the Buccos … on Christmas Eve no less. Getting old is very valid to the casual fan, and there are a lot of them. One can’t expect patience from casual fans, but those are the ones who come back quickly if and when it ever gets better.
— Getting better is not an obvious thing right now. The reason General Manager Ben Cherington dealt Bell is that it was time to get what value he could from someone who may or may not go up in value down the road. Plus, the farm system is so bad, one must rebuild that up and that’s really the top priority.
— The reason that building the farm system is a top priority is that it’s the only way to compete in a sport that still doesn’t have a salary cap. While people complain about ownership and it’s unwillingness to spend money, it would never, ever be enough when it comes to fighting the big market teams like the Dodgers.
The Dodgers haven’t lost a player it’s wanted to keep, plus it’s developed quite a farm system. That’s a nasty combination of success. Of course, they won’t win it all every year, but they contend EVERY year. I’ll take that any day.
What’s been unforgivable to me regarding that topic and the Pirates was their unwillingness to spend some money when they were close to having a World Series contender. That applies to the wonderful stretch — 2013 through 2015 in the three-year playoff run and even into 2016 — where some influx of spending could have meant everything.
But in the end, the Pirates don’t have the money to spend big, nor have they been able to develop players at all for decades. We’ll see if Cherington, who just finished his first season with the club and is coming to some quick conclusions on what the franchise doesn’t have, pulls the right levers and is able to develop talent.
Trading nominal players like Bell and likely Joe Musgrove and even Adam Frazier should tell you everything. They don’t have a lot of value, but Cherington is getting what he can.
It’s certainly painful to watch … again. But what choice is there for the team. They just can’t spend their way out of futility. It’s not possible.
Will a salary cap ever happen? With the current state of the baseball economy with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on professional sports all over, it just might be closer to reality that ever. The Pirates, I’m sure, aren’t holding their breath.
I’m not either, so it’s that draft and develop mantra again and again. They just might get it right some day.
2020 TOUGH ON HALL OF FAMERS — One day after watching MLB Network’s special on the six Hall of Famers who died in 2020 — Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Tom Seaver, Joe Morgan, Whitey Ford and Al Kaline — the list was increased to seven. Phil Niekro died last Saturday.
Of that group, I really only remember watching three of them with Seaver, Morgan and Niekro, although Brock didn’t retire until 1979, I guess I should add him.
Some things that came to mind regarding this group:
— Whitey Ford: He grew up in New York City and starred in his hometown for 16 seasons and won six World Series rings. In the 1960 World Series against the Pirates, Ford tossed two shutouts. Thankfully, he wasn’t available in Game 7.
— Al Kaline: The glowing words of admiration from Johnny Bench in the MLB Network special was touching. All who knew him adored Kaline, who played 22 years with the Detroit Tigers. He’s still the youngest batting champion ever at age 20 back in 1955.
— Lou Brock: He stole 118 bases as a 35-year-old for the Cardinals in 1974 and he slid feet first into a bag and back to the bag on pickoff attempts.
— Tom Seaver: Sadly, I remember him too much as the undeserving Cy Young Award winner in 1981 in my neighborhood Strat-O-Matic baseball season. My Rollie Fingers should’ve gotten the award, but even so, Seaver was great. His story was the saddest ending.
— Bob Gibson: He was feared by opponents and even some of his teammates until they got to know him after his playing days. That’s how focused Gibson was. He might be the most enjoyable to watch from yesteryear. His fastball exploded. He’d definitely get guys out today.
— Joe Morgan: He was the best player on some of the best teams in my lifetime. Morgan was great. He was a pretty good announcer with Jon Miller for many years, but his peak years as Reds second baseman were remarkably dominant in the mid-1970s.
— Phil Niekro: Who hasn’t tried to throw a knuckleball in the backyard, with any type of ball. He had the greatest nickname too — “Knucksie.” He won over 300 games, yet had just 31 going into his age 30 season in 1969 with the Atlanta Braves. He won 122 games after he turned 40. That’s more than Nolan Ryan, who won 71.
We — guys who are old and nostalgic at least — all have a list of former professional athletes who when they die, it feels like part of our youth goes away. This group does a little of that to me, for sure. Willie Stargell was my first big one. There are more to come, of course.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.