BOYS BASKETBALL
December
Host Tip-Off Tournament
6-St. Joe’s Cath. Academy;86-39 W
7-Warren;65-64 W
11-at Cambridge Springs;65-64, OT W
13-Elk Co. Catholic;42-52 L
17-at Ridgway;45-55 L
20-at St. Marys;59-56 W
23-at DuBios CC
At DuBois Holiday Tournament
27-Brockway, 6 p.m.
28-DuBois or DCC, TBA
January
3-Punxsutawney
8-at Bellefonte
10-at Bradford
13-DuBois
22-at Punxsutawney
24-St. Marys
28-Oil City
31-Homer Center (varsity only), 7:30 p.m.
February
4-at Elk Co. Catholic
7-Bradford
10-Johnsonburg
12-at Redbank Valley
14-DuBois
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
Host Tip-Off Tournament
6-C-L;80-40 W
7-North Clarion;33-54 L
11-St. Joe’s Cath. Acad.;57-48 W
13-at Elk Co. Catholic;63-28 W
20-St. Marys;34-60 L
23-Indiana
Host Christmas Tournament
27-DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
28-Brockway or DCC, TBA
January
3-at Saltsburg
6-at Moniteau
8-at West Shamokin, 6:15 p.m.
10-Bradford
17-at Johnsonburg
21-Punxsutawney
22-at DuBois
29-at Punxsutawney
31-Homer Center (varsity only), 6 p.m.
February
5-Elk Co. Catholic
7-at Bradford
10-at Cranberry
12-at St. Marys
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
WRESTLING
December
7-at Greenville Duals
Cambridge Springs;47-25 W
Harbor Creek;57-21 W
Greenville;48-25 W
Union City;54-15 W
Meadville;52-18 W
11-at Johnsonburg;39-31 W
13-14-King of the Mountain Tourney
17-Redbank Valley;51-18 W
20-at Falconer-Cassadage Valley, N.Y.;34-27 W
January
4-at Philipsburg-Osceola Invitational
North Star, 10 a.m.
P'burg-Osceola, 11:10 a.m.
Danville, 12:20 p.m.
Berlin, 1:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg, 2:40 p.m.
7-Curwensville, 5:30 p.m.
9-at Brockway
14-St. Marys
18-Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals, TBA
23-DuBois
28-at Punxsutawney
February
1-at D9 Duals, TBA, DuBois
6-8-PIAA Duals, TBA, Hershey
13-Warren
21-District 9 Tournament, TBA
28-29-Regionals, Sharon, TBA
March
5-7-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Varsity matches follow junior high which begins at 6 p.m. Varsity home matches will start no earlier than 7 p.m. On Jan. 7, junior begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity, which is then capped with Clarion University’s wrestling match with Southern Illinois.
SWIMMING
BOYS
December
6-at Oil City;72-84 L
10-Clearfield;48-128 L
20-Bellefonte;93.5;44.5 W
January
9-St. Marys
11-at Clearfield Invitational, 11 a.m.
13-at Bradford
16-at Clearfield
20-DuBois
30-at St. Marys
February
3-Bradford
6-Marion Center
10-at DuBois
GIRLS
December
6-at Oil City;76-88 L
10-Clearfield;52-124 L
20-Bellefonte;93-77 W
January
9-St. Marys
11-at Clearfield Invitational, 11 a.m.
13-at Bradford
16-at Clearfield
20-DuBois
30-at St. Marys
February
3-Bradford
6-Marion Center
10-at DuBois
Meets begin at 6 p.m.
C-L
BOYS BASKETBALL
December
Grove City Tip-Off
Tournament
6-Fort LeBoeuf;53-45 W
7-Reynolds;41-34 W
11-at A-C Valley;71-63 W
13-Venango Cath.;73-27 W
17-at Union;70-53 W
19-at North Clarion;50-48 W
West Shamokin Tournament
27-Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
28-West Shamokin or Burrell, TBA
January
3-Forest Area
7-Keystone
10-at Moniteau
13-Clarion
15-at Redbank Valley
17-Cranberry
22-at Karns City
24-A-C Valley
27-at Ridgway
28-at Venango Catholic (No JV), 7 p.m.
February
5-North Clarion
7-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
10-Union
12-Brockway
Unless otherwise noted, home games start with JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow and road games at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
6-at Brookville;40-80 L
7-Clearfield;40-37 W
10-A-C Valley;24-32 L
13-at Venango Cath.;50-30 W
16-at Karns City;36-41 L
18-Union;35-66 L
19-North Clarion;29-74 L
Union Christmas Tournament
27-Sheffield, noon
28-Union or Cameron Co., TBA
January
3-at Forest Area (No JV), 6 p.m.
8-at Keystone
10-Moniteau
13-at Clarion
15-Redbank Valley
17-at Cranberry
21-Karns City
24-at A-C Valley
27-Keystone
29-Venango Catholic (No JV), 7 p.m.
31-at Union
February
4-at North Clarion
7-Forest Area (No JV), 8 p.m.
Unless otherwise noted, home games start with JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow and road games at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.