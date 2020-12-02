As expected, the winter sports schedule has been delayed and/or altered many times, depending on what school you’re talking about.
But with the exception of the majority of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference teams — Clarion-Limestone being one of them — the original starting date of Dec. 11 is still on the table across District 9.
Most of the KSAC minus Moniteau, Clarion and Karns City have delayed preseason practices for at least a couple weeks and with the mandated 15 days of preseason practices still in effect, that puts the start of any season close to Christmas or after.
In Brookville, Tuesday was the ninth practice date for its varsity basketball teams and seventh for wrestling and swimming and diving.
The latest schedule that’s staring Athletic Director Dave Osborne in the face have these elements that were true as of Tuesday afternoon:
— Of the two tip-off tournaments scheduled for Dec. 11-12, the girls’ tournament is canceled since C-L, Clearfield and North Clarion delayed their preseason practice schedule. Osborne may be able to get a girls’ single game, but that wasn’t finalized. Otherwise, the Lady Raiders open the season at home on Dec. 15 against Karns City.
The boys’ tournament is on at this point with Dec. 11 first-round matchups having Penns Manor vs. Warren and the Raiders against Brockway. Dec. 12 times aren’t set.
— The Raiders wrestlers are still going to the Greenville Duals on Dec. 12, then travel to Reynolds for a junior high/varsity doubleheader on Dec. 19. With the King of The Mountain Tournament canceled, those are the only two wrestling dates for December scheduled at this point.
— The swimming and diving team is scheduled to visit Clearfield either Dec. 21 or 22.
— The junior high boys’ basketball teams are scheduled to start Dec. 14 at DuBois Central Catholic.