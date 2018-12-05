All four Brookville and Clarion-Limestone High School winter sports teams are in action this weekend.
The traditional tip-off basketball tournaments at Brookville for both teams start with an student assembly game starting Friday at 12:30 p.m. featuring the defending District 9 Class 3A champion Lady Raiders facing Clearfield.
The Brookville wrestlers head once again to the Sheetz Kickoff Classic in Greenville while the swimmers are home as well Friday night at the Hickory Grove Natatorium against Oil City.
For Clarion-Limestone, the Lions basketball teams heads to Grove City for two pre-scheduled games over the weekend while the Lady Lions play again at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament.
Here’s a closer look at the weekend schedule:
BASKETBALL
It’s a busy weekend in Brookville as two tournaments start Friday and continue through Saturday.
Friday, the schedule gets started with the Lady Raiders’ opener against Clearfield followed by Clarion-Limestone facing North Clarion at 4 p.m.
The boys play the last two games on Friday’s schedule. Brockway meets Warren at 5:30 p.m. with the host Raiders taking on Mercer at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule has the girls’ and boys’ consolation games at 2 and 3:30 p.m. respectively. The girls final is at 5:30 p.m. with the boys following at 7:30 p.m.
The C-L boys have a pre-set schedule at Grove City, starting Friday against Fort LeBoeuf at 5:30 p.m. and General McLane Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
The Raiders head to Greenville for a five-match schedule on Saturday. They’ll open with Grove City at 9 a.m., Seneca at 10:15 a.m. and Greenville at 11:30 a.m. followed by a break before finishing with Union City at 2:15 p.m. and Waynesburg at 3:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
It’s a home meet for Brookville and new coach Jaren Ananea starting at 6 p.m. against District 10’s Oil City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.